Best pogo stick

When you decide to go for a bounce on your pogo stick, wear comfortable, well-secured footwear. Double knot shoelaces if necessary.

WHICH POGO STICK IS BEST?

While pogo sticks are often thought to be a kids’ toy, they’re also popular with teens and adults. In fact, an hour of bouncing can burn more calories than other forms of cardio — plus, it’s tons of fun.

Pogo sticks have been around for more than 100 years. For the most part, they maintain their classic spring-powered design. Manufacturers have begun to experiment with design improvements, such as grip quality, material choice, and even portability. Choosing a pogo stick, however, is as personal as finding a bicycle or skateboard.

If you’re ready to reach for the sky, then take a look at our buying guide. We’re also including our favorite model, the Flybar’s Foam Master, which comes from a century-old company and features innovative, nonslip foot pegs for safe and happy bouncing.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A POGO STICK

Size

The top of a pogo stick should be parallel to your hip. Some bouncers opt for short sticks for more controlled motion. If you’re purchasing a pogo stick for a child, it’s fine to choose one that is a bit larger, as they’ll simply grow into it.

Weight capacity

Each pogo stick has a weight capacity range. Believe it or not, you can be too light for a pogo stick. Make sure your weight falls within the range instead of on the cusp for the best fit.

Technology

Pogo sticks, old and new, typically use spring-based technology. After the spring is compressed, it releases to launch the bouncer. Some newer iterations use elastic springs and compressed air to achieve a bounce, which often results in a higher launch.

Pegs

Pegs are where bouncers place their feet on the pogo stick. These are designed with safe nonslip textures that are especially effective at providing grip for rubber shoe soles. There are some pogo sticks with foldable pegs for easy portability and storage.

Bounce tip

The bounce tip is located at the bottom of the pogo stick. It’s what comes into contact with the ground, so it’s made with nonslip materials, such as rubber. Quality bounce tips won’t slide or shift with bouncing. Those who seek additional stability should consider a longer bounce tip.

Handles

For both safety and comfort reasons, pogo stick handles are covered with dense foam. On the safety front, this protects your face (and teeth) in the unfortunate event that the pogo stick hits your head. Foam handles are also ergonomically designed to promote a tight, slip-free grip.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY POGO STICK

Material

Most pogo sticks are made from aluminum, though there are some styles that utilize other metals or heavy-duty plastics. Aluminum is preferred because it’s lightweight and durable, both of which are desirable attributes in anything that bounces.

Color

You shouldn’t have a hard time finding a pogo stick in your favorite color. Some manufacturers offer a wide variety of color choices, while others only have one or two. Before you fall in love with the look of a pogo stick, make sure it ticks all other boxes.

Replaceable parts

Premium pogo sticks have replaceable parts for easy maintenance and repairs. This doesn’t mean that the quality or integrity is compromised. Rather, it means you can maintain your pogo stick yourself instead of footing the bill for a new one.

Portability

Some pogo sticks have portability features, such as removable sling straps or foldable pegs and handles. While they make carrying the pogo stick much easier, these features can get in the way of advanced operation or tricks.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A POGO STICK

Low-end pogo sticks for small children should cost less than $20. If you’re looking for a solidly constructed pogo stick better suited for older kids and adults, you’ll spend between $20-$70. To purchase a professional-quality pogo stick, expect to spend up to $200 — or even more.

POGO STICKS FAQ

Are there any outdoor places where pogo sticks are banned?

A. They’re banned in most theme parks, certain state parks, and nature preserves. Your best bet for safe and legal bouncing is to do it on your own property or in a park with clear rules regarding allowed activities.

Should I wear gloves when gripping the pogo stick?

A. It’s rare to see bouncers wear gloves. Because pogo sticks are equipped with high-quality grips, there’s really no need for additional protection.

WHAT POGO STICKS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top pogo stick

Flybar’s Foam Master

Our take: This is a pogo stick for the pros from a trusted company and is well known for top quality and bouncing experience.

What we like: The tough construction is made for users ages 9 and older weighing up to 160 pounds. It offers somfortable foam grips.

What you should consider: The spring requires breaking in and a helmet is a good idea.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top pogo stick for the money

Razor’s Gogo Pogo

Our take: This wallet-friendly pogo stick offers lightweight, aluminum construction. It is versatile for kids and adults.

What we like: It features a fully enclosed spring system with low-friction bushings. It has foldable feet for easy storage and portability.

What you should consider: The weight limit is around 120 pounds. It needs to be broken in and is probably not the best for younger kids.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

New Bounce’s Easy Grip Pro Sport

Our take: This model offers modern design with a 160-pound weight capacity. It’s available in six vibrant colors.

What we like: This has easy-to-grip foam handles. Its wider stance increases stability and promotes better balance.

What you should consider: You must break in the spring, and it’s not recommended for smaller, lighter kids.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

