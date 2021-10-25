Best PS5 VR horror game

PlayStation 5 VR lets you connect your console to your TV screen, so while you’re playing, your friends and family can see exactly what you see.

Which PS5 VR horror games are best?

PlayStation’s virtual reality capabilities have been a fan favorite part of the console since 2016. Using a Sony-made VR headset, players can become fully immersed in a huge catalog of games. The PS VR, as it’s known, uses 360-degree vision and a crystal clear OLED screen that runs at 120 frames per second. There’s also 3D audio and a built-in microphone so you can communicate with your friends in-game, and two stick controls for operating weapons. While the PS VR was released with the PS4, you can play the same games using the same equipment on the upgraded and more powerful PlayStation 5.

Horror is the most appealing genre for VR games because they make you feel like you’re right in the face of danger. The most popular PS5 VR horror game is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. This creepy game takes you inside the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant as you attempt to repair the grounds and act as a security guard, all the while the animatronic house band of teddy bears and fluffy rabbits come alive and turn insidious.

What to know before you buy a PS5 VR horror game

Equipment

The PS5 VR equipment is beautifully designed and looks like it’s straight out of a futuristic science fiction movie. It comes in all white with black highlights and features smooth edges and minimal chords. The headset is the most critical piece of equipment because this is what will take you into the virtual world. Inside the headset, you’ll see a wide Organic Light-Emitting Diode screen that provides high contrast, fast motion and bright colors. The included headset uses 3D audio that allows you to pinpoint from where each scary noise is coming. The PlayStation Move Motion controllers put the power in your hands and give you the freedom to control every move in-game without the unnatural feeling of a traditional controller.

Horror genres

While horror is a genre itself, some sub-genres deliver different thrills than others. Survival horror is the most common type of game which requires you to avoid dying at all costs. Some popular titles include The “Resident Evil” series or zombie apocalypse games like “The Walking Dead.” There are also action-horror games similar to first-person shooter games where you use a weapon to fight monsters, demons and ghosts. The third most popular sub-genre is psychological horror games which pit you against your mind. Instead of scaring you with the physical, you’ll be haunted by what you can’t see.

First-person perspective

VR games are always in the first-person perspective. If it’s a game that involves shooting, this is known as FPS. The first-person perspective is the best way to make it seem like you are actually in the game yourself. You’re the one controlling what happens next. You look down at your hands, and instead of two controllers, you see a wrench and a key in-game. This makes for the ultimate immersive experience.

What to look for in a quality PS5 VR horror game

Isolation

A good horror game makes the player feel isolated. Isolated from the outside world, from other players in the game and the safety of your own home. Games like the “Resident Evil” series are great at this because you’re responsible for your survival and rarely come across another human. Instead, you’re only friends are the monsters that chase you. This is also true for “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which finds you alone at night in a pizza restaurant battling the animatronic creatures that come alive.

Co-op

Cooperative games, also known as co-op, are the opposite of isolation horror games. Here you’ll have the chance to play with your friends who also have the same game and a PS VR headset. While this may be slightly less scary, you’re still totally immersed in the imaginary world. “Killing Floor” is a good example of one that lets you fight for survival in a story-driven cooperative game.

Jump scares

No horror game would be complete without the occasional jump scare. Imagine you round the corner of a haunted asylum and hear a faint scratching in your headset coming from behind you. You move your head and see nothing, but as you turn back, a giant flesh-eating creature has suddenly appeared on the ceiling and pounces at you. This is an example of a jump scare you might experience in a VR horror game. It’s these surprising scares that make VR horror games all the more realistic.

How much you can expect to spend on a PS5 VR horror game

PS5 VR horror games cost $20-$30.

PS5 VR horror game FAQ

Can you play PS4 VR horror games on PS5?

A. The PlayStation 5 has backward compatibility, which means it supports older generation games. So yes, as long as the game is VR compatible, you can play it on either the PS4 or PS5.

How do you safely play VR horror games in your house?

A. VR games are tricky because you are usually required to stand and use your entire body but obviously can’t see your physical surroundings. To make sure you’re safe, especially during high-intensity horror games, clear an area in your home where you’ll be playing and remove any valuable items from nearby tables or shelves. Also, remember not to make any big movements with your hands or move your feet too much. This can cause you to veer out of your designated play area.

What are the best PS5 VR horror games to buy?

Top PS5 VR horror game

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

What you need to know: This game wants to know if you have what it takes to manage the overnight shift at a haunted and possibly deadly pizza restaurant.

What you’ll love: Danger looms as the animatronics come to life while you attempt to repair and protect the restaurant as the newest hire at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza place. During your downtime, you’re just trying to survive, or if you’re feeling lighthearted, you can play one of the numerous in-game challenges, collect tokens and win prizes.

What you should consider: This game takes a more comedic approach to the VR horror genre.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS5 VR horror game for the money

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

What you need to know: “Resident Evil” is known for its realistic tone and terrifying creatures and 2017’s “Biohazard” takes the story to a new level.

What you’ll love: This first-person shooter horror game has been updated for new generation consoles and VR. You’ll play as Ethan Winters as he searches a haunted mansion for his wife. The VR will be made ultra-realistic as you use flamethrowers, guns and chainsaws to survive.

What you should consider: Even though this game was updated in 2020, you’ll notice the slightly outdated gameplay from a few years ago.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

What you need to know: In this open-world survival game, you’ll encounter other desperate survivors and hordes of flesh-eating zombies.

What you’ll love: Set in downtown New Orleans, your character will not only fight the Walkers, but you’ll battle disease and famine too. The game uses spatial audio, which is enhanced by the PS5’s 3D audio technology. You can search for gear and weapons or craft what you need to survive.

What you should consider: This game cannot be played online with friends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.