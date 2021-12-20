Best Bumblebee toy

Bumblebee is a cool robot who turns into an even cooler car, and his aesthetic is the main reason he is so popular.

Which Bumblebee toys are best?

Why is Bumblebee one of the most loved Transformers? The yellow hot rod is one of Optimus Prime’s most trusted soldiers in the fight against the Decepticons, even though he’s relatively small compared to other Transformers. His punchy attitude and wit made him a fan favorite — that’s the reason he was the first Autobot to make friends with Sam Witwicky in the 2007 film “Transformers.”

Whether you’re collecting or just want a fun Autobot friend for your kid, the Transformers 4.5-Inch Bumblebee is the right figure to buy. It is highly articulated and includes a detailed weapon accessory.

What to know before you buy a Bumblebee toy

Bumblebee designs

Bumblebee has many different looks, thanks to the long-running series and different movies. He is drawn differently in each animation, so if you’re buying for a kid, figure out which “Transformers” series they know and get the corresponding figure. You don’t want them throwing it back at you, saying it’s not the right Bumblebee. Once you know which design of Bumblebee you want, be it classic or from some of the newer series, you need to make sure of two things: it transforms and doesn’t snap apart.

The series you or your child are interested in

The Michael Bay “Transformers” films showed a grittier, more silent version of Bumblebee, who turns into a yellow Camaro with racing stripes. This form looks more sleek and rounded, featuring doors as wings and giving Bumblebee goggles that look like the compound eyes of a bee. His classic design is much more angular and has a more humanoid face. Both are iconic, but younger children might experience difficulty recognizing Bumblebee in his original look.

Size

“Transformers” toys should be a little bigger to facilitate easy transformation and deformation. It’s better to get figures that utilize heavier plastics since they will be more difficult to break. A Transformers toy has many moving parts that must be easy to manipulate. You won’t see any of the limbs or the head while Bumblebee is disguised, but they’re all folded inside. If the joints are stiff or the plastic is weak, your Bumblebee might just fall apart as it tries to change. Keep in mind that larger figures have sturdier limbs.

What to look for in a quality Bumblebee toy

Transformation

Every Transformer has the ability to transform. Although it seems like a given, not every Transformers toy has incorporated this feature, so you need to make sure you’re not buying a static figure. The best ones will be able to transform, and the legs, arms and head will flood into the body and click in place, not letting any gaps show in the car’s body. It’s supposed to be their disguise, but it would be weird if you saw a Camaro driving down the street with a big metal arm dragging along under the carriage.

Sturdiness

Bumblebee toys are usually made from strong, durable plastic that’s easy to assemble and disassemble. They can also be made of alloy material that is tough and wear-resistant, so the toy will be able to withstand dangerous rides and ferocious battles with the other toys organized by your kid.

Aesthetic

Form doesn’t come before function; make sure the toy won’t break. However, looks are still important, and Bumblebee’s aesthetic is the main reason he is so popular. The paint job should be yellow; the new movies make him look dirty yellow with racing stripes, and the classic show features him as bright yellow without stripes but with deep blue eyes and more human facial features.

How much you can expect to spend on Bumblebee toys

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$50 for a good Bumblebee toy.

Bumblebee FAQ

What version of Bumblebee should I get?

A. Get your favorite version or your kids favorite. If you’re not getting them to play, try to get a boxed collectible. The newer Bumblebees are easy to find and will increase in value over time, whereas the classic collectibles are harder to acquire and cost more.

Do the toys easily change between vehicle and humanoid form?

A. The higher-quality ones have limbs and heads that fold inward and click into position without effort. Unfortunately, many Transformers toys suffer breaks while changing form.

What’s the best Bumblebee toy to buy?

Top Bumblebee toy

Transformers 4.5-Inch Bumblebee

What you need to know: This Bumblebee action figure comes in the original box from the 2007 “Transformers” movie release.

What you’ll love: The figure is meant to appear as Bumblebee did in the iconic tunnel scene where he transforms into a Camaro for the first time. It’s highly articulated, transforms easily and comes with a backdrop from the movie.

What you should consider: This figure is fun to play with but will lose collector value once removed from the box. Also, it is only 4.5 inches tall, making it a bit on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bumblebee toy for the money

Transformers Classic Bumblebee 11 Inches

What you need to know: This Bumblebee figure looks exactly like the main character in the original cartoon.

What you’ll love: The plastic is thick, and the toy is almost 1 foot tall. The sturdy toy’s joints bend smoothly, and transformation takes no time at all.

What you should consider: It comes without a box. The windows are matte blue, which is unrealistic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Transforming RC car Bumblebee

What you need to know: This Bumblebee can actually be driven around because it’s an RC car.

What you’ll love: It’s a transforming RC car that will automatically transform at the press of a button. This car handles well and is able to spin in place. The car itself also has working flights and plays engine sounds.

What you should consider: This toy is technically just a “transforming yellow car” and it is a knockoff of Bumblebee with the same color and car make. Also, the robot’s face is dissimilar to the original character’s.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

