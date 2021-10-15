Best ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Funko POP! toy

"Dragon Ball Z" is not the only line of Dragon Ball Funko POP! toys, making it more important to pay attention to the branding and design on the box to make sure you’re getting the exact character you’re looking for.

Which “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy is best?

For collectors and kids alike, Funko POP! toys are some of the most popular figurines on the market today. This bodes well for “Dragon Ball Z” fans who have a massive list of fun toys to choose from. With so many different characters and types of Funko POP! toys that exist, buying the best one as a gift or for a growing collection is a tough choice. Knowing what characters, accessories and types of “Dragon Ball Z” figurines are available will help make the decision easier.

What to know before you buy a “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy

Characters

When choosing any Funko POP! toy, the most important decision to make is what character to get. Nearly all major and recurring characters in “Dragon Ball Z” have a Funko POP! figurine at this point, with several members of the main group having several different options to choose from.

Types of Funko POP!

Alongside the traditional Funko POP! toys, there are several different types of figurines to choose from. The Funko POP! Oversized collection has traditional figurines at around double the size of a regular version. Town POP! toys come with a background of famous settings or places from the show or movie. Rides come with characters on a vehicle or animal that the toy is sitting on, while Deluxe toys come with a large accessory or even a smaller additional character.

What to look for in a quality “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy

Exclusive collections and limited edition figurines

For collectors in particular, the many different limited edition options or rare variations of regular figurines can be highly desirable. Several limited edition options come with additional accessories or can only be bought at certain events or at specific shops. Limited edition collections tend to cost slightly more.

Special coatings and designs

Many Funko POP! figurines come with unique coatings or paint designs that are not the normal colors of the character. Some of these figurines come in chrome or gold while others have glow-in-the-dark coatings that make the toys more exciting.

How much you can expect to spend on a “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy

Funko POP! toys are fairly inexpensive, with most basic models costing $10-$15. Higher-end models or specific collections will cost more, with many seeing prices up to $100.

What’s the best “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy to buy

Top “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy

POP Funko Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Vegeta Gold Chrome Toy Tokyo SDCC Exclusive

What you need to know: This is a flashy and unique Funko POP! that comes from an exclusive collection.

What you’ll love: The Funko POP! features Vegeta in reflective gold, making it visually pleasing and a rarer edition to a collection. The figurine also comes with a POP! protector to ensure no damage to the box while being shipped.

What you should consider: The Funko POP! costs almost $40, making it a more expensive option than other available figurines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Dragon Ball Z” Funko POP! toy for the money

Pop! Animation Dragon Ball Z: Super Saiyan 2 Goku Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: This is a classic and affordable Funko POP! featuring Goku going Super Saiyan.

What you’ll love: The Funko POP! has several lightning-style energy bolts flying off of Goku, giving the impression of him powering up. The figurine also features bright, colored eyes to match the Super Saiyan nature of Goku.

What you should consider: Some users reported damage on the box from how it was shipped, which can leave the item in less-than-mint condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop! & Buddy: Dragon Ball Z – King Kai & Bubbles Toy

What you need to know: This is a unique Funko POP! from the Buddy line that shows both King Kai and Bubbles.

What you’ll love: The Funko POP! has two characters, with Bubbles being a miniature, making this a less-common addition to a collection. King Kai also has his signature antennas coming out of the top of the POP!

What you should consider: Some users report that the paint job on King Kai can be a little paler than in the images or features slight chipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Over 9000!

What you need to know: This is a Funko POP! of Vegeta in his classic outfit, capturing an iconic moment on the show.

What you’ll love: The figurine captures Vegeta in the exact pose from the “Over 9000!” moment from the show. The Funko POP! also features Vegeta holding his power scanner.

What you should consider: According to some buyers, the box has shown up mishandled. Despite the regular type of POP!, the price is more expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

