The best Marvel statue

Many of the Marvel statue manufacturers, including Kotobukiya and Diamond Select, make different versions of the same character, so fans can pick their favorite style.

Which Marvel statues are best?

Marvel fans are always looking for the next super item to add to their collection. Statues are an excellent collectible, since they have the same excitement as action figures with the added weight and detail of a piece of art. Marvel enthusiasts can display a statue of their favorite hero or villain without breaking the bank.

Whether you love Marvel comics or Marvel movies, there’s a statue for every preference. For even more Marvel, check out the Marvel toys buying guide at BestReviews.

Best Marvel Avengers statues

Top Marvel Avengers statue

Iron Studios Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man

What you need to know: A near-screen accurate statue that captures the defining moment of “Avengers: Endgame.”

What you’ll love: The detail on this piece is remarkable, including all the stones on the Infinity Gauntlet. Plenty of battle damage is included to match the scene from the film. Iron Man strongly resembles Robert Downey Jr. The base is wide and flat, so the statue is stable and easy to put on a shelf or desk.

What you should consider: It’s a fairly small statue for such a big moment. The colors are not as bright as fans might expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel Avengers statue for the money

Kotobukiya ArtFX Premier Iron Man

What you need to know: A Marvel statue that focuses on Iron Man’s impressive armor.

What you’ll love: The action pose of the statue draws attention from every angle. Paint colors are bold and have a metallic sheen that makes the armor look realistic. Iron Man’s arc reactor is bright and detailed. This Marvel statue lets fans truly grasp how impressive Iron Man’s armor is, as it shows individual armor plates.

What you should consider: The base is small and makes the statue more susceptible to falling over or getting damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Marvel villain statues

Top Marvel villain statue

Diamond Select Toys Legends In 3 Dimensions Carnage Bust

What you need to know: One of Marvel’s most terrifying villains comes to life with this beautifully nightmarish bust.

What you’ll love: This Marvel statue is literally in fans’ faces with Carnage’s ferocious appearance. Tendrils sticking out in various directions make the statue come to life, and there’s an incredible level of detail, as individual taste buds can be seen on the tongue. One of the largest Marvel statues available so it immediately grabs people’s attention.

What you should consider: It’s genuinely frightening and might be scary to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel villain statue for the money

Diamond Select Toys Doctor Doom Bust

What you need to know: The Fantastic Four’s archnemesis prepares for battle with this throwback Marvel statue.

What you’ll love: The texture on Doctor Doom’s costume makes it look like actual fabric. His face mask is detailed down to individual rivets. Flames coming out of the character’s hands give the statue additional color. The statue still conveys an evil glower, despite facial features being mostly concealed by the mask.

What you should consider: Its classic depiction of the character makes it less unique than other Marvel statues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Marvel statues for girls

Top Marvel statue for girls

Iron Studios 1:10 Spider-Gwen

What you need to know: Spider-Man’s female counterpart gets her moment in the spotlight with this brightly colored piece.

What you’ll love: The base features artwork that makes the statue appear as if it’s straight out of a comic book. Neon pinks, blues and purples are different colors than seen on most Marvel statues. Spider-Gwen strikes a unique stretching pose that extends across the entire base. This statue comes with a second head, so fans can choose between costumed and unmasked versions.

What you should consider: The costumed version of Spider-Gwen doesn’t have any facial expression or facial details, so fans have to keep the unmasked head on if they don’t want the statue to look blank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel statue for girls for the money

Kotobukiya ArtFX Premier Captain Marvel

What you need to know: Captain Marvel flies straight off the movie screen with this statue that depicts her in mid-flight.

What you’ll love: This statue tells a story with Captain Marvel’s flying pose and her determined expression. It sticks closely to the comic book appearance of the character. She has the most clearly detailed face of any Marvel statue, and the metallic highlights make her costume look even brighter.

What you should consider: The oddly-shaped base sticks out in multiple directions that make this statue take up extra space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Marvel comic statues

Top Marvel comic statue

Diamond Select Toys Premier Collection Psylocke

What you need to know: The most underrated X-Men character finally gets her due with this Marvel statue.

What you’ll love: The statue depicts an entire scene with Psylocke standing on a burning rooftop, rather than just the individual character. The likeness is very true to Psylocke’s comic book appearance. The muted colors of the rooftop provide a contrast to her bright costume.

What you should consider: The flaming arrows attached to the roof are thin and stick out, so they could easily break off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel comic statue for the money

Diamond Select Toys Miles Morales Bust

What you need to know: A statue that enables fans to bring the newer version of Spider-Man home in a convenient package.

What you’ll love: The bust is easy to move around and display because it’s one solid piece. The darker colors of Miles’ costume set this statue apart from other versions of Spider-Man. His web-shooting position is a classic Spider-Man pose.

What you should consider: There are more popular characters to choose from. The bust blends too much into the base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

