Best Thanksgiving game to play with the family this year

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for life’s blessings and the loved ones that surround you. It is a special time of year when family members come together to appreciate all that they have and to feast. Family time is a key component of Thanksgiving and precious moments are set aside to bond with loved ones. The perfect way to spend time with those you hold closest to your heart this holiday season is with a game night. There are various Thanksgiving-themed games that will bring you closer to your family and keep the spirit of the season alive. When searching for a Thanksgiving game to play with your family this year, consider the materials you will need, the portability and the strategy of the game.

What to look for when purchasing Thanksgiving games to play with the family this year

Strategy

When choosing a Thanksgiving game to play with your family this year, consider the objective and strategy of the game. A good game to play with your family will consist of mild competition that could lead to laughs and the creation of fun memories. The objectives and strategies will vary depending on the style of game that you are playing. For example, if you are doing a family puzzle, the strategy will be different than if you are playing Thanksgiving bingo, because puzzles are more collaborative. Games with collaborative and competitive styles both offer a chance for you to bond while spending time with your family.

Components

When purchasing a Thanksgiving game to play with your family this year, consider how many pieces the game contains and if there is any assembly required. A good game for the whole family will feature an easy, time-efficient setup that is simple to play. If the components of the game are too intricate and there are many pieces and factors involved, it will be harder for multiple people to play this game and will take a longer time to figure out. The best Thanksgiving games to play with your family this year will consist of simple ideas with very few components involved.

On-the-go use

When purchasing a Thanksgiving game to play with your family this year consider one that is easily transportable. Often, family parties are held at different locations and it is convenient to be able to use the game on the go. The best games are those that can be securely and quickly packaged without a lot of pieces and parts. A game that is simply designed and is compact will be the most convenient game this season.

How much you can expect to spend on Thanksgiving games to play with the family this year

The best Thanksgiving games to play with your family this year will be priced anywhere from $6-$30, depending on the style of game, its popularity and what it is made from.

Thanksgiving games to play with the family this year FAQ

What are common Thanksgiving-themed symbols to include in games?

A. Common Thanksgiving symbols that can be included in various forms of gameplay are turkeys, leaves, pilgrim hats, pumpkins and cornucopia flowers. These symbols will likely be included in your Thanksgiving-themed games and can be symbols to look out for when searching for themed games.

What DIY games can I make using common craft supplies?

A. There are various thanksgiving-themed games that can be made with items around the house. Games such as bingo, tic-tac-toe, and charades can be made using simple construction paper and other common components that can be found around the house. Users looking to create Thanksgiving games themselves will want to search for holiday-themed paper and other supplies, such as scissors and markers that are needed for design purposes.

What are the best Thanksgiving games to play with the family this year to buy?

Color Me Personalized Tic-Tac-Toe Thanksgiving Dinner Board

This tic-tac-toe board is perfect for keeping children occupied at the dinner table. Adults can play the game as well and it features an option for buyers to customize the board with a name. The tic- tac-toe pieces arrive in an organized manner, but do not come with markers to color them. The user must provide their own markers.

Tektalk 1000 Piece Harvest Jigsaw Puzzle

This puzzle is harvest-themed, making thanksgiving the perfect time to solve it. It comes with 1,000 pieces in an organized compact container for storage and can be used by teens and adults. It is time-consuming and requires strategy and teamwork, allowing for family bonding during the holidays.

Thanksgiving Bingo Cards

These bingo cards feature various Thanksgiving-themed images, like pie, leaves, a turkey, Pilgrim’s hat and more. The cards and chips are made from sturdy cardboard and can be used over and over again. It comes with two call-out cards.

Amscan Thanksgiving Turkey Craft Kit

This item features four paper turkeys and multiple paper feather attachments in a pack. The paper is of good quality and users are allotted space on the front of the turkey to write out what they are thankful for during the holiday season. Writing utensils and glue are not provided and there are many pieces to keep track of with this family Thanksgiving activity. This allows children to be a part of the holiday cheer, as well as adults to write down and discuss what they are thankful for.

Gobble Gobble Mad Libs

These mad libs come in the form of a booklet and include various fill-in-the-blank games to allow for greater recognition of Thanksgiving traditions and symbols. Each game tells a story and the games are recommended for those ages 8 and above. This game can also be played by adults.

Thanksgiving WordSearch For Adults

This Thanksgiving-themed crossword book is for older adults to enjoy during Thanksgiving festivities. This gives those that have a hard time partaking in physical Thanksgiving games the opportunity to still enjoy gameplay and strategy on the holiday. It can be played by users of any age but is recommended for older adults.

