Best cornhole boards for tailgating

Games similar to cornhole have been known by different names throughout the years and date back as far as the fourteenth century.

Which cornhole board for tailgating is best?

Cornhole is a fun and easy-to-learn game for any outdoor gathering but that doesn’t limit it to your backyard for summer barbecues. There are cornhole boards out there designed to take out camping or to the beach, to a friend’s house or for a good old-fashioned tailgating party.

How do you play cornhole?

You’ve probably seen a cornhole board before, even if you didn’t know that’s what it was called at the time. Cornhole is a lawn game played with small beanbags. Two players, or two teams, stand on opposite sides, about 27 feet apart, each with an elevated wooden board featuring a hole at the top. These players take turns throwing beanbags, trying to get them into the holes. Players stand at a distance from the board and try to toss their beanbags at the other side’s board. If the bag lands on the board and stays there it is worth one point. If a bag goes into the hole, then that shot is worth three points. Whichever player or team gets to 21 points first wins the game.

Cornhole board size and material

Professional-grade cornhole boards are usually made from 0.50-inch plywood and measure in at 48 inches by 28 inches. However, cornhole boards used for recreation can be made from wood, plastic, aluminum or even fabric for collapsible usage. Tailgating cornhole boards are usually about 36 inches by 24 inches in size.

How much you can expect to spend on cornhole boards

Boards can cost as low as $25 and go up over $300, depending on the quality of the material as well as customization options.

Things to consider when tailgating with cornhole boards

Things like weather and space will be big factors when it comes to tailgating with cornhole boards. Is it supposed to be windy where you’re going? If so, a collapsible fabric board might not be the way to go. Is rain in the forecast? Make sure the boards you use can get wet. Tailgating generally gives you less space than something like a barbeque or a picnic, so you’ll want boards that don’t take up too much room and are easy to set up and pack away. Going tailgating after dark? Consider picking up some cornhole board lights so you can play in the dark.

What’s the best wood cornhole board to buy?

Top wood cornhole boards

GoSports Solid Wood Premium Tailgate Cornhole Set

What you need to know: This set features two hand-crafted and varnished 36-inch by 24-inch cornhole boards with solid pine frames.

What you’ll love: The wood is strong but packs up easily. A carrying case and eight all-weather bean bags come included, giving you everything you need to play in one convenient place.

What you should consider: These sets are not always packaged securely for shipping, which can sometimes result in damage to boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood cornhole boards for the money

GoSports Classic Rustic Cornhole Set (3 ft x 2 ft)

What you need to know: This set comes with two vintage-inspired 36-inch by 24-inch boards that are made from wood but styled to look like they have metal frames.

What you’ll love: Eight all-weather beanbags and a carrying case come included, as does a set of directions for playing. The red stripe and blue stripe down the center of each board are great for helping you aim. The boards are UV-resistant and water-resistant.

What you should consider: The carrying case is a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

What’s the best aluminum frame cornhole board to buy?

Top aluminum frame cornhole boards

GoSports Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game Set – Superior Aluminum Frame

What you need to know: This set features two 36-inch by 24-inch MDF black surface boards with aluminum frames.

What you’ll love: The MDF board makes them lightweight, but the aluminum keeps them sturdy. Eight all-weather beanbags plus a carrying case come included. It’s very portable and easy to bring on the go.

What you should consider: Some users have complained the surface of the boards is too slippery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top aluminum frame cornhole boards for the money

ZENY Cornhole Set 3ft x2ft Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game Set

What you need to know: This set has two 36-inch by 24-inch MDF boards with aluminum frames.

What you’ll love: The set is portable, and the MDF boards are lightweight compared to boards made of solid wood. Eight beanbags come included, and the boards buckle together with a handle for easy transport. Plus, there’s a zippered carrying case.

What you should consider: The beanbags are not of the highest quality and are prone to tearing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

What’s the best plastic cornhole board to buy?

Top plastic cornhole boards

Driveway Games EZ Carry Portable All-Weather Cornhole Set

What you need to know: This waterproof set comes with two 36-inch by 24-inch white cornhole plastic boards with black bases.

What you’ll love: The game instructions and eight beanbags are included, and the boards lock together for transport. The plastic is lightweight and easy to carry, but the boards are designed so you can weigh them down with water to secure their placement on the ground during use.

What you should consider: If you don’t weigh the boards down, they might feel a little too light when it comes time to play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plastic cornhole boards for the money

Legit Camping Plastic Cornhole Boards

What you need to know: This set comes with two waterproof 35-inch by 22.3-inch plastic cornhole boards.

What you’ll love: The eight beanbags come included plus there are pockets under each board to store them in. The boards themselves are very lightweight and fold up easily, connecting to each other for simple transport.

What you should consider: The boards are not as durable as some competitors’ boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

What’s the best collapsible cornhole board to buy?

Top collapsible cornhole boards

GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss Game Set

What you need to know: This set comes with two lightweight, PVC-framed nylon boards at 36 inches by 24 inches that fit in a carrying case no bigger than a lawn chair bag.

What you’ll love: The set comes with eight beanbags, instructions and a very easy-to-carry bag for storage. The boards are collapsible and everything all packed up weighs no more than 10 pounds.

What you should consider: The nylon could be more durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top collapsible cornhole boards for the money

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards

What you need to know: This set features two fabric 36-inch by 24-inch boards with a high elastic flat wire frame.

What you’ll love: The boards are lightweight, suitable in just about any environment and fold up into a round little bag for carrying. Eight beanbags and plastic stakes come included, though the stakes are not required if playing on a harder surface.

What you should consider: It is not the best choice for windy days if you aren’t planning on using the spikes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

