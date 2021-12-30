Best Little Tikes slide

Your child may have a fall or two from using a slide, but falling can be a learning experience, too. It helps children overcome any fears of falling and develop a sense of knowing their limits.

Which Little Tikes slides are best?

Playing outdoors is an excellent way for young ones to get some sun and burn off all that energy. For children too young to enjoy a swing set, a better place to start is with a slide. Slides stimulate a child’s balance, coordination and reflexes.

If you are looking to get a slide for your child, long-loved and trusted children’s brand, Little Tikes has an impressive selection from which to choose. Slides like the Little Tikes Easy Store Large Slide allow children to have fun climbing and sliding while staying safe.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes slide

Age

Children ages 2 to 5-years-old are not too far apart age-wise, but developmentally there is a big difference. Some slides are designed specifically for beginners who are still learning to climb, while others have more challenging activities and can be steeper. Little Tikes slides all detail their age recommendation.

Number of children

It is essential to know how many children may be using the slide, as many beginner models can only hold the weight of one child. If you are buying for several children, be sure to pick a model with enough space for everyone to play at once or consider a full swing set.

Assembly

While most Little Tikes slides are easy to assemble, some effort is still required. Some models don’t require tools to set up, but others will, so ensure you have the necessary tools, as they don’t come included. All Little Tikes slides detail their assembly process in their description.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes slide

Additional features

Extra features offer children several play options and can help develop more than one aspect of their physical development. These features include tunnels, rock walls, lights and water sprinklers.

Durability

A good, durable Little Tikes slide will withstand most weather conditions and rough play to provide years of use. Many are also designed with a wide base that helps ensure stability.

Safety

Little Tikes slides are designed with developing children in mind, making stable equipment for not-so-stable legs. Each product will detail their particular safety precautions in their product description, so be sure to check.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes slide

Most Little Tikes models are priced between $25-$80 and are durable plastic material.

Deluxe models from Little Tikes can be wood or plastic and include other activities like rock walls and swing sets. These can cost from $300-$1,700.

Little Tikes slide FAQ

Can I use my Little Tikes slide inside?

A. It depends on the model. Little Tikes offers several beginner small and transportable slides, making them excellent options for indoor use. If your slide has been outdoors for a while, check for any water buildup before bringing it inside.

How can I cool down a plastic slide that’s been sitting in the sun all day?

A. Slides left in direct sunlight can get hot enough to burn little arms and legs. To cool it down, simply dump cold water on the slide. To avoid your slide getting hot in the first place, consider putting it in a shaded area.

My plastic slide has gotten a lot of use and is no longer slippery. How can I fix it?

A. As either the slide or your children get a bit older, you may find yourself wanting to make the slide a bit more slippery. The main reason slides become less slippery is dirt, so your first step is giving it a quick cleaning off. If you want to give your slide some speed, rub it down with wax paper.

What are the best Little Tikes slides to buy?

Top Little Tikes slide

Little Tikes Easy Store Large Slide

What you need to know: This starter slide is 5 feet long and can hold up to 50 pounds, making it ideal for young children.

What you’ll love: Its gentle slope and easy-to-climb steps make this a great beginner slide. It has a wide base for stability and features a locking support arm that makes set-up quick and easy. Its compact size makes it a fantastic option for outdoor and indoor use.

What you should consider: Some reviewers had issues with their slide arriving with missing screw holes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes slide for the money

Little Tikes First Slide

What you need to know: This brightly colored slide is three feet long and makes a great first slide, recommended for ages 18 months to 6 years.

What you’ll love: The easy-to-read instructions make set-up quick and don’t require any tools. The slide can fold down for easy storage or transport. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can hold a child weighing up to 60 pounds.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the plastic isn’t sturdy, causing the front end to lift off the ground when a child climbs up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Hide and Seek Climber

What you need to know: This slide set has several interactive features that help physically engage toddlers and can hold several small children at once.

What you’ll love: Featuring a simple house design, children climb to the top by scaling a beginner rock wall. The gentle slope of the slide allows for safe landings every time. Below the slide is a tunnel that little ones can crawl through or use for hiding.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say the rock wall was slippery and difficult for their young ones to grip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

