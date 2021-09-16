16 gifts for Minion fans

What are the best gifts for Minions fans?

Minions are characters featured in the 2010 film “Despicable Me” and were so popular that these babbling, high-spirited banana-loving henchmen got their own spin-off in 2015. Since then, they have become a pop-culture staple, so much so that the “Despicable Me” ride at Universal Studios is called “Minion Mayhem.” Kids and adults alike have fallen in love with these wide-eyed, well-intentioned but often clumsy and troublesome creatures.

However, even if you aren’t a Minion fan, you probably know someone who is, so next time you need to get that person a gift, you might want to consider one of the following options.

Minion toys and games

LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase Building Kit

This 136-piece Lego set comes with Gru, Bob and Stuart figurines along with all the pieces for putting together a bike chase scene. It even comes with a tiny banana for the Minions.

Sold by Amazon and Kohls

Minions Mighty Kevin Figure

Here is an 8-inch Kevin figurine that comes with a little fart gun for manually activated fart blasting. This toy makes over 15 different sounds and is designed for children age 4 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Exploding Kittens Minions Card Game

Based on the popular Exploding Kittens game, this Minions-themed edition features assorted characters from the Minion universe. The game works best with two to five players and is great for all ages.

Sold by Amazon

Minions: Babble Otto Large Interactive Toy

This 7.5-inch plastic Otto figure produces over 20 sounds and phrases based on how you move him around. He even sings!

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Minion home and décor

Silver Buffalo Despicable Me Cluttered Minions Ceramic Mug

Here is a Minion-packed 14-ounce ceramic mug with those little fellas all over with an orange interior and handle. This mug is top-shelf dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Uhomate Minion Inspired Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Poster

This is a high-quality flat canvas oil painting featuring three Minions against a Vincent Van Gogh-inspired “Starry Night” backdrop. It is available in several sizes, but the frame is not included.

Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Lidmada Reusable Despicable Me Minions Straws

This set comes with 25 sturdy, reusable “crazy” straws that feature different Minion characters on the tops. The straws are in five assorted colors and come with two cleaning brushes.

Sold by Amazon

FamiliarFragrances Minions Banana Farts Collection

Minions love bananas, and this handmade soy candle is designed to smell like Minion banana farts. The candle comes in an 8-ounce tin with a crackling wood wick.

Sold by Etsy

Universal Despicable Me: 3-Movie Collection

This set comes with “Despicable Me,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Minions” movies, all on US Blu-ray and DVD. Plus, there is a bonus digital copy of each film.

Sold by Amazon

Minion clothing and accessories

Sun-Staches Minion Goggles

These plastic Minion goggles provide 100 percent UV400 protection and are great for costuming and sunny days alike. One size fits most.

Sold by Amazon

Despicable Me Minions Graphic T-Shirt & Shorts Set

This children’s clothing set features a yellow Minion face t-shirt and a pair of black shorts with an elastic waist and yellow stripes. The entire outfit is 100% cotton and machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Despicable Me Minion Junior Beanie

This snug acrylic hat is designed to look like a Minion’s face with yellow knitting and cords. It has goggled eyes looking out from the top, the inner lining is fleece and the hat comes in one size designed to fit most children.

Sold by Amazon

Despicable Me Minions Periodic Table Of Minions Graphic T-Shirt

This cotton/polyester T-shirt shows a “periodic table” filled with Minion characters instead of elements with the text “Minion Emotions” at the top. It comes available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes, plus five base colors from which to choose.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Despicable Me Minions Look At You Backpack

This 16-inch blue-and-yellow backpack holds up well over time and displays Minion characters on the front with Minion goggle eyes all over. There is a main compartment, two smaller zip-up pockets and two side pouches.

Sold by Amazon

Despicable Me Minions One In A Minion Happy Portrait Sweatshirt

This unisex cotton/polyester pullover sweatshirt has a happy Minion on the front with the phrase “ONE IN A MINION” written below in white lettering. It comes in four colors and is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon and Kohls

LilyandMaxCo Minions Birthday Overall Costume

You can buy individual items from this costume set or bundle them together. Options include Minion overalls, goggles, yellow shirt/bodysuit, leg warmers and bows in sizes ranging from 6-months to 6T.

Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.