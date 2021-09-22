Since Xbox isn’t designed to be compatible with VR headsets, many users elect to buy dedicated VR headsets instead of using them as displays for Xbox.

Which VR headset for Xbox is best?

While Xbox has yet to unveil VR functionality for the Xbox One, users can still use certain VR headsets as displays for their Xbox consoles. You won’t be able to play games in VR mode, but you’re still able to immerse yourself more fully by looking at the display through a VR headset — so long as you know how to do it.

Most commonly, users consider the Sony Playstation VR Headset the best VR headset for Xbox, since it’s possible to plug into the Xbox’s HDMI PS4 or TV output to use the headset as the display for the console.

What to know before you buy a VR headset for Xbox

Xbox One doesn’t support VR

While Xbox doesn’t support virtual reality or VR games, you can still plug into certain VR headsets to play normal games or watch media in a more immersive way. Despite the ability to use certain VR headsets as displays for the Xbox, it also comes with certain drawbacks like a non-optimized view and lowered functionality, along with sometimes having to use strange workarounds to make the systems work correctly.

VR headsets for Xbox can be used as a TV

Essentially, any VR headset that has an HDMI input or adapter can simply be used as the TV that the console or media device is sending the signal to. While it isn’t exactly an authentic VR experience to do this, it can be fun for short periods of extra-immersive media consumption and game playing.

Not every VR headset will work

It’s important to note that since the Xbox One isn’t designed to work with VR devices, there’s no guarantee that any VR headset will work. While some have verified workarounds to make them work as a display for Xbox consoles, it’s not quite the same as playing on a console or PC that supports VR.

What to look for in a quality VR headset for Xbox

Display from an HDMI output

Theoretically, any VR headset that can connect to a display using an HDMI output can use the headset as a display instead of a TV, so this becomes the most important factor in determining which is the best VR headset for Xbox.

Use with other devices

Since Xbox isn’t designed to be used with VR headsets, many buyers find it useful to pick up a VR headset that can be used on its own, with a smartphone or with other consoles. Since Playstation VR works with Sony’s PS4 and PS5 consoles, going with this model is a safe way to ensure you can invest in authentic VR experiences down the line if you decide to. This can also add peace of mind for users who only plan to use the headsets with Xbox consoles as a secondary, not-truly-VR entertainment method.

Other workarounds

Some users have reported finding other potential workarounds by using capture cards, social apps like Bigscreen or through remote play apps like Xbox One streaming. However, some of these aren’t verified and may not be recommended if you’re making a large purchase and are worried it might not end up working.

How much you can expect to spend on a VR headset for Xbox

In general, most users can expect to pay $400-$1,100 for true VR headsets. Since no actual VR headset for Xbox exists, buyers often decide to go for cheap VR headset goggles that use smartphones or Nintendo Switches as the actual display, which can often cost under $100.

VR headset for Xbox FAQ

Does the Xbox One support VR?

A. No, unfortunately, the Xbox One doesn’t support VR. Microsoft doesn’t seem to have VR plans, so users will have to put up with using other workarounds to use VR headsets as the display for their Xbox consoles. Still, it’s possible to do with certain headsets, even if it isn’t the ideal VR experience. In many cases, Xbox owners who want to play in VR might be best off buying a standalone VR headset rather than trying to use one with their Xbox consoles.

How do you use a Playstation VR headset with an Xbox console?

A. You can use a Playstation VR headset in a few different ways, though the most common way is to simply plug the VR headset’s HDMI cable into an Xbox One instead of plugging into a Playstation like it’s designed to do. You can also plug your headphones into the controller, and it will offer decent sound, though it’s not optimized for a VR headset.

What’s the best VR headset for Xbox to buy?

Top VR headset for Xbox

Sony Playstation VR Headset

What you need to know: While this basic Playstation VR headset was designed for the PS4 or PS5, it’s user-friendly enough to be used as a display for the Xbox one, creating an immersive gaming experience without needing actual VR games.

What you’ll love: This simple flagship headset from Playstation has an easy-to-use HDMI input, which can be plugged directly into one of the Xbox One’s HDMI output ports — one of which is labeled “TV” while the other is labeled “PS4.”

What you should consider: This model’s display is not as strong as some other VR headset models, and it isn’t made for use with Xbox, so the corners of the display may be slightly warped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VR headset for Xbox streaming

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset

What you need to know: For those who plan to use Xbox One streaming to use VR headsets as a display and think they may upgrade to a gaming PC for VR needs in the future, the HTC Vive Cosmos offers an impressive display and audio for an immersive gaming experience.

What you’ll love: This VR headset makes an external video look great for anything that can be cast to the headset, including the use of the Xbox One Streaming app. Some users also like using an Xbox controller for PC VR gaming with the HTC Vive.

What you should consider: This VR headset isn’t designed for the Xbox One, so it doesn’t work as well as a display for the console, unless you plan to stream gameplay. Streaming video can cause significant latency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset

What you need to know: While this particular model can’t be used with Xbox consoles unless users stream content, it’s a great alternative to consider purchasing if you have a little extra money, offering a standalone VR experience that can be cast to TVs and set up with just a smartphone.

What you’ll love: While this model isn’t compatible with Xbox One or 360, it’s worth checking out or saving up for on its own. It only requires a smartphone to set up, and it can be used with Chromecast and other TV-casting platforms to use with a TV if you want.

What you should consider: This VR headset can’t be used with Xbox consoles, but many users find the all-in-one design worth it after deciding to go with a true VR system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

