Best mini trampoline for kids

Mini trampolines are great for both kids and adults since they help improve heart health, endurance, coordination and muscle strength.

Which mini trampoline for kids is best?

If you have kids, chances are you’re always on the lookout for something that keeps them entertained. Mini trampolines take all the benefits of traditional trampolines but add a whole new level of portability and convenience. They’re easy to store and are great for indoor and outdoor use. Some models, like the highly addictive FIT BOUNCE PRO II Bungee Rebounder, are reliable, durable and capable of holding up with repeated use.

What to know before you buy a mini trampoline for kids

Recommended age range

Mini trampolines are best for young children, but it’s best to wait until the child is around 4 years old to introduce one. Even then, it’s a good idea to supervise the child while they’re playing on the trampoline. This is because they may not have the best coordination at that age and could easily fall and hurt themselves.

As the kids get older and become more independent and better at using the mini trampoline safely, consider upgrading to a larger size.

Benefits

Mini trampolines for kids have many benefits. For one, they’re a great way for them to let loose some of that pent-up energy. All that jumping around can also help build muscle mass and bone density.

Due to their bouncy nature, trampolines are also easier on the joints since they help reduce the impact and pressure that comes with jumping around. Trampolines may also help build up a child’s immune system, improve their major motor skills and improve their spatial awareness.

Portability and storage

One of the many advantages of mini trampolines is that they’re relatively lightweight, which makes them easily portable. Some have a somewhat odd shape though and can be a bit tricky to store. An easy solution to this problem is to get a foldable trampoline.

If the trampoline has a stability bar or comes with other accessories, it may also be tricky to store when not in use. Depending on the model, this stability bar may be removable.

What to look for in a quality mini trampoline for kids

Size

Most mini trampolines are around 40 inches in diameter. But some may be larger when you take into account things like the stability bar or net.

Before getting one, check the size and weight capacity of the mini trampoline. It should be big enough for any children who will be jumping on it. But it should also be small enough to fit into the space you have available.

Shape

Many trampolines are either round, octagonal or square. Some have unique shapes like pentagons or hexagons. A few of the ones made for kids have fun designs or shapes that look like animals.

The shape plays a role in the size of the trampoline, as well as in the amount of surface area a kid will have when jumping. Keep this in mind when picking one out.

Frame

Not all mini trampolines for kids are created equal. Some have a sturdy, professional-grade frame. Others have a weaker frame that will eventually start to fail or bend with regular use. Although more durable frames are more expensive, they last longer and are less likely to cause injury. Some frames have galvanized steel tubing, which is good for preventing corrosion or rust.

Mat

All good-quality mini trampolines come with a mat. Higher-end mats are extra bouncy and are comfortable enough for those who want to jump barefoot or with shoes. Lower-end mats may consist of materials like canvas, nylon or plastic. These materials are often flexible, but they don’t hold up well when heavier or older children use them.

Other key features

Mini trampolines for kids will either use bungee cords or springs that connect the frame and the mat. Typically, springs offer more bounce than bungee cords, but bungee cords are easier on the joints. Bungee cords also last longer than springs with an average life span of several years.

Many mini trampolines have foam that covers the springs and metal siding. This extra padding protects children from hitting the hard side and getting hurt.

Another key feature of some models is a stability bar. Stability bars go inside the frame of the trampoline and provide extra support and safety.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini trampoline for kids

For a basic mini trampoline with a smaller weight capacity, expect to spend around $60-$100. If you want a higher-quality option that’s reliable and comes with all the key safety features, you’re looking at $150-$300.

Mini trampoline for kids FAQ

What other accessories come with mini trampolines?

A. Some come with a safety bar that adds support and helps kids who want to perform certain exercises. Others come with a mesh safety enclosure that keeps kids from accidentally jumping off the mat.

Is there a weight limit?

A. Yes. Every trampoline has its own weight limit. This is very important to consider for two reasons. For one, if the trampoline can’t support the weight of the person or people on it, it could break. For another, if the trampoline is meant for a heavier weight, then it may be harder for someone lighter to successfully bounce on it.

What’s the best mini trampoline for kids to buy?

Top mini trampoline for kids

FIT BOUNCE PRO II Bungee Rebounder

What you need to know: This professional-grade, miniature trampoline (or rebounder) is sturdy and fun for the entire family.

What you’ll love: Not only is it great for athletic, high-energy children, it’s also a solid option for those who want to build core strength or muscles. It comes with several reinforced connectors and bolts and can handle up to 330 pounds. It also comes with a storage bag and folds in half for easy storage.

What you should consider: At this price point, this product is best for those who will use it frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini trampoline for kids for the money

Skywalker Trampolines Mini Trampoline

What you need to know: Available in several colors, this product has a safety enclosure net and is ideal for elementary-aged kids.

What you’ll love: Built to handle up to 100 pounds, this mini trampoline was designed with safety in mind. It comes with a durable, steel frame and a padded handlebar. The larger size is great for taller kids and those who want a little more space to move and jump.

What you should consider: The instructions for setting it up are a little vague. The net near the zipper can easily rip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Upgraded Dinosaur Mini Trampoline

What you need to know: This 36-inch alloy steel-framed mini trampoline features a safety bar and has a cool dinosaur in the center, making it perfect for young kids.

What you’ll love: With a padded, camo-style cover that protects both the user and the bungee loops, this trampoline can handle up to 220 pounds. Given its size and weight, this mini trampoline is also easily portable.

What you should consider: Over time and with frequent use, the protective covering may start to develop small tears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

