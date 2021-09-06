Best Funko POP! Disney toy

The Disney collection has 1,200 figurines and numerous box sets. Whether you’re looking for a favorite character from Walt Disney Classics or Disney Pixar Movies, you are sure to find a Funko POP! vinyl figurine made in its likeness.

Which Funko POP! Disney toys are the best?

Most likely you’ve seen a Funko POP!—be it on a friend’s desk, your nieces’ room or on a date’s car dashboard. These vinyl figurines are incredibly popular and front-runners in the pop-culture merchandise market.

Funko started in the late 1990s as a small project that brought back several low-tech, nostalgia-themed toys. Since 2005, under new ownership, it’s expanded its line to include characters from WWE, Hasbro, DC Comics, NBA, “The Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones,” CBS, Warner Bros, HBO and Disney.

Funko has produced an extensive collection from an array of characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, the Muppets and Lucasfilm. Fans of these brands can choose from a variety of Funko POP! Disney toys, which include beloved characters Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Mufasa, Stitch and Elsa. The most popular ones, such as Funko Pop! Frozen 2 – Olaf, belong to one of the many collections.

What to know before you buy a Funko POP! Disney toy

Character options

Whether you’re looking for a favorite character from Walt Disney classics or Disney Pixar movies, there probably is a Funko POP! vinyl figurine made in its likeness. The Disney collection has 1,200 figurines and numerous box sets that are unnumbered, distributed over 21 series. While most of them are sold as single figurines, you may purchase two-pack, three-pack and multi-pack sets. These collectibles include Disney princesses, Disney villains, Pixar characters, Disney park figures and others.

Choose your favorites from movies such as “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mulan,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and many more. If you’re interested in learning more about Funko POP! toys from other franchises, check out the full Funko POP! toys buying guide.

Variations

Apart from the standard colors and finishes, some POP! vinyl figures come with special variations. These often are rare and released as exclusive editions, but if you’re looking to add some unconventional pieces to your collection, consider choosing from these:

Black and white: As the name suggests, these figurines are black and white and have a monochrome design. This look is perfect for old Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse from the animated short film "Steamboat Willie."

Flocked: These characters feature a light fuzzy or furry coating that give them a special texture, both in looks and the way they feel in your hand.

Glow in the dark: Glow-in-the-dark characters add a different touch to your collection.

Sepia: Funko POP! sepia figures have a reddish tint to them. Like an old photograph, the figurine's color has been drained.

Invisible: These characters are translucent and boast a matte white look, which gives them the appearance of being invisible.

Scented: If you're looking for a truly multisensory experience, consider purchasing scented figurines such as Strawberry Shortcake.

Movie moments: If there's a particular scene you love in a Disney movie, such as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine flying on a magic carpet, you might find it immortalized in POP! form.

What to look for in a quality Funko POP! Disney toy

Sizes

Sizes vary from figure to figure but most POP! vinyl figures are approximately 4 inches high. Accessories such as hats and hairstyles can make them taller. If there are small characters such as Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch,” or particularly large ones such as Genie of “Aladdin,” it’s often reflected in the POP! figure’s height. The head makes up one-third of the height, but it’s larger in super figures that are about 6 or 10 inches tall.

Chase variants

From time to time, Funko produces a chase variation—rare variations of the original design that’s different in a very slight to moderate way. The minor change may be a different color, outfit, facial expression or accessory. No matter what the modification, these are rare and considered to be highly valuable. Each carries a prestigious “chase limited edition” logo on the front of the box to highlight their importance.

Exclusives

These special items are made in limited quantities and are only available at select retailers for a specific time. The bulk of them debut at big events and conventions such as Comic-Con throughout the year. The best way to know when new exclusives will be released is to get involved in POP! collector communities on social media and other online platforms.

Nesting

Some figurines are part of a particular setting where the bases nest together to form a scene from a movie. You can purchase the toys separately, but the full vision comes to life when the set is complete.

How much you can expect to spend on a Funko POP! Disney toy

Budget-friendly figures cost around $11. At this price, you can get a cute Funko POP! of Merlin with Archimedes from the movie “The Sword and the Stone.” Mid-range figures cost $15-$30. For this price, you can buy new and coveted Funko POP! vinyl and larger-sized figurines. Most of the Disney Princess Funko POP! figurines are priced at this range.

The rarest and most-wanted Funko POP! toys cost more than $30. In some cases, they can go as high as triple-digit figures, as in the case of Dumbo (Clown), which costs $6,350 and Mickey Mouse (Blue & Red), which is priced at $2,540.

Funko POP! Disney toy FAQ

How can you ensure the authenticity of a Funko POP! figure?

A. The first sign of a fake figure is poor quality. The chances of buying a fake are higher if you purchased it from a third-party supplier or marketplace. You can also spot a fake if there’s no serial number, usually found on the base, foot or under the head. Another thing to keep an eye out for is licensing information located in the same areas. If it’s missing, it’s not a genuine figure.

Where can you keep track of your collection and find the most up-to-date list of Funko POP! Disney characters?

A. While most collectors are satisfied with keeping track of their collection by hand, another more-efficient option to tally your toys is using the Funko app. Not only does this make it easier for users to sort their collections but also to estimate a toy’s general value. You can access the entire catalog of Funko POP! Disney characters on the app or the official Funko website.

What is the best way to store a Funko POP! Disney figure?

A. A bookcase or a shelf is a good option. It’s best to keep them out of direct sunlight to prevent the color from fading. While the figures are quite durable, the boxes are prone to damage. For an extra layer of protection, purchase a specialist box protector made from clear plastic that protects the cardboard below the figure. If shipping your collection, wrap the boxes in bubble wrap.

What should you do if a version is out of stock?

A. When a Funko POP! figure is out of stock, it’s either because it’s on pre-order or there simply are no more left. In the latter case, seek out online communities where you can ask members for help in locating a particular figure. Most of them will be happy to help or let you know how likely it is to find it.

What is the best Funko POP! Disney toy to buy?

Top Funko POP! Disney toy

Funko Pop! Disney: Frozen 2 – Olaf

What you need to know: This figure is 3.75 inches high with a snowflake pattern on the body.

What you’ll love: With its sturdy and hard cases, this collectible is durable. You can complete the set by collecting Elsa, Anna and Kristoff.

What you should consider: Some buyers received broken and fake pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Funko POP! Disney toy for the money

Funko POP Disney Tangled: Rapunzel & Pascal

What you need to know: This is a two-piece set.

What you’ll love: Standing at about 3.75 inches tall, collectors will enjoy the funky interpretation of these characters.

What you should consider: Rapunzel’s pop figure appears tilted and may look off to some collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko 35757 Pop! Disney: Aladdin Genie With Lamp, Multicolor

What you need to know: This unadorned version of Genie captures the spirit of the character.

What you’ll love: The Genie figurine comes with the magic lamp and is in a window display box.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported the box was broken and damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

