Ladder ball is a relatively new game that was discovered at a summer camp in the 1990s and then patented in 2002.

What’s the best ladder ball set for tailgating?

Ladder ball is the perfect casual outdoor game for your next tailgating event. Also known as ladder toss or ladder golf, this is an inexpensive and easy-to-assemble game that will add another level of fun to your next tailgating event.

If you’re unfamiliar with ladder ball, think of it as a unique combination of horseshoes and cornhole. The idea is to throw two balls attached by a thin rope, called bolas, across to the opposing team’s ladder. You receive points if your bolas wrap around a ladder rung. Ideally, the game is played with four people and two ladders. For a sturdy ladder with quality bolas, the top pick is Maranda Enterprises Metal Ladder Ball Set.

What to know before you buy a ladder ball set for tailgating

Materials

You can have both the ladders and the bolas made of various materials. Some sets are designed for quality and use sturdier materials such as wood, while others opt for less expensive materials such as plastic and rubber. Traditional ladder ball uses nylon rope, golf balls and wooden ladders. Check out the Best Reviews list of the best ladder ball sets for more information.

Ladders

The ladders used to catch the bolas stand 24-inches wide and are 39-inches tall, with each rung being 13 inches apart. They are typically placed about five paces apart for casual play and 15 feet apart for more serious competition. Due to the distance apart and the fact that they’re catching bolas, the ladder materials should be fairly sturdy and durable.

What to look for in a quality ladder ball set for tailgating

Durability

Most ladders use wood, PVC or steel. As you can imagine, PVC is the least expensive and least durable option. Steel is a good choice for durability, but it will be more challenging to set up due to the weight. Wood is the best option because it provides a sturdy frame and good durability without excess weight. Keep in mind that wood ladders need to be assembled using tools and screws. They also tend to be the most expensive ladders because of their high quality. If you’re transporting your ladders to and from a tailgating party, opt for a set that is quick to assemble and comes with a carrying case.

Bolas

Bolas have a simple design featuring two balls attached by a string or thin rope that measure 13-inches apart. Much like the ladders, bolas can use various materials such as rubber, plastic, wood and golf balls.

For the ladder ball traditionalist, golf balls attached by nylon rope are the ideal choice. After all, this is the original design of ladder ball bolas. The weight and feel of golf balls allow you to knock the opponent’s balls off the ladder more easily. They also make a satisfying clank, which lets you know you just hit a good shot. If you’re looking for a less expensive, more kid-friendly option, look for plastic bolas filled with lighter and softer sand. Plastic bolas is a good choice if your tailgating parties are more family-oriented. Some sets include rubber and wooden bolas, which are also sufficient.

Which ladder ball set is best for tailgating?

Top ladder ball set for tailgating

Maranda Enterprises Metal Ladder Ball Set

What you need to know: This ladder ball set from Maranda Enterprises is an all-around fantastic combination of sturdy powder-coated steel ladders and quality bolas.

What you’ll love: This is an ideal set for tailgating because it’s quick to assemble, comes with soft kid-friendly bolas and features a convenient carrying case that you can easily throw in the back of a trunk.

What you should consider: The bolas are made of plastic and can leak sand over long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ladder ball set for tailgating for the money

Win SPORTS Ladder Toss Set

What you need to know: The PVC ladders are sand-weighted to add an extra level of stability and keep the set from shifting too much during gameplay.

What you’ll love: The WIn SPORTS set can be played both indoors and outdoors due to the soft design of the bolas. This set is excellent for tailgating, but with enough space can also be used in your home.

What you should consider: The PVC pipes can sometimes slip out of place and need to be reassembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GoSports Premium Metal Ladder Toss

What you need to know: This premium set comes at a slightly higher price than most PVC ladders but with the added cost comes very sturdy powder-coated metal ladders built to last.

What you’ll love: The metal ladders will stand the test of time and the rubber bolas will protect your kids from potential harm. This makes the GoSports set an ideal combination of safety and durability.

What you should consider: The rubber bolas offer a less competitive and traditional approach to the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

