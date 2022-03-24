Which Bounty Hunter metal detectors are best?

There are two types of people in this world: those who use a metal detector and those who want to try one. If you fall into the latter category, you can get started on a new hobby for less than you probably imagined. An entry-level Bounty Hunter metal detector costs less than $150.

Once you decide detecting metal is for you, you can step up to a top-quality model like the Bounty Hunter Land Ranger Pro Metal Detector. This model has a large, 11-inch waterproof search coil that can detect coins up to 10 inches deep.

What to know before you buy a Bounty Hunter metal detector

Benefits of choosing a Bounty Hunter metal detector

When searching for a metal detector, you have the option of purchasing from a range of manufacturers. Each brand caters to a slightly different type of person. Bounty Hunter metal detectors are desirable because they are easy to find. You can get them at major chains, specialty stores and online retailers. They are a solid balance of quality and affordability. A Bounty Hunter metal detector is simple enough for beginners to use but has features a serious user requires. And, best of all, they feature one of the best warranties in the business.

For success, you must learn how your metal detector works

A Bounty Hunter metal detector is a quality device. Most often, if a unit is not functioning as expected, it is because of user error rather than any technological shortcomings. The trick to success is understanding what the controls do and knowing how to adjust them to find treasures. You also need to learn how to hold and move the metal detector to trigger and consistently reproduce tones so you can properly interpret them.

What to look for in a quality Bounty Hunter metal detector

Coil size

The coil is the metal detector part that looks vaguely like a steering wheel. If you want to find items buried deeper in the ground, you need a larger coil. The bad part of having a large coil is it can miss smaller targets. You should choose your coil size based on how large and how deep the items you most often seek will be.

Number of controls

You may find several types of controls on a Bounty Hunter metal detector. The most affordable models only have two, while higher-end models feature digital menus that offer access to a wide array of parameters. The more controls you have, the easier it is to fine-tune the detector to your specific needs.

Display

The display on Bounty Hunter metal detectors can show either fun graphics, meters or values that the user must interpret. While a young child will appreciate graphics, a serious adult treasure hunter will want a meter because it is the most direct and precise method of expressing what the device is detecting.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bounty Hunter metal detector

There is a Bounty Hunter metal detector available for every budget. Prices start at $69.99 for the Bounty Hunter Junior and go up to $679 for the Platinum metal detector.

Bounty Hunter metal detector FAQ

How do I move my Bounty Hunter metal detector when searching for items?

A. When searching with a metal detector, hold it about a half-inch above the ground, keeping the search coil parallel with the surface, and slowly move it from side to side in a gentle sweeping motion. If you raise the search coil at the ends of your sweep or move too fast, you will get inaccurate results. When you find a desirable object, you can repeat the tone by slowly sweeping over the area again. Most false signals will not be repeatable.

What type of batteries does my Bounty Hunter metal detector require?

A. Two 9-volt alkaline batteries power most Bounty Hunter metal detectors. If your metal detector does not turn on, has low speaker volume or beeps continuously at the lowest sensitivity setting, this is a sign you need fresh batteries. Only use new alkaline batteries. Never mix old and new batteries.

What factors make detecting targets easier?

A. The larger an object is, and the closer to the surface, the easier it is to detect. Also, the surface area of an object has a bearing on its detectability. A flat coin is easier to find than one on edge. Finally, the conductivity of the metal makes it harder or easier to detect. Stainless steel, for example, is much harder to detect than silver because it has a lower conductivity.

What’s the best Bounty Hunter metal detector to buy?

Top Bounty Hunter metal detector

Bounty Hunter Land Ranger Pro Metal Detector

What you need to know: This high-quality metal detector is packed with pro-level features but costs less than $500.

What you’ll love: The Land Ranger Pro has seven modes of operation, including a pinpoint mode. It has computerized ground balancing and can find coins up to 10 inches deep. The detector has an adjustable length for comfort, and an 11-inch, waterproof search coil.

What you should consider: If you are a beginner, the price may be a little steep, but it is worth it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top Bounty Hunter metal detector for the money

Bounty Hunter Tracker IV Metal Detector

What you need to know: Known for its balance of price and features, the Tracker IV is one of Bounty Hunter’s most popular models for beginners and intermediate users.

What you’ll love: This model has an 8-inch waterproof coil and can detect coins up to 6 inches deep. It has three operating modes, two tones and sensitivity control to target a specific depth. The Tracker IV can detect all types of metal, from iron to gold.

What you should consider: If you plan on using this metal detector for extended sessions, bring extra batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Bounty Hunter BHJS Junior Metal Detector

What you need to know: This is a small, lightweight, beginner’s model suitable for kids ages 6 to 12.

What you’ll love: This metal detector only weighs 1.5 pounds. There are only two controls to make the unit easier to operate: one for sensitivity and one for discarding unwanted elements, such as iron. It can detect coins up to 5 inches deep.

What you should consider: This is not the most powerful model, but it is primarily designed to be fun for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

