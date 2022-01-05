Power Wheels for toddlers exclude seat belts purposefully to allow the kids a quick exit in the event of an accident. If you’re concerned about their safety, consider having them wear a helmet.

Which Power Wheels for toddlers are best?

Power Wheels for toddlers are more than just an incredibly fun toy. They can also teach your children many valuable life lessons and skills like multitasking, planning ahead and considering their surroundings.

Power Wheels are available for kids as old as 10 though, so you need to make sure you’re purchasing an appropriate version like the Power Wheels Thomas and Friends Thomas with Track. This Power Wheels for toddlers comes with a track to keep your youngest toddlers safe, but it’s also capable of driving sans track.

What to know before you buy Power Wheels for toddlers

Appropriate ages

Power Wheels for toddlers come in two varieties, with one being better for those 1 or 2 years old and the other being for advanced 2-year-olds or older.

Younger: Younger-aged Power Wheels for toddlers drive slowly, usually 2 miles per hour at best. They have no advanced driving features that mimic real-world driving, and they frequently come with optional tracks to keep the youngest of toddlers safe.

Older: Older, more advanced or bigger toddlers can take advantage of faster Power Wheels for toddlers. These machines can usually go up to 5mph and have driving abilities like reversing. They can also include interactive components like radios or extra toys to help keep older toddlers entertained.

Battery

Power Wheels for toddlers use rechargeable batteries. They take a very long time to charge fully, as much as 18 straight hours. You shouldn’t leave them overnight or otherwise unattended, as failing to stop charging once the capacity has been hit can quickly lower the battery’s health. A healthy, fully charged battery usually lasts between 2 and 6 hours.

What to look for in quality Power Wheels for toddlers

Models

Power Wheels come in a surprisingly large array of models which mimic many real-world vehicles, many of which you can learn about by following the above link. When shopping for Power Wheels for toddlers, though, especially one for older toddlers, it’s best to stick to models that ensure your toddler stays put in a seat. Think Jeeps and other rugged car-type models.

Seats

Power Wheels for toddlers come in models with one or two seats. One-seat models are great for solo children, especially younger toddlers, but they can be small enough that a rapidly growing child might outgrow them quickly. Two-seat models are usually meant for older toddlers to be driven with a friend or sibling and provide extra space as they grow.

How much you can expect to spend on Power Wheels for toddlers

Power Wheels for toddlers typically come in the same narrow price range depending on the capabilities of the Power Wheels. Slower Power Wheels for younger toddlers typically cost around $150, while Power Wheels for older toddlers cost around $300.

Power Wheels for toddlers FAQ

If my Power Wheels for toddlers get damaged, is it possible to order new parts?

It’s possible, yes, though you may not be able to find the part you need. Your best bet is to check with Mattel directly; you can order it for cost plus shipping and handling if they have the part you need. You can potentially find parts through other retailers or avenues like resale websites but you might pay more than the part is worth.

Are Power Wheels for toddlers heavy enough to damage feet if they’re run over?

Yes. Adults probably won’t be affected too badly, though it will certainly hurt. Any children clipped or directly impacted by the Power Wheels for toddlers can sustain serious injuries. Make sure your toddler knows to drive a safe distance away from any people or objects and keep an eye on them while they drive.

What are the best Power Wheels for toddlers to buy?

Top Power Wheels for toddlers

Power Wheels Thomas and Friends Thomas with Track

What you need to know: This Power Wheels for toddlers is perfect for the youngest end of the spectrum as it moves slowly and stays on a track.

What you’ll love: The youngest toddlers will get a huge kick and stay safe by going in circles on the included track. Plus, once they get a little older, these Power Wheels can be driven off the track as well at a maximum speed of 2mph.

What you should consider: The included track is very small and might cause your toddler to become bored quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Power Wheels for toddlers for the money

Power Wheels BBQ Fun Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This Power Wheels for toddlers is a little advanced for the younger toddlers, but all ages can enjoy the included Frisbee and grill playset.

What you’ll love: This Power Wheels for toddlers is perfect for older toddlers as they grow into older kids, with a maximum speed of 5mph and a second seat for a friend or sibling. The play grill and included food make for a fun distraction from driving.

What you should consider: This Power Wheels for toddlers does require a large amount of assembly at home, though expert installation is offered for an extra $115.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Power Wheels Jurassic World, Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This is a palette-swapped version of the above BBQ Fun Jeep, without grill and Frisbee, for the dinosaur lovers.

What you’ll love: It’s another excellent choice for the older side of toddlers, so they have a toy to last for a few years. The in-Jeep radio provides realistic driving sounds or repeats dinosaur sounds. The doors are fully functioning for easy entrance and exit.

What you should consider: This Power Wheels for toddlers also requires at-home assembly which can be time consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

