Black Widow was originally a Russian spy who later defected to the United States and became a member of the Avengers.

Which Black Widow costume for adults is best?

Black Widow is one of the toughest superheroes around. She’s helped take down Thanos as a member of the Avengers and fight supervillains as a part of the fictional Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — commonly known by comic-book aficionados as “S.H.I.E.L.D.” Black Widow has been around in Marvel Comics for decades, and in recent years, as portrayed by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has generated a huge number of fans. Superheroes are perennially popular Halloween costumes, so Black Widow makes a great choice for an adult costume party.

The best Black Widow costume for adults is the Deluxe White Black Widow costume from Rubie’s. This all-white suit has a tactical look and includes silver wrist cuffs and a black utility belt.

What to know before you buy a Black Widow costume for adults

Black Widow’s story

Black Widow was created by none other than Stan Lee, the mastermind behind Marvel Comics. She’s an expert fighter, gifted athlete and former superspy. Her expertise in martial arts spans numerous forms, and she’s fully-trained in several different weapons. She’s also a hypnotist and ballerina. Basically, she can do it all. Her body is enhanced through biotechnology to prevent aging and disease, which keeps her feeling youthful and active indefinitely. Black Widow uses her skills to take down the biggest supervillains in the universe.

Black Widow films

All of Black Widow’s skills are expertely highlighted in the films she’s appeared in over the years. Like most comic book characters, her appearance in movies has gained her international popularity. She first showed up in “Iron Man 2.”

Black Widow’s style

The suit styles of Black Widow vary based on the film or timeline in which she appears. While her original suit was flat black leather with a gold disk belt, today’s superhero is more intimidating. The suits most fans have come to know Black Widow to wear feature a full bodysuit with a sharp V-neck at the top. She always wears long sleeves to protect her skin, as well as a bodysuit that’s tight-fitting.

What to look for in a quality Black Widow costume for adults

Belts

Black Widow costume accessories are part of what makes her such a great Halloween costume. She’s always worn a belt of some sort: In the original comics back in the early 1960s, her belt was made of a series of shiny gold disks. These were more of an aesthetic choice to bring some color and nuance to her black suit. The Grand Heritage is one of the best quality Black Widow costumes because it includes the gold belt. In more recent depictions, she’s seen with a black utility belt that is meant to hold her tools and weapons.

Wrist cuffs

Among the accessories for Black Widow costumes are her trademark wrist cuffs. Known as her “Bite,” these bracelets are actually deadly weapons that were made by the engineers at the S.H.I.E.L.D. The cuffs have taken many shapes, sizes and modifications over the years, but the most common look is a series of small tubes that shoot electric tasers. The best-quality Black Widow costumes will feature actual wrist cuffs, while lower-quality costumes will only have them printed on the suit’s material.

Costume color

Much like her Bite, Black Widow’s suit has also seen many different iterations. Her original costume was all black leather with gold accessories. Modern versions show a more utilitarian and battle-ready look. These updated Black Widow Avengers costumes come in black, white and gray. They feature sharp gray lines and appear more tactical. Overall, there are enough Black Widow costume colors to find what appeals most to you.

How much you can expect to spend on a Black Widow costume for adults

Black Widow costumes for adults cost $25-$65.

Black Widow costume for adults FAQ

How do you wash a Black Widow costume?

A. Black Widow costumes usually are made with 100% polyester, which is one of the most durable materials for Halloween costumes. That said, costumes like these are usually made with attachments and are fairly thin. All Black Widow costumes should be washed only by hand in warm water and mild detergent.

What wig is best for a Black Widow costume?

A. Black Widow’s hair is a deep red color, and has recently been cut into a short bob style. If you’re looking for the perfect Black Widow wig, try to mimic Scarlett Johannson’s hair in recent Marvel movies. However, if you go with the Grand Heritage costume, you should consider a longer red wig to best resemble the original Black Widow hairstyle.

What’s the best Black Widow costume for adults to buy?

Top Black Widow costume for adults

Black Widow Deluxe White costume

What you need to know: This unique white Black Widow costume comes from her time in Russia, where she changed her look to blend in with the snowy environment.

What you’ll love: This Black Widow Marvel costume is officially licensed and comes with a set of silver wrist cuffs and a hefty black utility belt. The sizes range from extra small to extra large.

What you should consider: You will need to complete the look with your own pair of black boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Black Widow costume for adults for the money

Winter Soldier Black Widow costume

What you need to know: This affordable costume takes a simpler approach to Black Widow by offering a one-piece jumpsuit without the frills.

What you’ll love: During the “Winter Soldier” film, Black Widow donned a slate-gray suit, which is well-represented in this adult costume. It comes with an attached utility belt and is made with 100% polyester.

What you should consider: This suit does not come with wrist cuffs or boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Grand Heritage Black Widow costume

What you need to know: This is Black Widow’s version of a formal outfit, with a shiny, all-black suit that is designed less for utility and more for class.

What you’ll love: The look of this costume is better suited to more serious Halloween parties due to its black sheen color that resembles leather. It comes with an attached gold belt and gold wrist cuffs to represent her original comic book suit.

What you should consider: This version only comes in small, medium and large sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

