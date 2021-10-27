Best Black Panther toy

Though Black Panther first appeared on the big screen in 2016, the character made his debut 50 years earlier in a 1966 issue of “Fantastic Four.”

Which Black Panther toys are best?

Black Panther has exploded in popularity since the character joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 in “Captain America: Civil War.” The growing number of Black Panther fans also means that dozens of toys have been released to meet demand, so it can be difficult to find the perfect Black Panther toy. How do you choose the right one?

What to know before you buy a Black Panther toy

Limited designs

Most lines of Marvel toys offer different versions of characters. There may be a comic-book version and a movie version or just different costumes. Black Panther does not have that variety. The character’s costume hasn’t changed much over the years and Black Panther toys have stuck with that basic design. If you’re buying multiple toys there’s a fair chance that they’re going to look similar.

A range of accessories

Black Panther doesn’t have an iconic accessory like Captain America’s shield or Thor’s hammer. His primary weapons are the claws that are part of his costume. Without one accessory that fans would expect to get with every toy, manufacturers have come up with different pieces to include depending on the type of toy. There’s nothing that’s a must-have with a Black Panther toy.

Appearance

Black Panther is depicted differently from most Marvel superheroes in toy form. Almost every Black Panther toy has him in his full costume, which means kids will not be able to see his face. That’s in keeping with the way the character is most recognizable. However, some Black Panther toys have greater detail on the head and mask so they show some form of facial expression even if his face isn’t visible.

What to look for in a quality Black Panther toy

Attention to detail

Since Black Panther only has one costume and it doesn’t change much, the way a Black Panther toy stands out is the detail the costume is given. Is the toy just painted generic black or does it have a body shape and show specific muscles? Can you see the claws on his hands and the points on his mask? The best Black Panther toys bring the character to life through details.

Interactivity

The Black Panther character does some amazing things and a Black Panther toy should be just as exciting to play with. An action figure should be poseable so kids can move it into action poses and fight bad guys. Role-play toys and other kits need to have things kids can do with them so the toy doesn’t just sit on a shelf. The more ways a child can play with a toy, the more they’ll use it.

Few small parts

Black Panther’s character design means there are typically some small parts on most Black Panther toys. The claws and ears on his costume are small by default. Other toys may come with additional small parts depending on their design. Parents will want to be mindful of how many small parts are included on each Black Panther toy since those pieces are more easily broken or could present a choking hazard.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black Panther toy

The average cost of a Black Panther toy is $15-$30.

Black Panther toy FAQ

Will there be more Black Panther toys?

A. Probably. Although Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, the character is still incredibly popular. Marvel is also developing another “Black Panther” film, expected to be released in 2022, and most superhero movies now automatically mean new toy lines.

Is there a Black Panther toy for girls?

A. Yes. The character of Shuri, Black Panther’s younger sister, was a hit after “Black Panther” was released in 2018, so a relatively small number of Shuri toys have been made. However, girls can also play with all of the Black Panther toys as much as boys can.

What are the best Black Panther toys to buy?

Top Black Panther toy

Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask

What you need to know: Fans of all ages can transform into Black Panther when they put on this detailed mask with cool light effects.

What you’ll love: The mask has both pulsating and fixed light effects, easily activated by a button on the front. Lenses can be flipped up to make it easier for kids to see. Great detail in the mask design. The adjustable strap in the back enables the toy to fit both kids and adults.

What you should consider: Requires one AA battery to activate the lights and sounds (a demo battery is included).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Black Panther toy for the money

Lego Marvel Infinity Saga Black Panther Dragon Flyer

What you need to know: Black Panther fans can recreate part of the final battle from “Avengers: Endgame” with this Lego building kit.

What you’ll love: With over 200 pieces, this Lego set will keep kids entertained for hours. The completed set comes with a full range of minifigures including Black Panther, Shuri and villains to fight. The finished Dragon Flyer has moving wings and can shoot Lego studs, making it an interactive toy.

What you should consider: Small Lego pieces are a choking hazard for younger children and this set has several very small parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hasbro Avengers Titan Hero Series 12-Inch Black Panther Figure

What you need to know: The best of the Black Panther action figures with an exceptionally detailed design.

What you’ll love: This Black Panther figure is twice the size of ordinary Marvel action figures and stands a full foot tall. Black Panther’s costume is very detailed with texture on the outfit and visible musculature. The figure has a strong expression even though you can’t see his face.

What you should consider: To utilize all the features, fans need to connect Black Panther to other Avengers Titan Hero Series figures. The pictured missile launcher does not come with this figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

