8 best products for a Powerpuff Girls fan

The Powerpuff Girls have been popular for more than 20 years, so there are a lot of fun products bearing their likenesses that any fan will enjoy.

What to know about the Powerpuff Girls

Character

The Powerpuff Girls are three sisters: Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup. Each sister has a different strong personality and has a trademark color. Bubbles wears blue, Blossom wears pink and Buttercup wears green.

Ages

According to Britannica, The Powerpuff Girls are three young girls that are around 4 to 5 years in age. More accurately, the trio is around preschool age. They are relatively young and maintain their youth throughout the majority of the series.

Creation

The Powerpuff Girls are technically an accidental creation by the Professor. As the classic theme song suggests, the three girls were created in a lab. They gained their super powers from something called Chemical X. That substance wasn’t part of the intended plan but it’s the added ingredient that managed to make them superhuman.

When did the Powerpuff Girls premiere?

The original cartoon Powerpuff Girls began in the late 1990s and ran through the early 2000s. A movie and other adaptations have spun off since then.

Best visual Powerpuff Girls products

Visual items are ideal for adding a subtle hint of joy and creativity to any room. These items can help brighten a room with highlighter-like color and the added benefit of connecting with positive childhood memories.

Funko POP Animation: Powerpuff Girls Blossom Toy Figure

Show off your favorite character with a classic figurine from Funko. This vinyl toy measures just under 4 inches tall. It is recommended for people over 3 years old.

Best interactive Powerpuff Girls products

Interactive products are ideal to really delve into the cartoon realm of the Powerpuff Girls. There are many toys and items available that fit different levels of interest and vary depending on the suggested age.

Top interactive products for Powerpuff Girls fans

LEGO Dimensions, Powerpuff Girls

Collect all four minifigures in this set that includes Octi, Blossom, Bubbles and the smartphone. The models come with a LEGO Toy Tag.

DecoSet The Powerpuff Girls “The Day Is Saved!” Cake Topper

The set comes with four pieces and includes items with the likeness of the Powerpuff Girls. The cake and potential pastry decorations transform into spinners so that they become toys after the celebration.

LEGO Dimensions Warner Home Video – Games Powerpuff Girls Fun Pack

Take Buttercup into any dimension on any machine you have with this fun pack. This game is recommended for children between the ages of 7 and 14 years old.

Top clothing items for Powerpuff Girls fans

Clothing can and should be intermixed at will. The gendered terms refer to conventional clothing sizes and should not deter fans from purchasing items they love. Check the sizing instructions to find items that will best fit the fan’s style and level of comfort.

Best clothing products for Powerpuff Girls fans

Blossom Classic Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Costume

Play dress up or go as Blossom for Halloween with this classic costume. A dress, headband and character glasses are included in this outfit designed for children in sizes 10 to 12.

Girls 7-16 Cartoon Network Powerpuff Girls Mojo Jojo Rainbow Swirls Graphic Tee

This shirt includes images of the three Powerpuff Girls such as Buttercup and the villain, Mojo Jojo. This blue top has a crew neck design and short sleeves.

Men’s Powerpuff Girls Bubbles Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Show off that you are a fan of sugar, spice and everything nice (and chemical X) with this shirt featuring Bubbles. This black shirt has a white graphic, is machine washable and was made with cotton material. There are similar shirts available with other characters from the show.

Men’s Cartoon Network Powerpuff Girls Professor Hoodie

It all started with the Professor. The black hoodie has an image of the Professor on the front and bold purple writing identifying him. It has long sleeves and is made from a mix between cotton and polyester. The hoodie is machine washable and comes in a variety of sizes.

