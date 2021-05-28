Nintendo is known for its family-friendly games, but you’ll find plenty of Nintendo Switch games that teenagers will enjoy.

The best Nintendo Switch games

Console games aren’t exactly cheap, and with so many out there, it can be tough to know which to buy for your teenagers. Luckily, this roundup provides information into the best Nintendo Switch games for teens on Amazon so you can buy something the teen in your life will enjoy and avoid wasting your money.

Of course, there are plenty of all-ages games that many teenagers will enjoy, but you must choose carefully because some are genuinely fun for kids, teens and adults alike, whereas others are best for a younger audience. Armed with this list and knowledge of the types of games your teen likes, you’ll be able to find a game that will be a hit.

The best Nintendo Switch games for teens

You can find all kinds of Nintendo Switch games for teens, including action and adventure games, role-playing games (RPGs), racing games, combat games and platform games, to name just a handful of the choices out there. Whether playing on a Nintendo Switch Lite or a full Switch console, there are many options to be had.

Should I buy a physical game or a digital download?

You might notice when buying Nintendo Switch games online that you often have the option of buying the game in physical cartridge form or as a digital download.

There are pros and cons to each format. Digital downloads can be delivered instantly, so you won’t have to wait a day or two for the game to arrive, plus there’s no need to mess around with loading the cartridge — it’s all just stored on the console.

Physical games make better gifts because you have a tangible item to give the recipient, plus they have resale value if you decide to get sell the game after completing it.

Best Nintendo Switch games for teens available on Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Arguably the most beautiful LoZ game ever made and certainly the most expansive, this game sees players battling monsters and solving puzzles in a huge open-world environment. It’s challenging enough to keep teenagers interested, but there’s no graphic violence.

Hollow Knight

A gorgeous hand-drawn platformer that’s perfect for teens who don’t necessarily like the most mainstream games. Players forge their own path through the forgotten highways of Hallownest, fighting a range of foes and collecting souls to replenish their own lifeforce.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

This strategic turn-based RPG is perfect for players who enjoy “Final Fantasy” games or other popular RPGs. Not only do players take part in battles, but they also play as a professor at the Officer’s Academy, teaching magic and warcraft to students and leading their academic lives.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The classic Nintendo racing game updated for the Nintendo Switch console is great for serious and casual gamers alike. It has multiplayer options to accommodate up to four players at once, so your teenager can play with their friends, either in-person or online.

Hades

In “Hades,” you play as the Immortal Prince of the Underworld with the aim of battling your way out of hell and away from the grasp of the god of the dead. It has gorgeous artwork and is challenging enough for serious teen gamers.

Just Dance 2021

This fun dancing game makes use of the motion sensors in the Nintendo Switch controllers to let players show off their best moves. It’s a great game for active teens and can be played alone or with friends.

Super Mario Party

Best enjoyed in multiplayer mode, this is an excellent choice of game for teens to play with friends at sleepovers or after school, or for the whole family to play together. It’s essentially a board game crossed with a series of fun mini-games guaranteed to get players laughing.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a huge hit with players of all ages. The sandbox nature of the game allows players to endlessly mine, build and create with little to limit them but their own imagination. Creative mode gives players endless resources to build the items and landscapes of their dreams, while survival mode adds some challenges.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

While this fun RPG is suitable for all ages, there’s plenty to keep teens and even adult players entertained. You play as a new Pokémon trainer whose aim is to build the strength of their pokémon, defeat gym leaders and catch ’em all.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Teens who like cute, low-stress games will enjoy playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Players move to an island that they must gradually spruce up, at the same time improving their home, catching bugs and fish, collecting fruits and shells and making friends with their animal neighbors.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This combat game allows players to select from a whole host of Nintendo characters to battle opponents. It has both in-person and online multiplayer options, as well as the choice to play against the computer.

Monster Hunter Rise

The aim of this action RPG is to hunt monsters and progress through the game via a series of quests. Players have the option of battling monsters solo or cooperatively in a team, either local or online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection

“The Core Collection” compiles the first five titles of this cult game onto one cartridge. The aim is to survive the night without getting caught by any one of a host of creepy haunted animatronic characters.

Super Mario Odyssey

A far cry from the classic Super Mario side-scrolling platform games, this title allows players to explore 3D worlds while trying to save Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser.

