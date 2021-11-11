Best sandbox with cover

Sandboxes with covers are simple to add to your backyard and patio without the need to dig into the ground.

Which sandbox with cover is best?

Sandboxes with covers are simple to add to your backyard and patio without the need to actually dig into the ground. You simply need to find the appropriate shape, type and size of sandbox with a cover for your child. Consider if you want extras such as built-in seats, hidden compartments or canopies. The KidKraft Wooden Backyard Sandbox is a first-class sandbox with a cover.

What to know before you buy a sandbox with cover

Benefits

There are several advantages of sandboxes with covers for your kids, including imaginative play, teamwork, social skills practice, tactile development, fine motor skill development and muscle development.

Material

There are a couple of different materials for sandboxes with covers, including wooden sandboxes and plastic sandboxes. Plastic sandboxes are more lightweight and simpler to move and clean and don’t require much maintenance. Wooden sandboxes, on the other hand, are very strong, robust and durable with the appropriate care.

Size

Sandboxes with covers come in a diverse range of sizes, and it’s crucial to choose one that fits your space. Big sandboxes with covers are meant to accommodate adults as well as kids, but a smaller sandbox with a cover might work better if you just need a sandbox for one kid.

What to look for in a quality sandbox with cover

Canopy

Many sandboxes with covers come with canopies stretched over the sandbox to help protect children’s sensitive skin from the direct sunlight. These canopies can also help keep the sand as safe and cool to play with as possible.

Built-in seat

Some sandboxes with covers come with built-in seats or covers that convert into benches. These benches and seats are very convenient and comfortable, particularly for adults who might otherwise avoid playing in the sandbox.

Extras

Plenty of sandboxes with covers come with fun accessories like water and sand compartments and chalkboards for some extra entertainment for your children. You can also purchase these accessories separately to give your kids some additional toys to play with while they’re in the sandbox.

How much you can expect to spend on a sandbox with cover

Sandboxes with covers cost $50-$300 depending on the features, material and quality. The most basic plastic sandboxes with covers cost around $50, while bigger plastic sandboxes cost up to $100, and wooden sandboxes vary in price from about $100-$300.

Sandbox with cover FAQ

Can babies safely play in a sandbox at any age?

A. There’s no recommended minimum age for children to play in a sandbox. As long as you supervise your baby while they’re playing in the sandbox, you can introduce them to the sandbox as soon as you feel they’re ready.

By ages 12-18 months, most kids are better able to appreciate playing in a sandbox, and you’ll be able to explain why they shouldn’t eat the sand more easily.

How do you clean a sandbox and cover?

A. Make sure that your sandbox is properly covered when your kids aren’t using it to keep bugs and other animals from getting into the sandbox and using it as a litter box. A great sandbox cover should keep your sand dry, which helps a lot, because wet sand can breed bacteria and mold.

If your sand does get wet, spread it out and let it dry in direct sunlight before covering the sandbox back up. You should also frequently run a rake through the sand to look for foreign objects, clumps and sharp pieces of broken toys.

How regularly should you replace the sand in your sandbox?

A. Proper care and vigilance dramatically boost the shelf life of the sand in your sandbox. That being said, you should switch out the sand in your sandbox at least once per year for safety and health reasons.

It might be tempting to fill up the sandbox with sand from the beach or other free forms of filler, but keep in mind that the health risks of doing so aren’t worth it. You should instead only use sand that is properly labeled as play sand.

What’s the best sandbox with cover to buy?

Top sandbox with cover

KidKraft Wooden Backyard Sandbox

What you need to know: This sandbox with a mesh cover from KidKraft is a well-made and durable option from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This KidKraft sandbox comes with four-corner seating and reinforced wood panels for strength and durability. There’s plenty of space for multiple toddlers and children. The mesh cover ties on tightly when not in use.

What you should consider: This sandbox takes up plenty of yard space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sandbox with cover for the money

KidKraft Outdoor Sandbox With Canopy

What you need to know: This feature-packed sandbox with a cover from KidKraft is designed for both functionality and fun.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive KidKraft sandbox features bench-like edges, a canopy, plastic bins for sand and water and reinforced wood panels that hold up to the weather and resist warping. A mesh cover is included for when playtime is over.

What you should consider: There are some issues with the long-term durability of this sandbox.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Badger Basket Woodland 2-in-1 Outdoor Sandbox

What you need to know: This versatile sandbox from Badger Basket can be converted into a vegetable planter or garden when your children have outgrown it.

What you’ll love: This Badger Basket sandbox is fade-resistant, versatile and simple to clean. The sandbox is created to last with a specialized treatment that helps the materials stand up to years of sun exposure and use. The cover has adjustable ties for a snug fit.

What you should consider: The cover of this sandbox is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

