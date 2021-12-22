Best baby shark toys for toddlers

The Pinkfong version of the Baby Shark song became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time in November 2020, with over 9 billion views.

Which Baby Shark toy for toddlers is best?

“Baby Shark” is a children’s campfire song that skyrocketed to popularity in 2016 when South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong released a YouTube music video of the song with an accompanying dance. The video went viral, and kids and adults alike fell in love with the colorful shark characters.

In December 2020, Pinkfong’s animated series “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” debuted on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. It’s based on the song and features all the same characters from the original video, plus some new ones.

You can find many Baby Shark toys for children of about 1-3 years of age. For a toy that sings the Baby Shark song and is totally huggable, try WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Doll.

What to know before you buy a Baby Shark toy for toddlers

Characters

Bright yellow Baby Shark is the main character of the series. His family consists of pink Mommy Shark, blue Daddy Shark, orange Grandma Shark and green Grandpa Shark. Baby Shark also has a bunch of friends including his best friend William, an orange pilot fish, Chucks, a purple seahorse, Vola, a green octopus, Mason, a red crab, Goldie, a gold goldfish and Hank, a blue whale. Each of these characters has a distinct personality. Of course, Baby Shark has some adversaries to keep things interesting, including Shadow, a gray shark and Shadow’s sidekicks, Bait, a purple tang and Switch, a brown angelfish.

Age appropriateness

When choosing toys for toddlers, be sure they’re appropriate for very young children. Toddlers may still put toys in their mouths, so it’s imperative to choose toys that are safe for children under 3. Since Baby Shark is marketed to young children, there are many options, but older kids love him too, so check all packaging for recommended age ranges. Be especially careful with any toys containing batteries or magnets, which shouldn’t be given to toddlers at all, especially unsupervised.

Version of Baby Shark

There are now two versions of Baby Shark. They’re both yellow, but the original version looks a bit different from the one from “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”. The newer Baby Shark is cuter and more childlike than his predecessor. He has less teeth but more personality due to the addition of his eyebrows. A distinctive feature is the orange star that was added to his cheek. These changes are reflected in the designs of the other characters as well.

What to look for in a quality Baby Shark toy for toddlers

Bath toys

Baby Shark lives in the ocean, so bath toys are a fantastic option for little ones. There are squirt toys of characters such as Baby Shark, William, Chucks and Goldie. There are also buckets to fill with water. Consider a Baby Shark bath basketball game that suctions to the tub wall and includes three colorful balls. Fill the tub with wonder with the Baby Shark singing bubble maker. There are even terrycloth bath buddy puppets that spray kids with water through a refillable water pouch right behind the mouth. This keeps little ones entertained while they get squeaky clean.

Plush

Huggable Baby Shark plush stuffed animals are another great choice for toddlers. Choose from mini versions to larger ones, and original or cartoon versions. Most of the plush toys play the famous song or make sounds. There are song cube plushies which are cube-shaped characters from the show that play music. To help your toddler fall asleep, there’s a Baby Shark plush sleep soother that makes sounds like white noise, rainfall and waves, or the Goodnight Baby Shark Lullaby.

Play sets

Baby Shark play sets for toddlers don’t contain small parts and are safe in case children put the toys in their mouths. Choose from plush or plastic five-piece finger puppet sets, with one character for each finger. There are also sets of chunky figures of the whole gang of friends from “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” that fit perfectly in little hands.

Musical toys

Baby Shark musical toys are interactive and fun, while inspiring creativity and artistic expression. The Step & Sing Piano Dance Mat gets kids moving while they sing along to the Baby Shark song chorus with five different instruments, including trumpet, flute, piano, drums and guitar. Little ones can also rock out on the Baby Shark’s Big Show! Eel-ectric Guitar, which lights up and plays two songs. There’s also a dancing Baby Shark toy that moves along with the music.

Learning and activity toys

Riding in their strollers can be a fun experience when toddlers play with Baby Shark stroller activity toys. When they’re ready to start walking on their own, the Baby Shark Melody Walker helps to build gross motor skills and balance — the Baby Shark song starts and stops along with children as they push it to encourage them to keep moving. The Baby Shark Shape Sorter consists of characters printed on different shapes to help your toddler learn. Look for interactive tablets that teach the alphabet and numbers, along with identification of objects and musical instruments. These toys have volume control to protect little ears while they learn and play.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Shark toy for toddlers

You can expect to spend from $10-$30 on a Baby Shark toy for toddlers.

Baby Shark toy for toddlers FAQ

How do you keep bath toys clean, safe and free of mold?

A. Bath toys must be completely dry to avoid mold growth. Squeezing out all the excess water and allowing the toys to dry in a mesh bag can help to keep mold from growing.

Are there Baby Shark toys for older children?

A. Yes. The “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” animated series has a wide age range for its target audience, so you can find toys such as play sets, puzzles, games and other playthings with small parts for older kids that aren’t appropriate for toddlers.

What’s the best Baby Shark toy for toddlers to buy?

Top Baby Shark toy for toddlers

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Doll

What you need to know: This 11-inch bright yellow plush Baby Shark for ages 2 and up sings the Baby Shark song.

What you’ll love: When kids squeeze the tummy of this cuddly toy, he sings four verses of his famous signature song. Look for Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark to add to your collection. The batteries are included.

What you should consider: A few people felt that the song volume wasn’t loud enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Shark toy for toddlers for the money

WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! 6-Pack Collectible Figures

What you need to know: Each figure in this set for ages 2 and up is lightweight and approximately 2 inches tall, making them the perfect size for little hands just developing gross and fine motor skills.

What you’ll love: These toys allow your toddler to use their imagination and engage in pretend play. The six-pack includes brightly colored figures of Baby Shark, William, Vola, Hank, Goldie and Chucks.

What you should consider: This set includes Baby Shark’s friends, but not his family.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

WowWee Baby Shark Official Singing Bath Time Bubble Maker

What you need to know: This safe, water-resistant Baby Shark bath toy plays the Baby Shark song and makes bubbles to bring your little one under the sea during bath time.

What you’ll love: The bubble maker creates bubbles that flow from Baby Shark’s mouth and float on the surface of the water. There are two modes, Song & Bubble for sing-along fun with the full-length version of the Baby Shark song or Bubbles-Only for a quiet, calm bubble bath. The bubble maker attaches securely to most bathroom surfaces with strong suction cups.

What you should consider: Some people said the toy stopped working after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.