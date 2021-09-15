The best Bratz doll

Bratz dolls are made of hard vinyl for the head and body, with softer, flexible vinyl for the legs and arms.

Which Bratz dolls are best?

Bratz dolls were created by Carter Bryant, a former clothing designer for Barbie, who wanted to design a doll line that resembled modern fashion. Bryant eventually sold his idea to MGA Entertainment. The first hit the shelves in 2001. Bratz dolls are a line of 10-inch fashion dolls similar to Barbie dolls, but with supersize heads and large eyes, resembling features from 1960s dolls. Sasha, Jade, Cloe and Yasmin were the original multi-ethnic Bratz doll line, known to be the “girls with a passion for fashion.” The brand became so popular that DVDs, clothing lines, video games and movies launched.

While some Bratz dolls are sold separately, others come with numerous outfits and playsets. Clothing, playsets and accessories often depict realistic and trendsetting lifestyles. Karaoke, spas, limousines and malls are some of the most popular sets. Bratz dolls are unique because they aren’t like your typical dolls. When changing shoes, you have to change their entire foot.

Bratz dolls became so famous that spin-offs were created: Bratz Babyz and Bratz Kidz. Each Bratz doll has a unique personality and style, making them the newest teenage trend of the time. If you’re trying to decide which doll to start with, Bratz Collector Doll, Cameron is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Bratz doll

Before purchasing a Bratz doll, there are a few elements to take into consideration, like playset, availability and collectors’ editions.

Playsets

Bratz playsets often include modern-day sites like spas, hair salons, sushi bars, karaoke sets and malls. Additionally, each set comes with collectible furniture that you can mix and match to create an entire Bratz community.

Availability

Today, many of the original Bratz dolls are discontinued. There are, however, collectors’ editions available for a limited time. If you have your eye set on a particular Bratz doll, you’ll want to purchase it as soon as possible.

Collectors’ editions

In May 2021, Bratz celebrated its 20th anniversary. To mark this milestone, MGA Entertainment released a group of fan favorites. Each Bratz doll in this collection is packaged in special foil and includes a collectible holographic poster. Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade are some of the favorite Bratz dolls that are part of the 20th anniversary.

What to look for in a quality Bratz doll

As Bratz dolls became popular, the company released collectors’ editions. Accessories, styles and playsets expanded as well. If you’re looking for a particular Bratz doll, you may have to do some digging until you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Types of Bratz dolls

The original Bratz collection comprised Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha and Jade, but soon expanded due to their popularity and high demand. Some of the subcategories include:

Bratz

Bratz Boyz

Cool Bratz

Bratz Babyz

Lil’ Bratz

Lil’ Boyz

Bratz Kidz

Big Kidz

Bratz Petz

Bratzillaz

Itsy Bitsy Bratz

Itsy Bitsy Bratz Petz

Ponyz

Accessories

Bratz dolls usually come with two outfits and numerous accessories. Accessories and shoes, however, vary with each doll and collection. Unlike Barbie, My Scene and other dolls, Bratz dolls have a unique snap-on shoe feature. This is a huge plus, because they’re not only easier to put on than tiny shoes, but they aren’t as easy to lose.

Fashion

Bratz dolls have an extensive wardrobe, from casual to dressy and clubwear. Unlike Barbie, which has more conservative and customary outfits, Bratz’s fashion and accessories are what sets it apart from other brands.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bratz doll

Bratz dolls sell for around $25, but depending on rarity and availability, they can go for as high as $90 and up. New dolls sell for around $49, while re-releases of Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha sell for roughly $25.

Bratz doll FAQ

How can you tell Bratz dolls apart?

A. Cloe, Sasha, Jade and Yasmin are the original Bratz dolls. Sasha has dark skin and eyes and usually has black hair. Jade typically has dark eyes and black hair. Cloe generally has blonde hair and blue eyes. Yasmin has medium skin and a beauty mark under the left eye.

Why are Bratz dolls so popular?

A. The Bratz dolls collection is one of the only doll sets made of 75% minority groups, which reflects the world’s overall demographic more accurately than other doll brands. Cloe is white, Yasmin is Latinx, Jade is Asian American and Sasha is African American. Bratz dolls’ clothes and accessories are what really sparked their popularity. Overall, Bratz appreciates fashion, pop culture and music trends.

What’s the best Bratz doll for kids?

Top Bratz doll

Bratz Collector Doll, Cameron

What you need to know: Bratz doll Cameron is a great addition to the Bratz family. The doll is fully equipped with two deluxe mix-and-match outfits, shoes and a satchel bag.

What you’ll love: Cameron’s fashion is edgy, laid-back and cool. The soft and chic faux fur leather jacket says it all, and the satchel bag even opens up.

What you should consider: Customers state some boxes were open when they received them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bratz doll for the money

Bratz 20 Years Special Edition: Sasha

What you need to know: Sasha’s 20-year edition is the ultimate throwback, with a stylish beanie, urban streetwear and jean skirt.

What you’ll love: At a great price, this Sasha Bratz doll comes equipped with a holographic collectible poster.

What you should consider: Some buyers said not all accessories came with the doll.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bratz Collector Doll, Cloe

What you need to know: Cloe’s 20th-year edition showcases the doll’s fashion, which is its faux fur shrug, leather pants, purse and hat.

What you’ll love: Cloe comes with a fashionable brush so you can style the doll’s luscious, long hair, and extra accessories include sunglasses and a compact.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed flaws in paint application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

