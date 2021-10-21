Best Angry Birds toys

For some Angry Birds plushies, make sure to check the tag to ensure it is safe for cleaning in a washing machine.

Which Angry Birds toy is best?

Angry Birds is one of the most popular media franchises today with movies, several mobile video games and an extensive line of toys. As a result, there are several different figurines, board games and plushies that are all sold with Angry Birds characters and branding. For kids or even adults who enjoy the franchise, any of these toys will serve as excellent gifts. However, choosing the right toy for the right person is a difficult decision. Knowing what sort of toy and which features are important to the user will make the choice easier.

Features to consider before buying

Type of toy

The first and largest decision that needs to be made is what kind of Angry Birds toy to buy. There are figurines, full playsets, plushies, board games, building sets and much more. So, the decision, while crucial, is largely up to the opinion and age of the person who will be using it. For younger kids, it may be easier to buy a plushie while for older users, a game or collectible figurine may suit them better.

Materials used

Especially for younger kids, ensuring that either the fabric or plastic used in the toy is completely nontoxic and safe to touch is key. Additionally, ensuring the materials are durable and will not fade or break over time will ensure the long-term durability and longevity of the toy.

Age range for the toy

While not necessarily important, finding toys meant for older users will help ensure that they enjoy it more. Especially for games or toys that require assembly instructions, knowing that the user is old enough to fully enjoy the toy will make a difference. The same goes to toys that have a younger age range. Older kids might not enjoy those toys as much because they may be too simple for them.

Special collections or collaborations

For toy collectors, buying Angry Birds toys from limited edition runs or in collaboration with another brand will result in more valuable items. For kids, Angry Birds LEGO collections or crossovers with “Star Wars” will result in a fun mix of characters.

Price range

Because the variety of Angry Birds toys is so vast, the actual price points will vary. For small figurines or plushies, most toys will cost no more than $20-$30, while for large LEGO sets or board games, the price will sometimes be over $100.

Best Angry Birds toys

Top Angry Birds toy

LEGO Angry Birds King Pig’s Castle Building Kit

What you need to know: This is a complex and elaborate LEGO Angry Birds set that features King Pig’s castle.

What you’ll love: The LEGO set comes with 5 different figures and dozens of accessories to add to the fun. The set also will feature an opening gate, hangar and spiral egg chute when fully assembled.

What you should consider: At $180, this is one of the more expensive toys featuring Angry Birds characters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Angry Birds toy for the money

Johnny’s Toys Angry Birds 7-Inch Plush Character Head | Red Bird

What you need to know: This is a classic plush toy featuring the Red Bird in the original design from the first mobile app.

What you’ll love: The toy is made of soft plush fabric and stuffing that make it work well as a pillow or comforting stuffed animal. The toy is also capable of being surface cleaned to maintain its colors.

What you should consider: The plush is not able to be machine washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Angry Birds Movie Mini Figure Multi Pack Set

What you need to know: This is a set of multiple plastic Angry Birds figurines designed after characters from the movie.

What you’ll love: The set comes with seven different figures so kids can play with multiple characters at the same time. The small size of them also makes them good as surprise gifts to be hidden in eggs or other small containers.

What you should consider: Some users report that the feathers on the figures fall off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Angry Birds Star Wars Fighter Pods Jenga Tatooine Battle Game

What you need to know: This is a fun crossover between “Star Wars” and Angry Birds that results in a new twist on Jenga.

What you’ll love: The game allows users to build their own structures to make the Jenga game more creative. The game includes a Luke Skywalker bird, Jabba the Hutt pig, and Rancor pig as crossover character pieces.

What you should consider: There are not as many wood block pieces as many users had expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Johnny’s Toys Angry Birds 7-Inch Plush Character Head | Minion Pig

What you need to know: This is another classic design plushie featuring the Minion Pig in its original app design.

What you’ll love: The 7-inch size is perfect as a support pillow for kids. The green fabric is very soft and will easily be cleaned in a surface wash.

What you should consider: Like some other Angry Birds plush toys, it cannot be machine washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Angry Birds Card Game

What you need to know: This is an affordable and unique card game that features all the main characters from the original mobile app.

What you’ll love: The game features a completely unique set of rules, making it more than simply a branded version of a different game. The card game also comes with unique dice and a pig figure.

What you should consider: The game has very simple rules which may make it less fun for older players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Angry Birds R/C Slingshot Racers

What you need to know: This is a set of originally designed R/C cars featuring the Red Bird and Minion Pig.

What you’ll love: Both characters can shoot out of their cars mimicking the feature in the original mobile game. The cars also make classic Angry Birds noises.

What you should consider: Some users report issues connecting the controller to the car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.