If one side of your dimple fidget toy sounds louder than the other, don’t worry, there is nothing wrong with your toy. This is normal for these kinds of toys.

Which dimple fidget toys are best?

When we feel stress or anxiety, there is a tendency to freeze up and turn our focus inward. Sometimes, all it takes to break free from that unhealthy mindset is a little movement. A dimple fidget toy gives your child a repetitive activity that can help them stay calm and remain focused in uncomfortable situations.

The best dimple fidget toy will be colorful, simple to operate and portable. Fat Brain Toys Dimpl Digits Interactive Toy goes one step further to add an educational aspect to the toy—kids can learn to count in both English and Spanish.

What to know before you buy a dimple fidget toy

What is a dimple fidget toy?

A dimple fidget toy has a hard plastic frame that houses two or more silicone dimples. When a child presses one of these soft half-ball shapes, it will pop through to make a dimple on the other side of the frame. The child can continue pushing the rest of the dimples through or they can go back and forth with the same dimple. This repetitive action is accompanied by a light popping sound, and it provides a distraction that is similar to popping bubble wrap.

Why dimple fidget toys are good for your child

A dimple fidget toy is a simple toy that engages your child. The colorful, and often textured, dimples make a gratifying popping sound which encourages a repetitive action that can keep an idle child from getting bored. Repeatedly manipulating the dimples improves a child’s concentration and helps develop fine motor skills. Students with ADHD may see improvements in scholastic endeavors. If your child suffers from sensory overload, a dimple fidget toy can help them to focus and block out other stimuli. This could lead to reduced levels of stress.

What to look for in a quality dimple fidget toy

Color

To help stimulate and engage the senses, the best dimple fidget toy features bright colors.

Number of dimples

Some dimple fidget toys are large and have many dimples, while others are pocket-sized and only have two or three dimples. The larger models come with instructions for games that can be played by more than one player. The benefit of smaller toys is they can be easily transported.

Number of toys

You can purchase a single dimple fidget toy or you can purchase a set that has several toys included. A set that includes multiple toys will often be of better value, giving you more dimples for your dollar.

Easy to clean

Silicone can attract pet hair and has a tendency to get dirty. The best dimple fidget toy is one that is easy to clean.

Additional benefits

Besides providing a soothing activity for your child, a dimple fidget toy may have other features that offer added benefits. Some models have textured dimples to make them more satisfying to touch. Other models may help your child learn to count in different languages. There are even models that have dimples built into a fidget spinner so the toy has multiple ways to engage your child.

How much you can expect to spend on a dimple fidget toy

A dimple fidget toy can cost anywhere from $5-$25 with most residing in the $10-$15 range.

Dimple fidget toy FAQ

What is the recommended age for a dimple fidget toy?

A. The recommended age range for a dimple fidget toy is typically 3 years old and up. However, there are some companies that specialize in making sensory toys for younger children. Always check the recommended age before purchasing to make sure you are not getting a toy that is either too hard to use or too dangerous for a younger child.

Are dimple fidget toys just for children?

A. No. Both children and adults can suffer from anxiety or have trouble focusing. A dimple fidget toy is suitable for individuals of all ages. An adult doesn’t need a larger dimple fidget toy, they can get a small model that fits in their pocket. This makes the toy easily accessible for stressful times, no matter when or where they arise.

How effective are dimple fidget toys at relieving stress and increasing focus?

A. While the scientific and medical communities have not released a definitive statement on how effective these items are, there has been no evidence that suggests using a fidget toy is detrimental to an individual’s well-being. In other words, using a fidget toy may help, but it won’t hurt. If you are curious about how well a dimple fidget toy will work for you or your child, there’s no harm in trying one out.

What’s the best dimple fidget toy to buy?

Top dimple fidget toy

Fat Brain Toys Dimpl Digits Interactive Toy

What you need to know: This flower-shaped dimple toy is best for kids ages 2-5. It provides a calming tactile experience and has educational benefits.

What you’ll love: There are ten numbered dimples on this toy. Each is a different color and features tiny dots that kids can feel and count. One side of the toy is in English and the other is in Spanish. The durable frame is made of ABS plastic while the dimples are made of silicone.

What you should consider: This is priced higher than other dimple toy options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dimple fidget toy for the money

VARWANEO Flower Fidget Toys

What you need to know: This set of dimple toys comes with different toys that kids (and adults) can use to relieve stress and anxiety.

What you’ll love: There are five dimple toys in this set to feel and press. The largest toy is 6 inches and the smallest is a highly portable 3 inches. Three of the toys have clips that allow them to attach to a stroller while two other toys also function as fidget spinners.

What you should consider: While you get a large selection of dimple fidget toys in this set, they might not be the most durable option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gamewright GoPop Sensory Toy

What you need to know: For individuals who want to get competitive with their popping, this toy allows you to challenge another player to a game.

What you’ll love: This toy is suitable for one or two players. It features 28 durable silicone dimples to pop. There are no pieces or parts, the entire toy is self-contained, which makes it an ideal on-the-go item. Once you finish popping one side, you can flip the game over and play again.

What you should consider: About the only downside to this offering is all the dimples are the same color, but that does not affect gameplay.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

