Best Gabby’s Dollhouse toy

Several Gabby’s Dollhouse mini playsets compatible with the Purrfect Dollhouse include QR codes that unlock exclusive in-game items in the Gabby’s Dollhouse app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Which Gabby’s Dollhouse toy is best?

Shopping for someone who’s a big fan of “Gabby’s Dollhouse”? There are nearly two dozen toys available, including cuddly plush characters, colorful playsets and light-up headbands.

Gabby’s Dollhouse toys are geared toward children in preschool through age 5, the same demographic as the hit DreamWorks show on Netflix. The toys, which feature the title character, Gabby, and her quirky kitty friends, mostly focus on imagination, creativity and role play. If you’re looking for an introductory playset that features several popular characters, the Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Figure Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Gabby’s Dollhouse toy

About “Gabby’s Dollhouse”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” is a DreamWorks TV show that debuted on Netflix in January 2021. The show features both live-action and animated characters and follows Gabby through her adventures in a magical dollhouse with her kitty friends, including MerCat and DJ Catnip. Gabby’s friends each have distinct personalities and interests, which only makes the show — and their adventures — more interesting. Gabby also opens a surprise Dollhouse Delivery at the beginning of every episode.

Who watches “Gabby’s Dollhouse”?

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” is geared toward preschoolers through age 5. However, it’s also popular among some older age groups, particularly children who are 6-8 years old. Considered ideal for early learners, “Gabby’s Dollhouse” teaches kids important social concepts such as taking turns, listening to peers and problem-solving.

Types of Gabby’s Dollhouse toys

Although the TV show is fairly new, there are a couple dozen toys on the market already. One of the most popular toys is Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, which is designed after the dollhouse featured in the series. Like many dollhouses, it features several rooms that accommodate compatible mini playsets and 3.5-inch figurines. Other popular Gabby’s Dollhouse toys include plushies of various sizes, Gabby dolls and cat-ear headbands with interactive features. Several of these toys also come with tiny Dollhouse Deliveries.

What to look for in a quality Gabby’s Dollhouse toy

Moving parts

Except for plushies, almost all “Gabby’s Dollhouse” toys have moving parts. The mini playsets, for example, often have hinged pieces like cabinets and refrigerators. Mini figurines often have articulating parts, including heads that turn as well as arms and legs your child can pose. There are a few Gabby’s Dollhouse playsets that have spinning or rotating pieces, as well.

Small parts warnings

Most Gabby’s Dollhouse toys, particularly any playset related to Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, have small-parts warnings. As a result, they’re not intended for kids 3 years old and younger because they may pose choking hazards. However, some larger Gabby’s Dollhouse toys, including 8-inch plushies, are suitable for ages 3 months and older.

Character diversity

Gabby’s Dollhouse features a broad range of fun kitty characters, and some are found in more playsets than others. Most mini playsets only include one or two characters, whereas deluxe playsets may include up to six. Although all Gabby’s Dollhouse characters are loved and embraced, certain ones are more popular than others — making some toys somewhat harder to find than others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Gabby’s Dollhouse toy

The most affordable Gabby’s Dollhouse toys include mini playsets and plushies, which are priced at $12-$20. Some larger plushies and dolls run $25-$45. Deluxe playsets, including Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse, cost $30-$60.

Gabby’s Dollhouse toy FAQ

How do you store Gabby’s Dollhouse toys?

A. Many people who have Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse simply store the compatible playsets and accessories inside the dollhouse because it has hinges that can fully close. However, those who don’t have the dollhouse may need to explore other storage options. For example, many people opt for storage totes with lids to store playsets and their tiny accessories.

How often are new Gabby’s Dollhouse toys released?

A. It’s hard to determine when new Gabby’s Dollhouse toys are released because they first debuted in 2021. New toys may come out when new seasons of the show debut. Because three seasons have been released so far, there have been three major toy releases this year. It’s expected that new Gabby’s Dollhouse toys will come out for the holidays.

What’s the best Gabby’s Dollhouse toy to buy?

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse toy

Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Figure Set

What you need to know: This mini-figurine set includes Gabby and six of her friends, including MerCat and Kitty Fairy.

What you’ll love: The 3.5-inch character set is highly-detailed in terms of colors and features. Gabby and her friends have articulating parts, which may encourage role play. The figurines are designed to fit inside Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse.

What you should consider: The set doesn’t include DJ Catnip and Pillow Cat, two popular characters from the TV series.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Gabby’s Dollhouse toy for the money

Gabby’s Dollhouse Bakey With Cakey Kitchen Set

What you need to know: The Cakey Kitchen set features kitty-themed appliances and accessories, including a refrigerator with a door that opens.

What you’ll love: Several of the Cakey Kitchen accessories have moving parts to simulate baking and cooking. It comes with two surprise accessories hidden in mini boxes. The playset is compatible with Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers reported they were disappointed with the playset’s construction quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Gabby’s Dollhouse Sweet Dreams Bedroom With Pillow Cat

What you need to know: This colorful playset is inspired by the color and details from Gabby’s own room on the TV show.

What you’ll love: The mini kitty is a favorite accessory for its friendly face and unique shape. It’s one of the most interactive playsets among those that work with Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse. Kids are big fans of the rainbow colors.

What you should consider: It has a small parts warning, meaning it’s not suitable for ages 3 and younger.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

