Best lawn game for tailgate parties

While tailgating, you probably have limited space. Games that require less room, like board games, bocce ball, bucket ball, cornhole or washers, are preferable.

What are the best lawn games for tailgating?

The best part of going to a football game is what happens before the game: hanging out with family and friends during fun tailgating activities. You’ll want to bring games that are easy to transport, assemble and enjoy without too many pieces or balls that might bounce into someone else’s tailgating spot. Ideally, lawn games are easy enough to engage younger players, challenging enough for adults and not too physically taxing.

So what are some good choices for lawn games for tailgating? We’ll go over some fitting options.

What to know before you buy a lawn game for tailgate parties

What should I consider when choosing a lawn game?

Lawn games that are lightweight and easy to transport and assemble are all plusses for tailgating. Consider which age groups will be at your event so the games you select aren’t too challenging or too competitive. You might provide a variety of games so everyone has something that catches their interest and suits their abilities.

How much do lawn games for tailgating cost?

Lawn games prices range from $15-$200. Simpler board games are often under $30 while mid-range throwing or rolling games can cost upwards of $60.

Simple games under $25

Ropoda Giant Wooden Yard Dice

These giant dice are great for keeping kids occupied, and you can use them for any game that uses dice. This set also includes instructions to play Yardzee and Yardkle.

Sold by Amazon

Qrooper Kids Toys Toss and Catch Game Set

This is an excellent toss-and-catch game for younger kids. The paddles have a waterproof lining and reinforced stitches for durability.

Sold by Amazon

Gamie Giant Checkers Rug Set

This upgraded classic family game is fun for players of all ages. The jumbo checkers set comes in eye-catching colors and large pieces.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Sports Indoor/Outdoor Rubber Horseshoe Set

This lightweight, rubber horseshoe set is safer than metal horseshoes, easy to set up and perfect for kids. The horseshoes come in red and blue with yellow center pegs, making the targets easier to see.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Classic games with a twist under $45

GoSports Toppling Tower

This classic wooden game is an upsized version of Jenga, as the tower starts at 1.5 feet tall and grows to over 3 feet. It includes 54 blocks, a dry erase board to assign your own rules and a canvas carrying case.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Game

This fun twist on badminton offers four paddles, 11 birdies and four balls. The brightly colored birdies slow down as they spin, making them easier to return and allowing for long rallies.

Sold by Amazon

GoSports Premium Birch Wood Washer Toss Game

It’s the classic outdoor game that includes two targets and eight washers, made with durable, high-quality materials: premium birchwood with mitered corners, industrial PVC for the targets and a soft fabric interior. The two targets latch together for easy travel.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Outdoor Lawn Game Set

This easy-to-learn game offers interactive family fun for two to four players, ages 14 and up. It’s lightweight and easy to assemble, with a handy carrying case.

Sold by Amazon

Rollors Backyard Game

This fun wooden game combines horseshoes, bocce and outdoor bowling. It can help develop coordination and precision. Roll the disks, reach the wooden pyramid, score points and win.

Sold by Amazon

Football-related games under $60

Kid Agains Quarterback Touchdown Grand Slam Toss Challenge & Skills Game

Try your hand at playing quarterback before the big game with this mesh football-throwing game. This set is eight games in one, with four different games to play on each side of the reversible target.

Sold by Amazon

Sport Squad Endzone Challenge: 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss

This set comes with a carrying bag so it’s easy to transport and easy to assemble. You can switch things up with football and a flying disc to keep things interesting.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

GoSports Football Edition CornHole Bean Bag Toss Game Set

This cornhole set combines the classic game with an attractive football theme. The bean bags are made from durable duck cloth, and the board is resistant to weather, water, rust, UV and mildew.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Upgraded classic games for $60 and up

Franklin Sports Jumbo 4-in-a-Row

This is the classic, vertical 4-in-a-row game in a larger 2 foot version, boosting the novelty and fun. It’s made of solid wood and has storage for all 40 playing discs.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Bucket Ball

This game comes with 12 blue and orange buckets, three kinds of balls and a handy carrying case. The tailgate balls are like hacky sacks that don’t bounce or roll, so you don’t have to chase them around the parking lot.

Sold by Amazon

Spikeball Standard 3-Ball Kit

Spikeball is like an upgraded, two-on-two version of volleyball, as players serve the ball against the net and the other person hits it back. It’s faced-paced and aerobic for more competitive players.

Sold by Amazon

For more information on lawn games, check out BestReviews’ guide.



Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.