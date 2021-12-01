Best magnetic fidget toy

Fidget toys have been rising in popularity since around 2016, attracting kids and adults alike.

Which magnetic fidget toys are best?

There are a lot of fidget toys out there, from fidget spinners to silicone poppers. Still, there is something extra satisfying about the way magnetic fidget toys work. Adults and children alike enjoy them for a variety of reasons. The magnetic nature keeps everything compact and offers a texture and a magnetic snap that many find satisfying.

Deciding on shape and style

If you prefer rolling your fidget toy, a set of rings is a good choice. If you prefer to sculpt specific creations, there are toys that accommodate that, too. Which set you gravitate toward will be largely based on what your environment is like. For kids who can easily lose pieces, the fewer, the better. Same goes for users with pets that might try to eat stray parts. For adults who have the desk space, there’s more room to take things apart and put them back together, so the number of parts is less significant.

How do magnetic fidget toys work?

Magnetic fidget toys have magnetic pieces either inside the object or fastened to the edges so that the natural magnetic pull draws pieces together. Most magnetic fidget toys have multiple parts so the magnets can interact in a variety of ways instead of just one.

Why are fidget toys so popular?

Fidget toys draw different users for different reasons. Some people just like the feel of having something to occupy impatient fingers, but there are other benefits as well. According to the Pacer Center, fidget toys are therapeutic and can help children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) concentrate on tasks or assignments. Fidget toys help adults, too, says Scientific American, aiding those who struggle with anxiety. Fidget toys give the user a way to channel their fidgeting so it doesn’t result in endlessly clicking pens or getting up and down from a desk. The best fidget toys, in these cases, are tactile and focus on feel rather than watching something happen.

Best magnetic fidget toy rings

Top magnetic fidget toy rings

Finger Rock Store Magnetic Rings Fidget Toy Set

What you need to know: This is a three-piece set of matching plastic magnetic rings. The rings are 1.20 inches in diameter each.

What you’ll love: These rings are a great size, plus they’re quiet and have a decent magnet. The set comes in several color schemes, appealing to all different aesthetics.

What you should consider: The print can begin to wear off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic fidget toy rings for the money

Funny Me Decompression Magnetic Rings Fidget Toys

What you need to know: This six-piece set of plastic magnetic rings comes in assorted colors with either white or black inner siding.

What you’ll love: You can play with all six rings or keep a few tucked away as spares. They’re quiet and are pretty durable so you don’t have to worry about being overly gentle with them.

What you should consider: Quality is not consistent, with some users reporting they received strong magnets and some reporting they received weaker ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best magnetic fidget toy spheres

Top magnetic fidget toy spheres

Speks Geode Magnetic Fidget Sphere

What you need to know: This teal 12-piece set comes with flat pentagon pieces that connect magnetically to form a three-dimensional sphere.

What you’ll love: It gives you something to take apart and put back together as many times as you’d like. You don’t have to use them to just build a sphere; you also can stack them in different arrangements. They feel good against the palm and are well-made.

What you should consider: This set is not intended for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic fidget toy spheres for the money

Nico See Wonder Black Magnetic Balls

What you need to know: This set comes with three round hematite magnetic balls. Each one is dark gray/black in color and 1.34 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: They are fun to arrange and the magnets are very strong. There’s also a convenient storage bag included with the set.

What you should consider: The balls aren’t as strong as the magnets and can dent and/or chip with use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best magnetic fidget toy sculpture sets

Top magnetic fidget toy sculpture set

Speks Fleks Magnetic Silicone 8-Piece Building Set

What you need to know: This set comes with eight magnetic silicone pieces that are bendable so you can mold them into new and creative designs.

What you’ll love: The pieces are soft, pliable and not too big, so they won’t take up much space. The set comes with a base for standing your creations between uses.

What you should consider: This one is a bit pricey for what you ultimately get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic fidget toy sculpture set for the money

Asuku Magnetic Sculpture Building Blocks

What you need to know: This set comes with different magnetic tubes and balls for sculpting, which you can assemble to make a functional pen.

What you’ll love: You can construct anything you want with the sculpture pieces. It’s multipurpose, with both a fidget and a practical function. Fully assembled, you can it as a real pen or a working stylus.

What you should consider: Some users reported their set arrived missing pieces. It is not intended for small children due to the size of the parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

