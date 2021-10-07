Hatchimals are some of the most unique children’s toys in the world, because they have built-in technology that makes them interactive with their environment.

Which Hatchimal is best?

Hatchimals are unique toys that are fun, entertaining and even teach responsibility. These are imaginative creatures that hatch from an egg and grow up to dance, talk and interact with you. Think of them like tiny robotic pets. Children around the world have been clamoring to get the latest Hatchimal and with so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which one to purchase.

The best set is the Hatchimal Mystery. Here you’ll get four pastel-colored Cloud Cove Hatchimals with charming, cuddly personalities.

What to know before you buy Hatchimals

Species

Hatchimals are from a different world, therefore they have different species. The original five species of Hatchimals are combinations of animals you’ll find on earth and magical animals you might find in fairy tales and fantasy worlds. Bearakeets are a combination of bears and parakeets while Owlicorns, as you can imagine, are part owl and unicorn. There are also Draggles, Pengualas and Burtles. Each Hatchimal has their own unique characteristics and personalities.

Toy sets

Hatchimals come in a variety of toy sets. Sets of four are the most popular because they won’t become too overwhelming to raise, yet you still get a variety of creatures to enjoy. You can also find sets of two Hatchimals, which are the most common. These sets are generally inexpensive and allow for a good starting point to learn about the Hatchimal universe. The largest toy set is the 12-pack. This is a play on a carton of a dozen eggs. These Hatchimals are much smaller than other varieties. Half of the enjoyment of these toys is being able to carefully break open the egg to reveal the surprise creature inside. So with a full dozen, there is a ton of fun to be had.

Size

Size can vary greatly in between one Hatchimal and another. The tallest creatures are usually purchased by themselves, while you can find multiple eggs that contain much smaller creatures. The smaller ones are certainly cute and fun in their own right, but the largest versions are very striking and more interactive. The original Hatchimals were fairly tall, standing at around 8 inches. However, newer versions have taken things to the next level. Llalacorn, a combination unicorn and llama, stands at a staggering 32 inches tall. The smallest versions usually come in the 12-pack and are just over 3 inches tall.

What to look for in a quality Hatchimal

Hatchimal surprise

The creators of these fun, interactive toys are always innovating, which makes each season of Hatchimals come with a new level of quality. The latest versions of Hatchimals are called Surprise. These are twin creatures that, once hatched, will interact with each other. This adds a whole new element to raising and playing with these lovable creatures. Along with the Surprise collection comes a new series of species including Deerioles, Puppadees, Ligulls, Giravens, Zuffins and Peacats.

Re-hatching

Some find the hatching process to be the most enjoyable part of playing with Hatchimals. Here’s how it works: Once you remove the egg from the package, you can begin to touch and tap the egg carefully, especially around the heart logo. The egg will notice the warmth of your hands and the creature will begin to wake up. This process can take anywhere from seven minutes up to nearly 40 minutes. Nothing beats the surprise of seeing your Hatchimal wake up and reveal which mood they’re in. Some higher-quality creatures are re-hatchable. This means that you can put the animal back in the egg and start the hatching process all over again. Just like the first time, they will be in a different mood when they wake up. You never know what you’re going to get!

Interactivity

Another attribute of high-quality Hatchimals is their interactivity. The larger the animal, the more interactivity they will have. If you purchase the smaller Hatchimal CollEGGtibles, they aren’t nearly as interactive as their bigger counterparts. The 32-inch tall Llalacorn comes with more than 250 sounds and reactions. When you hold Llalacorn, she’ll shrink down to become more cuddleable. She’ll also sing along to music and grow taller when it’s time to reach the high note.

How much you can expect to spend on Hatchimals

Hatchimals cost between $30-$100.

Hatchimals FAQ

What ages can play with Hatchimals?

A. The makers of Hatchimals recommend that children no younger than 5 years old play with their toys. Generally, children up to the age of 10 will still enjoy Hatchimals.

What colors are Hatchimals?

A. Hatchimals come in all colors of the rainbow. Each species will feature different colored eyes, wings and fur. Some Hatchimals can change eye colors based on their mood or their needs. You can even dip some Hatchimals in water and watch them change colors before your eyes.

What are the best Hatchimals to buy?

Top Hatchimals

Hatchimals Mystery

What you need to know: This Mystery pack comes with four different creatures in pastel colors. Unlike other sets, you’ll never know which Hatchimal you’re going to get when you crack the egg.

What you’ll love: These interactive Hatchimals are covered in fluffy fur, making them super cuddly and adorable. They also have wings that flap to let you know they are happy with their new owner.

What you should consider: Each Hatchimals requires two AA batteries, which are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hatchimals for the money

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Nightglow 12-pack

What you need to know: If you prefer a large dose of Hatchimal action right out of the gate, this set of 12 Neon Nightglow creatures is the set for you.

What you’ll love: These brightly colored miniature Hatchimals also glow in the dark and have color-changing eggs. Coax each creature out by gently rubbing the egg’s heart before cracking your egg.

What you should consider: Each carton contains the same Hatchimals, so you shouldn’t purchase more than one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hatchimals WOW Llalacorn

What you need to know: Not only is Llalacorn the tallest Hatchimal ever, but it comes in the largest egg ever, which is also re-hatchable.

What you’ll love: The 32-inch height of this Hatchimal is as impressive as it is adorable. It’s also very interactive with over 250 sounds and reactions to music and touch.

What you should consider: This is the most expensive Hatchimal in the series.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

