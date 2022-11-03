With stores holding month-long sales leading up to Black Friday, you may not want to wait until the busy shopping day to pick up your must-have items.

What are the top toys of 2022?

Between Amazon’s Early Access Sale, beauty discount events and month-long Black Friday deals, it seems the holidays are officially in full swing. The weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas are known to be hectic, and getting a head start on holiday shopping is the best way to remain stress-free. One of a parent’s toughest jobs during this season is securing the hottest toys for your children, and the thick toy catalogs from local department stores aren’t always helpful. So, from Legos to Squishmallows to STEM toys, these top toys of 2022 will make the perfect gifts this holiday season.

In this article: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise with Guinea Pig and Hutch, Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course

What to consider when choosing a toy

Age

You must ensure that the toy you choose is age-appropriate for the child in your life. If a child is too old or too young for a toy, they may get discouraged or bored and end up letting it sit on a shelf. For example, a 3-year-old won’t be able to complete a Lego set recommended for 8-year-olds. Toys that are too advanced could even be dangerous for a little one.

Interests

Even the season’s most popular toy isn’t going to interest every child. If a child enjoys using their hands, consider a STEM toy or remote control car. Many trendy toys this season are inspired by TV shows, which are bound to be a hit with children who are fans.

Batteries

If you’re wrapping up a present for Christmas morning, first check to see if it requires batteries and what type you’ll need. An excited child will likely play with their toy immediately, and you want to be prepared.

Top toys of 2022

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise with Guinea Pig and Hutch

After nurturing the mama guinea pig by petting, feeding and brushing, she gets put back in the hutch and magically surprises kids with three baby guinea pigs. It comes with care essentials, such as straw, birth certificates and accessories, including sunglasses. Plus, you can reload the babies, allowing kids to experience the process over and over again. Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

Give kids the gift of magic with this misting crystal ball. Little ones cast a spell to create a fortune-telling pet and give it a voice and colors. Then, the plush pet magically appears through the mist to surprise everyone. It can also be used as a night light or repeat the process again with other items. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Squishmallows Official 8-Inch Plush Mystery Box

Squishmallows are one of the hottest toys this season, and this mystery box comes with three 8-inch adorable plush toys. Each box is entirely a surprise, and kids never know which Squishmallow they will receive. However, they’ll always be made with the same lovable high-quality materials. Sold by Amazon

Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse

Inspired by the Gabby’s Dollhouse show, this toy with sounds, phrases and the official theme song will remind little ones of their favorite cat-inspired, colorful house. It stands over two feet tall, with four levels and seven rooms to explore. Plus, it comes with 15 pieces, including characters, furniture and accessories. Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Barbie Doll Cutie Reveal Llama Fantasy Series

In addition to receiving a classic Barbie that children know and love, this set comes with an adorable, plush costume in their choice of animal, including a llama, unicorn, sloth and teddy bear. As a surprise, the type of Barbie is concealed until the soft costume head is removed to reveal the mystery. It also comes with additional accessories. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course

Legos are one of the toys that always seem to be trending. This year it’s all about a Mario theme to celebrate the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. As the only set with a Lego Mario, this set is highly sought after and an excellent starter pack. It comes with 231 pieces and is suitable for kids over six years. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports

This toy brings the classic Wii sports that everyone loves to Nintendo Switch, allowing users to kick, spike, swing and bowl their way to victory. It’s set up to play six sports, including volleyball, soccer, tennis, badminton, swordplay and bowling. Also included is a leg strap accessory, allowing users to kick the ball in a soccer shoot-out or penalty. Sold by Amazon

Monster Jam, Official Mega Megalodon Remote Control Monster Truck

At over two feet long, this remote control truck is larger, faster and more powerful than any other megalodon RC car. It can be controlled from up to 250 feet away and features rubber treads to drive over almost any obstacle on the dirt, grass or road. It also has working lights and charges with a simple USB cord. Sold by Amazon

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll

Babies love toys too, and this bedtime doll inspired by the CoComelon show is sure to delight any little one familiar with the songs. The plush doll is soft enough to cuddle, saying seven sounds and phrases when squeezed. It also has an on/off button and effortlessly wipes clean. Sold by Amazon

Exploding Kittens Party Pack Card Game

This game is described as a roulette card game for anyone who loves kittens, explosions, laser beams and sometimes goats. It is the Game of the Year award winner and is ideal for ages seven and up. Plus, it takes just two minutes to learn. Sold by Amazon

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Game

In addition to being an exciting game, it’s also a challenging puzzle that builds spatial reason and critical thinking skills. In this game, players work their way up from level one by creating a path through the towers to get a marble to the target. Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Geode STEM Kit

With this toy, kids break open rocks to reveal colorful and unique crystals inside. Each one varies in size and color and may be as small as a ping pong ball or as big as a tennis ball. The kit includes ten geodes. Sold by Amazon

