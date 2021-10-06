Best sidewalk chalk

Sidewalk chalk has uses for parents, too. It can act as a repellent, deterring ants when applied to a patio, and it absorbs odors, making it a companion in dirty laundry hampers. Chalk also attracts moisture, helping prevent tools or silverware from rusting.

Which sidewalk chalk is best?

An enduring pastime for toddlers, teens and even adults involves sidewalk chalk, whether creating a template for which to play games or drawing colorful images and messages.

Most sidewalk chalk is in fact a man-made substance infused with color to allow for durable, responsive and vibrant application. As most sidewalk chalk is fairly similar in composition, it’s important to look at how it’s presented, packaged and crafted. Our top choice, Chalk City’s 136-Piece Jumbo Washable Outdoor Sidewalk Chalk, offers a vast range of colors, but the quantity may not be for everyone.

What to know before you buy sidewalk chalk

Colors

While naturally occurring chalk is white, color can be added to create exciting artistic possibilities. Look at not only how many colors are offered, but their brightness and vibrancy, too. Some colors may be pastel while others can be infused with glitter to bounce and catch the eye. Darker colors like brown usually aren’t included in smaller packs but are likely available in larger selections, and such options don’t always show up easily on surfaces.

Size

Length and thickness of sidewalk chalk varies and usually dictates its target audience. Some pieces are exceptionally wide and durable, best for youngsters who may not be as gentle with chalk. While thinner options are easier for some to wield and allow for more detailed creations, those that are too slender may break under pressure. Thicker options also last longer and offer better shading capability.

Quantity

The smallest sets of sidewalk chalk may only offer a handful of pieces, while others boast 10, 20, 50 or even more than 100 pieces of chalk. An increase in quantity is often balanced out by a reduction in size. However, large sets likely have a better price-per-piece than smaller options.

Safety

All sidewalk chalk should be safe for both children and the environment. Only purchase chalk from reputable sellers and retailers that guarantee its nontoxic properties. Parents should monitor usage as they deem fit and note the size of the chalk as a potential choking hazard. Some dust is expected to build up when used, but it shouldn’t be a safety concern.

What to look for in quality sidewalk chalk

Storage

Some sidewalk chalk sets include secure storage, like a bucket. This is useful to not only protect the chalk from weather that may damage it, it also allows for easier collection and transport. Cardboard cartons will quickly wear down.

Template

There are sidewalk chalk sets that include templates or inspiration for youngsters. Such guides can serve as a way to encourage creativity, but they tend to be on the smaller side.

How much you can expect to spend on sidewalk chalk

Most sidewalk chalk purchases cost $10-$20, offering an assortment of colors and often a bucket or carton for storage.

Sidewalk chalk FAQ

What are some recommendations for using sidewalk chalk?

A. Avoid mixing colors or drawing over sidewalk chalk, as chalk doesn’t layer effectively and tends to create more dust. Before applying chalk, clear the space of any dirt, debris, or pebbles that might interfere with your designs. White chalk may not be exciting, but it’s a useful tool in outlining and highlighting your work.

Does weather negatively affect chalk?

A. Raindrops wash away chalk, and chalk itself becomes harder to use when wet, producing a messy, muted color. While it will dry out, it may lose its brightness and texture over time, which is why it’s advised to collect and store chalk when not in use.

What’s the best sidewalk chalk to buy?

Top sidewalk chalk

Chalk City Jumbo Washable Outdoor Sidewalk Chalk, 136 Pieces

What you need to know: This impressive set features a wide range of chalk options ideal for classes, parties and extensive usage.

What you’ll love It features 136 individual pieces with 17 different color options. There’s minimal dust buildup after use. Bright colors show up well and they are easy to grip.

What you should consider: A durable storage solution is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sidewalk chalk for the money

Creative Kids Chalkriffic Sidewalk Chalk Art Play Set

What you need to know: An artistic sidewalk chalk kit, it boasts accessories and inspiration for creative youngsters.

What you’ll love: This set features 30 pieces of chalk, holders, stencil designs and a bucket. Chalk holders help eliminate waste and make holding worn-down pieces easy. It has a good range of colors.

What you should consider: Pieces can break easily and the stencils are small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban Infant Kids’ Chunky Sidewalk Chalk

What you need to know: This is a large, easy-to-grip sidewalk chalk set aimed at toddlers to foster fun and creativity.

What you’ll love: It comes in a five-pack of bulky, kid-safe chalk. Soft edges are easy to hold and avoid rolling away. It is hard to break and the thick design allows for big, bold colors on surfaces.

What you should consider: It is somewhat pricey for five pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

