Best outdoor summer activities for kids and parents to do together

Spending time outdoors is one of the easiest ways to improve health and wellness, but according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American spends 93% of their time indoors.

What are the best outdoor summer activities for families?

It’s great to be outside during the summer months. Parents always want to get their kids away from screens and out of the house, but it’s even better when you can find activities that everyone can do together outdoors.

It’s challenging to organize a big family get-together, but you will have an event everyone will enjoy if you plan the best activities. In the process, you might even find a way to create some new family traditions.

What types of activities are good for families?

Water activities

If you live near the water, pack up the beach towels, beach chairs and sunscreen before taking the family to the beach. If you have a pool, you can host a barbecue for your family or invite friends. There are plenty of yard games you can set up to help get everyone out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.

Sports

Whether heading out for a day at the beach or just preparing for a day of fun in the backyard, there are plenty of go-to games everyone can play. Volleyball, badminton, wiffleball or even just a good old fashion game of catch can help get the competitive juices flowing.

Arts and crafts

For those who aren’t as competitive, try getting in touch with your family’s creative side. There are plenty of kits, puzzles and games that are just as fun to play at the picnic table in the backyard as they are inside at the dining room table. You could even set up a painting set outdoors complete with easel and all the material you’ll need to keep your family feeling artistic.

Get creative

Sometimes you don’t have to go far to have fun with the whole family. When the sun goes down, put up a tent in the backyard, bring a flashlight and pack up some snacks to spend the night telling stories and playing games.

Best family summer athletic activities

Toss and Catch Ball Set, Catch Game Toys

This family fun activity gives kids a chance to work on coordination and agility while improving their athletic skills. This set uses high-quality material and comes with six balls and three paddles, so two to six people can play.

Capture The Flag Redux: The Original Glow-in-The-Dark Outdoor Game

Enjoy a classic game you played as a child with your kids using this updated version of capture the flag. This is a night-time glow-in-the-dark set, and it can be played anywhere where there is enough room to run around, be it a gym with the lights off, a backyard or a park.

Franklin Sports Fun 5 Combo Set

The whole family will enjoy being outdoors and getting active with this combo set, including badminton, volleyball, flip toss and horseshoes. The equipment is durable, safe and will provide many summers worth of fun.

Franklin Galactic Golf Set

Glow-in-the-dark mini-golf makes for a fun family activity. The alien legs can be manipulated to create different shapes and change the level of skill. The automatic ball return allows one to play this game alone or with a larger group. Even young kids can play, and the LED flag helps them aim while developing hand-eye coordination.

Coop Hydro Football

Whether it’s the annual Turkey Bowl game on Thanksgiving or just playing catch at the beach, tossing the football around can be a fun family activity for all. This 9.25-inch football uses waterproof material and durable stitching.

Garden Games Townsend Croquet Set Outdoor Croquet Set for Families

This beautifully crafted croquet set is perfect for families and kids of all ages and skill levels. It comes complete with four non-chip balls, six wickets and regulation-size rosewood mallets with professional-level grips.

Best family outdoor water activities

Inflatable Swim Center Family Pool Lounge Pool

Keep your family happy, entertained and cool this summer with this multi-use premium blow-up pool. The durable and rugged material can handle hours of splashing, while the ocean pattern design will have kids feeling like they are out in the deep sea.

Lawn Water Slides for Kids Adults – Garden Backyard Giant Racing Lanes and Splash Pool

Run, slide and splash on this ultra-sturdy wade waterslide. There is a crash pad at the end to prevent kids and adults from getting injured. It’s easy to clean, roll up, store or pack up, so you can bring it with you to parties or on vacation.

Aquaglide Vista Adventure 10 4-Person Inflatable

Turn your vacation up a notch with this giant inflatable splash zone. This inflatable utilizes the highest quality materials. It was built to handle up to four people and is durable enough to last for years. It has a UV block and the highest UV coating on the market.

Stream Machine Water Launcher

Nothing sounds more like family fun than soaking your loved one with water, especially on a hot summer day. These water launchers can shoot up to 70 feet, and you can rapidly reload by dunking the launcher in a water source.

GoSports Splash Hoop Pro Basketball Hoop

Build your team and then slam dunk on your loved ones when playing basketball in the pool. This ultimate set includes one splash hoop, two inflatable water basketballs and a ball pump, so you’ll have everything you need for a fun day of hoops in the pool.

Best outdoor craft activities

JOYEZA Deluxe Rock Painting Kit, Arts and Craft

Indulge your creativity with this outdoor craft set that comes complete with art supplies and painting rocks. Though designed for kids six and older as a fun and educational tool, it can quickly become an activity for the whole family.

Made By Me Build & Paint Your Own Wooden Bird House

Building a birdhouse with the whole family is a great way to have fun while also doing something constructive and creative. It’s an activity that can brighten up your backyard and help attract wildlife.

Mint’s Colorful Life DIY Kites for Kids

Create a backyard craft with this kite kit that allows you and your family members to build and design your own kites. It comes with three blank kites, eight colorful markers, ribbons and easy-to-follow instructions.

