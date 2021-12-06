Best PAW Patrol bike

Which PAW Patrol bikes are best?

A bike featuring cherished characters from “PAW Patrol” is sure to please any child who loves the popular rescue dog television series. Before purchasing one, it is important to consider the type of bike that will meet a child’s individual needs. The best “PAW Patrol” bikes on the market balance durability and style. The “PAW Patrol” Kids Trike is the top choice for safety and versatility because it is designed to be adjustable and grows with young children.

What to know before you buy a “PAW Patrol” bike

Types of “PAW Patrol” bikes

Retailers carry a variety of bikes designed for every stage of child development. Tricycles are typically the entry point for young children’s first biking experience. Next comes bikes with training wheels. Eventually, children are ready to ride a two-wheeled bike.

Consider what type of bicycle is developmentally appropriate for a child’s current needs. It is important that the bicycle challenges a child, but does not take them beyond what they can handle.

A kindergartner with appropriate gross-motor skills will most likely find a trike boring because it does not challenge them developmentally. However, that child will probably find a two-wheeled bike overwhelming. This kind of bike pushes them too far beyond their developmental milestones. Therefore, a bicycle with training wheels would be the best choice for this child.

Finding the right “PAW Patrol” bike size

A child’s bike is sized differently than an adult’s bike. In contrast to adult bikes, which are sized off the frame, bikes for kids are sized off the wheel size. Bikes with a 12-inch wheel are usually the smallest, although two-wheeled bikes can have a 10-inch wheel. The biggest kids bikes usually have a 24-inch wheel. Children then start riding adult bikes with smaller wheels.

Safety considerations

It’s very important to make sure you buy a bike that fits your child properly. This means the child can touch the ground when sitting on the bike seat and comfortably reach the handlebars. While it may be tempting to purchase a large bike that a child will grow into, this poses a major risk. Whenever possible take the child shopping for the bike and have them sit on it before purchasing. This is the best way to assure proper fit.

What to look for in a quality “PAW Patrol” bike

“PAW Patrol” bike brands

Nickelodeon developed and produced the “PAW Patrol” television series. Both Fisher-Price and Dynacraft produce Nickelodeon branded “PAW Patrol” bikes. Fisher-Price “PAW Patrol” bikes are ideal for young children while Dynacraft bikes are best for older kids. Searching for a “PAW Patrol” bike by the brand is an efficient tool for narrowing down search results.

New vs. refurbished

It is possible to buy a used or refurbished “PAW Patrol” bike from a variety of retailers. While refurbished bikes save shoppers money, there are a few disadvantages to purchasing a used bike. Refurbished bikes may display scratches, marks and gentle wear and tear. Depending upon the seller, a refurbished bike may come with a limited warranty or no warranty at all. Consumers should also highly consider purchasing refurbished bikes that have been inspected for safety.

Bike frame material

Children’s bike frames are typically produced from either steel, aluminum or plastic materials. Stability is key when choosing a “PAW Patrol” bike frame material. While plastic is less durable than steel or aluminum it still offers a significant level of stability and is lightweight. Anyone shopping for a “PAW Patrol” trike should assess the stability of a plastic frame and weigh the benefits of the material’s weight. Steel and aluminum bike frames are best for older children. A steel frame will be heavier than an aluminum frame, though both materials offer a similar level of stability.

How much you can expect to spend on a “PAW Patrol” bike

A “PAW Patrol” bike will cost somewhere between $60-$125 depending upon frame materials. Plastic tricycles cost less than steel frame two-wheeled bikes for older kiddos.

“PAW Patrol” bike FAQ

Is it a good idea to purchase a bike as a gift?

A. It is tempting to purchase a bike as a birthday or holiday gift. While a bike is one of the most memorable gifts a child can receive, it is important to keep safety in mind before purchasing one. Confirm the child’s height and weight or take the child shopping to assure you buy the proper size of bike. It is also a good idea to check in with the child’s primary caregivers to make sure it is a good time for that child to learn to ride a bike. Mastering bike riding takes a great deal of time, energy and supervision.

At what age should kids wear a bike helmet?

A. A child is never too young to wear a helmet. Anytime a child is on a bike they should be wearing a properly fitting helmet. In the event of a fall, regardless of whether the ground is concrete or grass, the blow can be devastating without a helmet. Injury can be severe depending on the speed of the bike and the height of the fall. Children’s bodies and bones are especially susceptible to damage when they are young. Furthermore, many bike injuries take place on a person’s head. So adding an extra layer between a child’s skull and the ground is always a good way to protect them from injuries.

What’s the best “PAW Patrol” bike to buy?

Top “PAW Patrol” bike

PAW Patrol Kids Trike

What you need to know: This 10-inch trike for children ages 2-4 years old has a strong corrosion-resistant steel frame and an easily adjustable seat.

What you’ll love: There is a lock on the side of the handlebar that limits the steering movement in both directions for safety while young children ride.

What you should consider: Assembly is required and some find the process to be difficult and confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top “PAW Patrol” bike for the money

Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Kids Bike

What you need to know: This bicycle with training wheels for children ages 4-7 years old has a durable steel frame featuring Chase, Marshalls and Rubble from “PAW Patrol.”

What you’ll love: There are several safety features, including a low stand-over frame, foot brakes, a chain guard and removable training wheels.

What you should consider: Proper assembly is fundamental to safety as key features such as petals or bike-chain can pop off.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Lights & Sounds Trike

What you need to know: Toddlers and young children will love this bike’s “PAW Patrol” themed lights, songs and music.

What you’ll love: The kid-friendly design includes easy-grip handlebars, a wide wheelbase for stability and an adjustable seat.

What you should consider: It’s mostly made of plastic, so it’s durable than bikes with steel or aluminum frames.

Where to buy: Amazon

