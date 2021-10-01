The original creators of the Beyblade, Takara Tomy, also are responsible for creating the Transformers toys.

Beyblades made their official debut more than 20 years ago and they’ve only grown in popularity since. Today, the spinning battle tops are designed with high-quality materials and come in a variety of different colors and styles. There is even an anime series that brings more life and story to the spinning tops.

If you’re looking for the best Beyblade to wipe out the competition in the ring, our top pick is the Rage Longinus, an attack-type Beyblade with heavy parts and “deadly” blades.

What to know before you buy a Beyblade

Types

Beyblades are available in five types, with each determining its overall effectiveness in battle.

Heavy hitters that focus on knocking the other top off first, they generally sacrifice spinning time for all-out offense. Defense: Designed to overpower attack types, defense types spin in a single place for a longer time, allowing them to ward off quick attacks.

Balance types combine a mixture of attack, defense and stamina to create an even combat mix. Ultimate: Similar to balance type, there is only one Beyblade that is Ultimate-type: Sol Blaze V145AS

Rules

Generally speaking, the objective of the game is to either knock the opposing Beyblade from the stage or to outlast it in spin time. There are more nuances in the official game, however. For example, the first person to score seven points wins. Outlasting the opponent earns one point, but touching the other opponent or missing the stadium during a launch can deduct one point. Other penalties can apply depending on where your Beyblade lands or if you touch the stadium during the battle.

Parts

Each generation of Beyblade is constructed differently, but typically, they have the following parts:

Represents the character or avatar in the Beyblade Energy layer: The polycarbonate plastic ring outfitted with blades to attack the opposing Beyblades

The weighted disk that allows the top to spin longer and gives it stability. Performance tip: The inverted pyramid shape and tip that makes contact with the ground, allowing it to spin and move in different ways.

Later Beyblade generations have altered this system slightly, adding new or more advanced parts, but the overall physics and construction remain the same.

What to look for in a quality Beyblade

Brand and manufacturer

Although Beyblades are only toys, it’s still a good idea to make sure you’re getting a Beyblade from a reputable place. Typically, this means getting the licensed versions directly from Takara Tomy, Hasbro (in the U.S.) or Sonokong (in South Korea).

Generation

Beyblade has gone through numerous generations, particularly with the Burst line of tops. The latter generations are designed with more power and longevity compared to the first two generations. It’s generally recommended to start with Generation 3 or 4 because of the additional parts and design modifications that make these tops stronger.

Launcher

An often overlooked piece of the Beyblade system is the launcher itself, which consists of the part that holds then releases the top and the ripcord that initiates the action. Launcher compatibility varies from Beyblade to Beyblade, and typically are not retro-compatible. Make sure you have a compatible launcher with the Beyblade you buy.

How much you can expect to spend on Beyblade

Beyblades often go as low as $10 per top, although they are occasionally sold as part of a starter set of four for about $30. The best and rarest Beyblades can be between $100 and $200, although even rarer tops may fetch an even higher price.

Beyblade FAQ

Does the Beyblade come with the launcher?

A. While there are some starter sets that do come with ripcords and launchers, many are stand-alone tops. Be sure to purchase the launcher as well; otherwise, you may buy a Beyblade and not be able to launch it.

Do you need to buy the Beyblade arena?

A. While the arena is not necessary to get a Beyblade to spin, they are ideal for holding Beyblade battles. There is a twofold reason for this: The stadium walls protect the players from tops when they collide, and the curved center allows the tops to meet in the middle to “fight.”

Is there an anime show?

A. There have been multiple iterations of an anime based on the toy series. The current anime is called “Beyblade Burst,” based on the Burst line of toys.

What’s the best Beyblade to buy?

Top Beyblade

Range Longinus

What you need to know: The Range Longinus is one of the most balanced and deadly attack-type Beyblades available, and many consider it to be the best competitive top right now.

What you’ll love: The strong layer and the unique performance tip make this a highly offensive yet robust Beyblade.

What you should consider: You need to purchase a separate, special launcher for this particular top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Beyblade for the money

Beyblade Burst Evolution Elite Warrior 4-Pack

What you need to know: This is a four-pack of iconic Beyblades from the original series at an entry level price.

What you’ll love: The burst action makes for exciting battles and the overall pack is great for beginners.

What you should consider: Since this is not a starter set, you still need to purchase a launcher and ripcord separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Tact Leviathan L5 Starter Pack

What you need to know: This is a solid starter pack featuring a balance-type Beyblade with a launcher and ripcord.

What you’ll love: Low price and complete starter essentials (including a launcher) make this a great entry kit for any aspiring Beyblade player.

What you should consider: Despite being marketed as a starter kit, it does not come with a Beyblade stadium.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

