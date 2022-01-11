The director of "Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Malcolm D. Lee, has expressed interest in working on a possible "Space Jam 3” from a different angle. When asked who might make a good lead, he replied, “Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be different.”

Which ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop is best?

“Space Jam” has achieved something few other films can boast. Not only did it manage to combine traditional animation with live-action filmmaking, but it featured a crossover between one of history’s most famous athletes, Michael Jordan, with perhaps the most famous cast of cartoons, the Looney Tunes. The feature was so popular that it even spawned a sequel in 2021, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” as well as a series of toys through Funko.

The best “Space Jam” Funko Pop figure is the Funko Pop Movies “Space Jam” Bugs Action Figure. Not only is Bugs Bunny a quintessential part of the Tune Squad team, he’s one of the few characters featured in both films. He makes for a great Funko Pop figure.

What to know before you buy a ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop

The two ‘Space Jam’ movies

If you ever find yourself talking about “Space Jam,” be sure to clarify which one you’re talking about. In 2021, a sequel appeared called “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan in the lead role. In addition to the Tune Squad, other Warner Bros. properties have also joined the mix, and cameos range from the Night King from “Game of Thrones” to Rick Sanchez from “Rick and Morty.”

The ‘Space Jam’ stories

The 1996 film starred Michael Jordan during his retirement from the NBA. He was recruited by Looney Tunes characters to play against the Monstars, twisted versions of popular NBA players seeking to turn the Looney Tunes into attractions at an amusement park.

The 2021 “Space Jam” features a slightly different story: basketball superstar LeBron James enlists the Looney Tunes to play against Al-G Rhythm, an evil artificial intelligence who kidnapped James’ son and put him in the Warner Bros. Multi-verse. Both films are praised as well as ridiculed for having campy, nonsensical stories.

The Funko design

You’ve seen them in toy stores, video game shops and department stores. There’s no escaping the incredible reach of the Funko Pop figure — they’re everywhere with their bobblehead-shaped figures, dots for eyes and miniature bodies. Funko has managed to develop extraordinary partnerships, from Walt Disney to UFC. It was only a matter of time until they created figures for the “Space Jam” films.

What to look for in a quality ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop

Official Funko design

Just because a figure has a bobblehead design, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s Funko. Make sure it has all the elements of Funko Pop: the oversized head, the small body, the circular eyes, and the clear box packaging. Funko figures are also made of vinyl, which gives off a smooth, clean look. It figures often focus on a few details rather than being realistic.

Paint detail

Paint can tell a major story, but especially so in toy figures. Funko is usually excellent at quality control and its figures tend to feature highly intricate paint work, meaning you won’t see misplaced paint spots or poor line jobs. If you do, you may opt to return your figure for a different one.

Original packaging

Funko Pop figures usually come in a white box with a transparent window so you can view the figure. The box is made of cardboard and will show the logos for Funko Pop and the partnering brand, in this case, “Space Jam” The box is important not only for collectors’ purposes, but also for the protection and integrity of the figure, especially during shipping.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop

“Space Jam” Funko Pop Figures don’t vary much from other, standard Pop figures. Expect them to start at around $10 and reach up to $30.

‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop FAQ

What does it mean when the product page says “styles may vary”?

A. This means there is a slight chance you will receive a rare variant of the figure. For example, the Taz figurine features a “Chase” version, which features a more sinister looking version of the character.

How tall is the Funko Pop figure?

A. Each figure is roughly 3¾ inches high, but it may be taller depending on the pose (such as whether it’s jumping, standing or sitting).

What’s the best ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop Movies “Space Jam” Bugs Action Figure

What you need to know: Few people can rival the cultural impact of Michael Jordan, but if anybody can do it, it’s Bugs Bunny.

What you’ll love: Bugs is wearing an iconic white Tune Squad jersey in this simple but awesome figure.

What you should consider: Some customers report having trouble getting Bugs to stand properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Space Jam’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Movies: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Lebron James Jumping

What you need to know: Feast your eyes on The King, rendered as a Funko figure in a rainbow suit with “Tune Squad” on the chest.

What you’ll love: James is jumping in this figure, giving an otherwise static design more action.

What you should consider: Since James is mid-jump, a piece of the stand is partially visible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Movies “Space Jam” Taz (Styles May Vary) Action Figure

What you need to know: Don’t sleep on Taz, the Tasmanian Devil, another important figure to the Tune Squad team and a great addition as a Funko Pop figure.

What you’ll love: Taz’s jersey and shorts have slight rips to them, a great attention to detail.

What you should consider: “Styles May Vary” implies there is a slim chance of getting the Limited Edition Chase version, which gives Taz a more menacing face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

