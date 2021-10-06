Best pogo stick for kids

For pogo sticks with foam handles, colored plastic or stickers, storing it out of the sun will help preserve the longevity of these less durable parts.

Which pogo stick for kids is best?

A fun way for kids to spend time outside and stay active is with a pogo stick. Pogo sticks are a great way for kids to jump around while using several different muscle groups. There are several different pogo sticks on the market from a variety of different brands that each offer unique features. Choosing which pogo stick to buy can be a difficult choice, though.

What to know before you buy a pogo stick for kids

Weight capacity

The first factor to keep in mind is the weight capacity of the pogo stick. For younger kids, having a lower weight capacity will help them better control the pogo stick and bounce easier. Knowing the capacity can also help prevent the kids from hurting themselves on a pogo stick they might begin to outgrow. Most pogo sticks have a weight capacity between 80-160 pounds; however, there are also options for 200 pounds and above.

Size and weight of the pogo stick

Another major factor is the actual size and weight of the pogo stick itself. The pogo stick should see the handle come up to a little past the child’s hip, and the ideal weight depends on how much a kid can comfortably hold. Ensuring that the size of the pogo stick is within the range of the kid’s height and strength will make a major difference in their experience.

Jumping power

After some practice, kids may want a pogo stick that can jump higher and handle heavier use. Several different pogo sticks boast different peak heights. With stronger or more powerful springs, the user can jump higher.

Design features

Pogo sticks come in a number of different styles and designs. Many pogo sticks even have foldable handles and footstools that make them easier to transport.

How much you can expect to spend on a pogo stick for kids

Most pogo sticks are rather affordable with the majority of basic pogo sticks costing $50 or less, whereas some higher-end options cost between $80-$150. Extremely high-end pogo sticks can cost anywhere between $200-$400, but most of these are not built just for kids.

What are the best pogo sticks for kids to buy?

Top pogo stick for kids

Flybar Foam Master Pogo Stick

What you need to know: This is one of the most well-rounded pogo sticks on the market built with foam handles that contour to the hand.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick has a wider bounce tip to give users better balance while jumping. The non-slip foot pedals and molded foam handles allow for better stability while jumping high or trying to do a trick.

What you should consider: Some of the exterior plastic pieces are not as durable as the metal frame and can break off over time.

Top pogo stick for kids for money

Kidoozie Foam Pogo Jumper

What you need to know: This is a fun pogo stick-built specifically for younger kids who are still learning how to play.

What you’ll love: The foam footrest provides a soft and easy balance for young kids. The inner core of the foam bottom makes a fun noise every time the user jumps on it.

What you should consider: The rubber band-style center portion is not as durable and can break or snap after heavy use.

Worth checking out

Razor Gogo Pogo Stick

What you need to know: This is a thin and durable pogo stick with a lightweight frame that works for any basic user.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick is made of high-quality aluminum that holds up even with a rough user. The pogo stick only weighs 5 pounds and has foldable handles and foot pedals, which makes it easier to transport.

What you should consider: Several users report that the spring is incredibly stiff and takes significant time to break-in.

New Bounce Pogo Stick for Kids

What you need to know: This is a durable pogo stick designed specifically for kids between 40-80 pounds.

What you’ll love: The wide stance foot pedals and wide rubber tip provide a more stable base for the user so they will not fall over. This pogo stick is also available in a variety of colors.

What you should consider: The relatively small weight range for the pogo stick might be quickly outgrown.

Flybar Velocity Pro Trick Pogo Stick for Kids

What you need to know: This is a solid pogo stick with a classic design built to handle kids trying more advanced tricks.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick comes in three different sizes, so it can accommodate kids of all ages. The pogo stick also comes with a detachable carrying strap for easy transport.

What you should consider: The pogo stick may bend under heavy pressure, and some users report the handgrips to loosen over time.

Geospace Jumparoo Boing! JR. Pogo Stick by Air Kicks

What you need to know: This is a simple pogo stick designed for kids under 100 pounds.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick has grip tape-covered foot pedals to prevent kids from falling off. The steel frame adds durability while keeping the pogo stick lightweight.

What you should consider: Some users report that the spring is too stiff for kids in the weight range until it is more broken in.

Think Gizmos Pogo Stick – Aero Advantage

What you need to know: This is a well-built pogo stick with padded foam handles and a weight capacity of 90 pounds.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick comes in several different colors to work with the taste of any kid. The large rubber tip adds stability for the user when jumping.

What you should consider: The spring has been reported to get stuck inside and then will pop out at random, potentially injuring the user.

