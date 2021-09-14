Best cornhole bag for tailgating

Which cornhole bag for tailgating is the best?

Cornhole is a very popular game that originated at get-togethers and outdoor parties in the Midwest. This casual competition is similar to horseshoes and is especially common during football tailgating events. The object of the game is to toss a small square bag filled with corn feed from one side to another with the hopes of getting it through a hole on top of your opponent’s platform. Each time a bag lands on the platform, your team scores a point.

What are the rules of cornhole?

The game consists of two 2-by-4-foot platforms placed on the ground approximately 21 to 27 feet apart. Each platform is inclined and features a hole in the top center. There are two teams of two, with each player standing on the opposite side of their teammate. The teams take turns throwing four bags each across to the opposite platform. The goal is to land the bag on the platform or for extra points, land the bag inside the hole.

Each bag that lands on top earns your team one point, while each bag in the hole counts as three. The first team to reach 21 points wins the game. It’s common for some casual players to use cancellation scoring. This means that when you and your opponent both land a bag, the points cancel each other out.

Filling

The original filling was dried corn feed. Many traditionalist cornhole players prefer corn feed to stay true to the game’s Midwest roots. However, there are many different types of filing you may prefer depending on your location and where the bags will be stored. Budget-minded shoppers should look to sand-filled bags because they can be less expensive. Traditional corn feed draws the interest of mice and other creatures prone to biting holes in the bags to eat the filling. If you live in an area where rodents are common, look into simulated corn made from plastic or resin pellets. Check out the Best Reviews article that features the different types of bags and their fillings.

Exterior Materials

The original materials used to hold the corn feed is duck cloth, a heavy, woven type of cotton fabric. Keep in mind that over time, cotton bags fade in the sun. Look for nylon bags if you are concerned about your bags getting wet and damaged from the elements. Cornhole bags have the potential to rip at the seams, so ensure you’re purchasing a quality bag that will stand the test of time.

Size and weight

Regulation cornhole bags are 6-by-6 inches. Each bag should contain two cups of corn feed and weigh around 15 ounces each. These are the guidelines according to the American Cornhole Association. However, weight and size may vary depending on the materials and filling you choose.

Best cornhole bags

SC Cornhole Weather-Resistant Cornhole Bags

SC Cornhole Games manufactures these premium weather-resistant cornhole bags. The exterior fabric is heavy, durable and built to withstand rain exposure. The company uses a simulated corn filling, which will discourage rodents from tearing into the bags for a snack.

Barcaloo Weather-Resistant Cornhole Bags

This cornhole set includes a convenient mesh carrying case for the bags. The filling is sand, which prevents the bags from bouncing when they hit the board.

Regulation Duck Cloth Cornhole Bags

These regulation duck-cloth bags are perfect for the traditionalist cornhole player. The materials are sturdy and come in a range of colors. They also include corn feed filling and are made in the United States.

Free Donkey Regulation Cornhole Bags

Free Donkey’s cornhole bags also offer a traditional approach that includes a dried corn filling. They come in a large variety of colors, which makes matching your bags to your favorite football team easy. The size and weight of their bags match the standard set by the ACA.

GoSports Premium Duck Cloth Bean Bags

This premium set from GoSports features an American-flag motif for its bag design. They use duck-cloth exterior materials, which come in at the regulation size and shape. The bags come with a convenient drawstring bag for easy transport to and from your tailgating party. GoSports bags have double-stitched edges to prevent the bags from tearing.

JMEXSUSS Weather-Resistant Standard Cornhole Bags

These popular cornhole bags come in a large variety of unique colors. They have plastic pellets for the filing, which make them ideal for those concerned about rodents. The bags include a carrying case and consist of durable exterior materials to help prevent long-term weather damage.

