Kids love toy tractor playsets printed on large mats that allow them to create farms of their own.

Which toy tractor is best?

Toy tractors come in all shapes and sizes, just like toy cars and trucks. But where toy cars and trucks are replicas of hundreds of auto brands, most toy tractors are based upon the trademark green and yellow John Deere tractor. Deere’s green-and-yellow color scheme is so instantly recognizable that when most people think of tractors, they think of John Deere.

If you’re looking for a set of toy tractors that come with trailers, attachments and livestock to get a farm started, take a look at the Tomy John Deere Toy Set for Kids. This set of tractors comes cleverly packaged in a 13-inch-long case shaped like a John Deere tractor.

What to know before you buy a toy tractor

Toy tractors are more closely aligned with construction equipment toys than with toy cars and trucks. Tractors are heavy duty work vehicles that are related to bulldozers, scrapers and dump trucks.

Type of play

Playing with cars and trucks generally involves racing. Playing with toy tractors and heavy equipment involves doing actual work like scraping, digging and hauling.

Size

Generally speaking, smaller toy tractors are for smaller kids.

Small toy tractors: These are for small kids to play with on the floor or tabletop, usually indoors. Small toy tractors will fit in a child’s hand. Realism is less important to young children. Small toy tractors are companions to small toy cars and trucks.

Medium toy tractors: These are toy tractors that kids play with outdoors. These midrange toy tractors tend to be real working models that get work done, like plowing, scraping and hauling. Kids enjoy digging, plowing and scraping in sandboxes, backyards and at the beach.

Large toy tractors: These are the ride-on tractors that kids operate themselves. Large ride-on tractors may be simple scoot toys, pedal tractors that kids ride like bicycles or battery powered tractors.

What to look for in a quality toy tractor

Operating features

When it comes to heavy-duty toys like farm and construction equipment, kids want to do heavy-duty work. Look for toy tractors with lots of moving parts, like tilting beds, working booms and buckets that lift and tilt.

Playsets

Playsets are themed collections of toys that are designed to simulate actions and events in a defined setting. Toy tractor playsets generally include different types of work vehicles and some include people, animals and other pieces that together make up a farm. Toy tractor and farm playsets are a great way for kids to get started with lots of toys that work together.

Collectibles

John Deere has a loyal and dedicated customer base that collects all things John Deere. Collectors don’t play with their toy tractors, they display them on shelves and in cabinets. Some keep their collectible tractors in the original packaging.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy tractor

You can find die-cast vehicles and small hand size toy tractors for less than $20. From $20-$50 you will find larger tractors, playsets and small, unpowered ride-on tractors. Battery powered ride-on toy tractors will cost somewhere between $200-$300.

Toy tractor FAQ

Why are kids so fascinated by tractors?

A. Kids like extreme vehicles they don’t see on the highways or at the mall, like they do with commonplace cars, trucks and SUVs. Tractors and construction equipment are big and powerful machines. Kids like to dig in the dirt, so tractors and work vehicles fill the bill perfectly.

Why are most of the toy tractors John Deere?

A. There are a few toy tractors that are not John Deere, but not many. John Deere is a brand name that has been synonymous with farm tractors and agricultural equipment for many years. Their trademark green and yellow paint scheme says “tractors!”

What’s the best toy tractor to buy?

Top toy tractor

Tomy John Deere Toy Set for Kids

What you need to know: This 70 piece diecast and plastic toy set comes in the coolest tractor-shaped carry case you ever saw.

What you’ll love: The heart of this toy set includes four toy tractors with trailers, a Gator utility vehicle, ATV, skid steer loader, Deere dump truck and farmer’s pickup truck. The implements are easy to hitch to the tractors and all tilt and turn. This toy set also includes horses, cows, sheep and a corral and barn to keep them in. The carrying case is 13 inches long and opens to reveal 10 storage compartments. It is a great way to organize all the toys in this set and looks great on its own as a display item.

What you should consider: This toy tractor set has many very small pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy tractor for the money

Oriate Diecast 38 Piece Farm Tractor with Farm Animal and Activity Play Mat

What you need to know: Small children love this miniature farming playset that has realistic agricultural machinery with moving parts.

What you’ll love: This 31-inch by 47-inch play mat is made of soft and durable fabric. It is printed with barns, pastures, woods, lakes and gardens. This toy tractor set comes with six realistic farm vehicles, seven agricultural trailers and accessories. Everything kids need to play on the farm comes with this set.

What you should consider: Some of the active connectors are not as sturdy as they should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Ride-On Tractor with Trailer

What you need to know: This battery-powered toy tractor is a great ride-on toy for kids aged 3-7.

What you’ll love: This nearly 4-foot-long, 50-pound tractor rides on large wide tires that add safety and stability on grass, dirt, gravel or pavement. This toy tractor has two speeds, an automatic brake and a reverse gear. Kids can load the full-size detachable trailer with toys or help around the yard and garden by hauling leaves, dirt and cargo. While they’re working, kids can listen to the built-in FM radio while riding in their adjustable seat with flip-up armrests.

The 12-volt battery is rechargeable, and the charger is included.

What you should consider: This is a pricey toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.