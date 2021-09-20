Best baby doll stroller

If your child will be pushing their doll stroller outdoors, it’s best to look for a durable model with large, rubber-coated wheels.

WHICH BABY DOLL STROLLER IS BEST?

Little kids dream of being like their parents from a very young age. They play with dolls so they can have something to love and care for, too. But a doll needs accessories such as clothing, a bottle, and that all-important stroller so your child can follow in grown-up footsteps.

Doll strollers come in a wide variety of styles and types, making it difficult to find the best one. We love Mommy & Me Babyboo Deluxe Doll Stroller. This impressive model is for the child who really wants to pamper their doll. If you’d like to learn more about doll strollers, keep reading.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A BABY DOLL STROLLER

Size

There are two aspects to consider when it comes to size. First, the doll stroller has to be big enough to accommodate your child’s doll. This is a simple task that involves measuring the doll and checking the stroller description — most can hold a doll up to 18 inches. The other consideration is your child. Some doll strollers are designed for toddlers and are very small, while others may be designed for a much older child. Some can even grow a little to accommodate a range of ages. Doll stroller size is important not only for comfort but for safety reasons as well.

Wheels

There are a wide variety of wheels available on doll strollers. Larger wheels tend to be better suited for outdoor use. Wheels that swivel offer greater maneuverability, but they’re not as good for stability, making them better for older kids. Some models feature a double-wheel design for increased stability.

Portability

Just like strollers for people, the best doll strollers are portable. Purchasing a stroller that folds relatively flat not only makes for easier transport, it means it takes up less space in your home. It’s important that any folding models securely lock (both open and closed) and the folding is done by an adult so the child doesn’t pinch their fingers.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY BABY DOLL STROLLER

Type and color

Nowadays, you can get anything from an umbrella stroller to a full-size double stroller. Chances are, your child will want something familiar. Look for a doll stroller that catches your child’s eye, both in type and color.

On-board storage

On-board storage is important. Baskets, compartments, and pouches allow your child to pack the essentials such as bottles, a change of clothes, an extra blanket, and any other toy they wish to take on a stroll.

Adjustability

Besides handles that can adjust to fit a growing child, some doll strollers can be switched from a flat to an upright position. Additionally, there are a few higher-end models that allow the bassinet to be removed and carried separately. If this sounds desirable, look for a doll stroller with these features.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A BABY DOLL STROLLER

You can purchase a very minimal doll stroller for a little over $10 or an expensive one for around $100. Between $18-$30 is the sweet spot where you can get a durable model with baskets, canopies, and other desirable features for a reasonable price.

BABY DOLL STROLLER FAQ

Does playing with dolls provide my child with any developmental benefits?

A. Yes. Not only does it help develop essential human traits such as nurturing, compassion, and empathy, it can boost language, social, cognitive, and psychomotor skills as well.

Is a doll stroller safe for my child?

A. While doll strollers are manufactured to be safe, at some point, your child or one of their friends is going to climb into it. If not, chances are they’ll try something else that’s not recommended by the manufacturer. Any toy can be unsafe if used improperly. Stay vigilant during playtime to help ensure no unsafe conditions arise.

WHAT ARE THE BEST BABY DOLL STROLLERS TO BUY?

Top baby doll stroller

Mommy & Me Babyboo Deluxe Doll Stroller

Our take: An impressive and versatile stroller with a number of features not found on other models.

What we like: Fits up to 18-inch dolls, folds for easy travel, and comes with a free carriage bag. The adjustable handle can extend up to 27.5 inches and the swivel wheels make for easy control.

What you should consider: This is a higher-priced model, but it also has a lot to offer.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top baby doll stroller for the money

Precious Toys Jogger Hot Pink Doll Stroller

Our take: This is a stylish and sporty doll stroller sized for younger kids.

What we like: This baby jogger has a simple and cute design. It’s durable and easy to assemble. It features a bottom storage basket so children can bring along other toys and accessories.

What you should consider: The stroller can be a little difficult to steer, because the front wheel doesn’t swivel.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

The New York Doll Collection My First Doll Stroller Denim for Baby Doll

Our take: This is an affordable, no-frills doll stroller with a denim seat.

What we like: With its seat belt, this doll stroller helps teach the importance of safety. It features double wheels on each leg for added stability, can carry dolls up to 18 inches, and is foldable for convenient storage.

What you should consider: The strap can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.