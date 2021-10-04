Best stocking stuffer ideas for babies

Which stocking stuffer ideas for babies are best?

There’s no telling what will hold a baby’s attention and sometimes it’s those little add-on gifts that end up becoming the biggest hit. Maybe you’re shopping for a friend’s newborn or your nieces and nephews. Maybe you want to add a few stocking stuffers to your own baby’s present pile this holiday season. No matter who you’re shopping for, there are some great little toys for boys and girls out there, things that won’t break the bank and will fit perfectly in that Christmas stocking hanging on the mantle.

Teething stocking stuffers

Fisher-Price Pretzel Teether

This BPA-free teething toy looks just like a big salted pretzel, complete with a faux napkin wrapper. It’s soft and chewy with textured “salt” and the wrapper crinkles for additional play. It’s made for babies 3 months and older, but might be a little heavy, so keep that in mind.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

World of Eric Carle Very Hungry Caterpillar Teether Rattle

This 100% polyester teething rattle is 8.86 inches in length and looks like the title character from Eric Carle’s classic children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The toy is soft, colorful and jingles for full sensory engagement starting at any age.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Banana Yellow Banana Teething Toothbrush

This food-grade silicone teething toy looks like an open banana and features bristles on the end so babies can get into the practice of brushing their own teeth. It’s dishwasher-safe, latex-free and BPA-free plus the “banana peel” edges function as handles so little hands can hold the brush easily.

Sold by Amazon

The First Years My First Rattle

This brightly colored and textured rattle/teething ring has easy-to-grip edges and soft surfaces for chewing. It has nice high-contrast color patterns, plus a friendly little smiling face.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

Slotic Dinosaur Baby Teething Toy

This soft and flexible grey silicone dinosaur teething toy is 5.5 inches in length and comes with a pacifier clip, so you don’t have to worry about the baby dropping it. There is a textured side for teething, plus it can be chilled in the freezer to soothe gums.

Sold by Amazon

Snuggly stocking stuffers

Luvable Friends Unisex Baby Cozy Fleece Booties

Here is a warm pair of fleece-lined booties in a variety of sizes and colors. These booties are machine-washable, 100% polyester and the hook-and-loop closure helps them to actually stay on little feet.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

EpicKids Plush Stuffed Penguin Toy

This 5-inch black-and-white penguin toy is soft and cuddly, plus there are no buttons or extra pieces you have to worry about falling off. The little penguin is well-assembled and can be washed gently by hand.

Sold by Amazon

Baby GUND Winky Lamb Stuffed Animal Plush Rattle

This sweet little lamb rattle is only 4.5-inches in size and very, very soft. The embroidered eyes make sure it is safe for all ages and the rattle feature adds some entertaining noise to this little plush toy without being too loud or irritating for parents.

Sold by Amazon

Douglas Gray Wolf Lil’ Handful Plush Stuffed Animal

Here is a 5.91-inch grey wolf stuffed animal for babies 2 years old and up. It’s soft, cuddly and quiet with a very cute face, plus it lays adorably in the palm of your hand.

Sold by Amazon

WubbaNub Wooly Bear Infant Pacifier

This tan little bear plush comes attached to a latex-, BPA-, PVC- and Phthalate-free pacifier, so it’s great for both comfort and snuggle time. The bear also wears a cute plaid winter hat befitting the season.

Sold by Amazon

Educational stocking stuffers

Sassy Peek-a-Boo Activity Book

This little book has crinkly pages that won’t tear and a fun theme so your baby can play peek-a-boo as they go through the pages. The colors are vivid and the pictures help little ones understand the connection between what they see and the words associated with them when you read it.

Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

DDMY Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles Set

This set comes with two wooden puzzles, which can be useful if you need two stocking stuffers at a good price. Each measures 5.8 inches by 5.8 inches in size and comes with four or five large pieces that are easy for babies to hold. One puzzle makes a butterfly, while the other makes a bee.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy

Here is a little music toy that can play 10 different melodies. It’s got a fun, colorful handle and lights up, plus the volume is adjustable. Batteries are included.

Sold by Amazon

Tinzy Toys Soft Sea Animal Baby Book

This cloth crinkle book is filled with colorful sea creature illustrations that literally jump off the page, thanks to their 3-D design, making for a tactile and engaging experience. The entire book is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Sassy Phone of My Own Activity Toy

This flip phone is perfectly sized for tiny hands and features four colorful buttons that prompt different “talk” features. It has bright colors and a center, which lights up when a button is pressed, plus the toy functions in both English and Spanish.

Sold by Amazon

Bath-time stocking stuffers

Munchkin Caterpillar Spillers Stacking and Straining Cups

These seven colorful nesting straining cups turn into a smiling caterpillar when put all together, but they can also be played with individually. They can be stacked to make a tower and used to scoop and pour water during bath time.

Sold by Amazon

KinderUP Magnetic Fishing Games Wind-up Swimming Whales

This bath toy set comes with one magnetic fishing rod, plus two 4.5-inch whales so your baby can practice fishing in the tub. The whales wind up so they can swim around on their own.

Sold by Amazon

Munchkin CleanSqueeze 4 Piece Bath Squirts

This set includes four fun sea creatures that can squirt water out of their mouths. Each one twists open, too, so that they could be cleaned out to prevent mold from developing.

Sold by Amazon

FAYOGOO Bath Toys

Here is a set that comes with four wind-up swimming toys for bath time. There are two turtles, plus a dolphin and a duck. All pieces are non-toxic and require no batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Elovien Space Rocket Bathtub Toy

This 7-inch, BPA-free rocket fills with water that then sprays out of the bottom as it “takes off” in your baby’s hands. It is nice and durable, plus it has a bright, eye-catching design.

Sold by Amazon

