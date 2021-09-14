The best L.O.L. Surprise! Doll

The L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls were first introduced in December 2016 and were the number one selling toy in the U.S. in 2017.

Which L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are best?

Kids love opening new toys, but when packaged in a way that provides multiple packages to tear into, the experience is even more fun. The L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls can keep your little ones entertained with plenty of treats to open and play with all in one box or container.

As their name implies, L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls include dolls, but they come with other items like stickers, doll accessories and other goodies. The dolls come in various sizes and styles, so there’s bound to be a style that appeals to your child. If you want a truly extensive L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls set, the Winter Disco Bigger Surprise is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a L.O.L. Surprise! doll

Single or set

The L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls use individual balls for packaging, so you don’t know what’s inside until you open them. However, you can choose from single dolls or sets that contain multiple dolls. Each set of the same design will include the same dolls, though, so it’s not a good idea to buy multiples. You can find sets with as few as two dolls and as many as 50, depending on how much you’re willing to spend.

Size

All L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are pretty small, but some are miniature. The size is a crucial consideration because it affects which age children they’re appropriate. Children under three years of age shouldn’t be permitted to play with dolls with small enough parts to be swallowed. Always check the age guidelines for any toy you’re considering giving to a small child.

Series and types

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls break down into series, which all fit a specific theme. The available series include:

All-Star B.B.S: The dolls and sets in this series all have a fun baseball theme.

Big B.B.S.: This series centers around a large version of a fan-favorite character.

Boys: This series features dolls meant to be the brothers of the dolls in the other series.

Color Change: This series features dolls that can change color in cold water, warm water or both.

Confetti Pop: This series features dolls that come in balls that provide a surprise pop of confetti upon opening.

Dance Dance Dance: This series features dolls with a dance theme.

Eye Spy Series: This series features tolls with a spy theme.

J.K.: This series features mini dolls with styled hair, fashions and tall shoes.

Lights Series: This series features dolls that have unique details visible in black light.

Makeover Series: This series features dolls with real hair or glitter hair.

O.M.G. Series 3: This series includes fashion dolls with clothes, shoes and other accessories.

O.M.G. Series 3.8: This series features fashion dolls with clothes, shoes and other accessories.

O.M.G. Series 4: This series features fashion dolls with clothes, shoes and other accessories.

O.M.G. Series 4.5: This series features fashion dolls with clothes, shoes and other accessories.

OMG Sports: This series features fashion dolls with a sports theme.

O.M.G. Winter Chill: This series features fashion dolls with a winter vacation theme.

Present Surprise Series: This series features dolls dressed up for a party.

Remix: This series features dolls that are part of a rock band.

Tweens: This series features a new size of dolls between the traditional dolls and fashion dolls.

Winter Disco: This series features dolls with a glittery winter theme.

Within the series, there are also three different types of dolls.

Tots: These are the regular-sized dolls and typically have names and clothing that reflect their personality.

Lil Sisters: These are the mini baby versions of the Tots. They also have a name inspired by their personality. Most kids want to get a matching Tot and Lil Sister.

Pets: These include small animals, including dogs, cats and hamsters.

For more information, check out the full BestReviews L.O.L. Surprise! Doll buying guide.

What to look for in a quality L.O.L. Surprise! Doll

Rarity level

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls have a certain rarity level based on how common they are in the various sets. Some dolls are extremely difficult to come by, while you may wind up with repeats of other dolls that are more common. Many kids like to make a quest to acquire all the rarest dolls to complete their collection.

Fizzy fun and printables

Some L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls come with fizz balls that dissolve in water. After they fizz up, a fizz charm reveals itself. In some sets, you’ll also get a bracelet to put the charms on. Some also have stickers.

On the L.O.L. Surprise! website, kids can also print out posters to create paper dolls for the physical dolls they’ve collected. There’s also a tracking sheet for all the dolls available for printing that your child can use to keep track of their collection.

How much you can expect to spend on a L.O.L. Surprise! Doll

You’ll usually pay $5-$140 for L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls. Individual dolls and sets with mini-dolls and fewer surprises generally cost $5-$20. Sets with larger dolls or more surprises typically cost $24-$50, but you can pay as much as $140 for sets with multiple dolls and more than 60 surprises.

L.O.L. Surprise! Doll FAQ

What ages are L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls appropriate?

A. The brand generally recommends the toys for kids ages 5 and up. However, some large dolls may be appropriate for kids ages 3 and up if you supervise them while playing to avoid any possible choking hazard.

Do the L.O.L. Surprise! Doll sets come with matching dolls?

A. All of the dolls in a set aren’t necessarily matching, but you can find some that include Tot and Lil Sister dolls. Sometimes, they match, but other times, they’re different dolls.

What’s the best L.O.L. Surprise! Doll to buy?

Top L.O.L. Surprise! Doll

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise

What you need to know: This collection is one of the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise Doll sets, containing more than 60 impressive surprises.

What you’ll love: It comes with a well-sized glittery case to hold the dolls and surprises. It also includes five limited-edition Winter Disco dolls and a doll stand. The large doll has natural hair too.

What you should consider: The case is somewhat flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top L.O.L. Surprise! Doll for the money

L.O.L. Surprise! All-Star B.B.s Sports Series

What you need to know: This affordable set of baseball-themed dolls come in a blind box, so it’s a fun surprise to open.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable L.O.L. Surprise! options. It comes with one doll and seven surprises. The sports-themed accessories can include a baseball bat, catcher’s mitt, a water bottle and more.

What you should consider: It’s challenging to track down a specific doll because of the blind packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Chill Icy Gurl Fashion Doll

What you need to know: This fun winter-themed set features plenty of fun accessories to get your dolls ready for cold weather.

What you’ll love: The included Icy Gurl doll has brushable hair and comes with a little sister doll. The set includes 25 surprises too. The packaging converts to a playset and comes with a doll stand.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat pricey, though you do get plenty of accessories and other surprises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

