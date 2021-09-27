Best Pokémon booster boxes

The Pokémon trading card game has spawned 122 video game spinoffs. Over 380 million Pokémon video games have been sold over the years.

Which Pokémon booster box is best?

The first Pokémon cards were released in the late 90’s and have since become one of the most popular trading card games in the world. Many of the cards have turned from trading cards into collectible items, some of which are worth a lot of money. Whether you’re competing with your friends or building your deck, Pokémon booster boxes are a great way to add to your collection. These boxes feature 36 packs that contain up to 210 individual cards.

The best Pokémon booster box is the Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Sealed Booster Box. This set includes 36 packs with 110 powerful cards mostly focused on Alolan Pokémon.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon booster box

TCG cards

Pokémon cards can be broken down into three basic types: Pokémon cards (creatures), trainer cards and energy cards. Pokémon cards themselves feature the lovable, albeit dangerous, creatures that we’ve all come to know and love. Pikachu is by far the most popular. Trainer cards are special because they allow players to add supportive elements to their fights by searching through their deck for cards that will assist their fight. Energy cards, on the other hand, work directly alongside Pokémon cards to add extra power to the creature’s abilities.

Theme decks

Theme decks are best for those that are new to Pokémon. These packs contain plenty of trainer and energy cards, which are essential for any player’s collection. Theme decks also come with a handbook that outlines the rules of the game, damage counters for keeping score, a play mat to keep your cards off the ground and, finally, a 60-card deck to get you right into the action.

Collectability

Over the years, Pokémon cards have become true collector’s items. Whether you’re competing or not, building up a collection is an important motive for many Pokémon fans. After all, the Pokémon motto is “Gotta catch ‘em all!” for a reason. Pokémon booster boxes are a great way to quickly build up your collection because they contain so many cards. You will likely run into some duplicates, but you’ll also come across at least one rare card per booster box.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon booster box

Holofoil

Holofoil cards are the rarest cards that can be found in a booster box. These cards have a striking appearance that won’t go unnoticed. They are covered in a shiny foil that features a “holo” effect. Think of it like a thin foil layer but with a wash of color that reflects off the light. Because each booster box only comes with one rare card, finding a holofoil card is very unlikely. But, if you do happen to find that lucky card, you’re in for a very special surprise!

GX

Pokémon-GX cards are extra strong creatures that can take over most battles in the game. For those that are serious players, GX cards will be your go-to picks in fights. Not only are these cards extra powerful, but they also feature more elaborate illustrations. After all, admiring the artwork on Pokémon cards is half the fun.

Prism Star

Prism Star cards are unique because they apply to trainer, energy and Pokémon cards. These cards are also very rare. Just look for a diamond symbol at the end of your card name to know if they are Prism Stars. While these cards are very powerful, don’t get too excited to stack the deck with them. Prism Star cards can only be used in one deck at a time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokémon booster box

A Pokémon booster box can cost anywhere from $172-$220.

Pokémon booster box FAQ

How many different Pokémon cards are there?

A. There are currently around 9,100 English-version Pokémon cards. The Japanese versions contain around 7,000 different cards. Booster boxes are the best way to build up your collection if your goal is to collect every Pokémon card available.

What’s the best way to organize my Pokémon cards?

A. Traditional collectors use binders to store their cards. This is a good option because you can organize the cards based on your preferences, plus they’ll stay safe and crinkle-free. Luckily, the developers of the game have also created a convenient app called the Pokémon Trading Card Game Card Dex app. Here you can scan your cards digitally, which makes them easier to sift through and prevents you from handling the cards too often, leading to damage.

What’s the best Pokémon booster box to buy?

Top Pokémon booster box

Pokémon Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion

What you need to know: The Crimson Invasion set includes a ton of powerful cards that will make your Pokémon arsenal very scary to your opponent.

What you’ll love: This set includes 110 cards through 36 booster packs.You’re also guaranteed eight Pokémon-GX cards for an added power boost.

What you should consider: Given the amount of cards in this set, you’ll likely find repeat cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon booster box for the money

Pokémon Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash

What you need to know: This beginner-friendly booster box includes the newest Pokémon expansion from Sword & Shield.

What you’ll love: With 190 cards over 36 booster packs, this booster box is surprisingly affordable, considering how many cards you receive. Plus, you’ll recognize many of the Sword & Shield elements from the latest Pokémon Nintendo Switch game.

What you should consider: Rebel Clash booster boxes will feature a handful of replica cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon Sword & Shield Booster Box

What you need to know: This is another excellent option from the popular Sword & Shield expansion. This set features brand-new creatures that fans will know from the popular video game, such as Wobbuffet V, Lapras V Max and Dhelmise V.

What you’ll love: This booster box includes a whopping 200 cards from 36 booster packs. The Sword & Shield box is one of the best boxes to add a substantial amount of cards to your collection.

What you should consider: Like many other larger booster boxes, you are likely to find duplicates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

