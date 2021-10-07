The Mario LEGO sets are part of a celebration for Super Mario Bros.’s 35th anniversary. The original game came out in 1985.

Which Mario LEGO set is best?

Mario is one of the most beloved game franchises and LEGO is one of the most enduring toy franchises. When the two companies came together to release a unique LEGO set, fans on both sides rejoiced. Not only do these sets evoke the colorful and imaginative worlds of Super Mario, but they pay homage to the interactivity and play of the games as well.

Looking for the absolute best Mario LEGO set? Check out LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit. This kit is the perfect introduction to other Mario LEGO sets and comes with the eponymous character himself.

What to know before you buy a Mario LEGO set

Mario LEGO sets are like mini-games

It’s not enough for a LEGO set to look like a level from Mario, it has to play like one, too. That’s what makes these Mario LEGO sets so special — you can actually use the Mario figurine like an avatar to collect coins, overcome obstacles and defeat enemies. When combined with other Mario LEGO sets, you can create truly challenging levels.

You’ll need to get the Starter Course first

To take advantage of the Mario LEGO sets’ interactive features, you need the Starter Course set. This includes the Mario figure equipped with an LCD screen and speaker to help him react in 100 different ways. In fact, most of the other expansions won’t really work or make much sense without the Starter Course, so be sure to buy it first.

Collect other sets with beloved characters and power-ups

Each set after the Starter Course acts as a mini expansion pack, giving you access to new characters such as Luigi, Toad, Yoshi and more. There are also power-ups that Mario can fit into, such as Cat Mario and Penguin Mario, allowing Mario to collect more coins.

What to look for in a quality Mario LEGO set

Interactive elements

Mario isn’t a static figure. He can hop over enemies, collect coins and react in over 100 different ways. Each set enhances his abilities or gives him new challenges. When all of these sets are put together, it’s almost like playing one long level of Mario.

Iconic characters and items

Mario isn’t the only one to be featured in a LEGO set. Look out for Luigi, Toad, Yoshi and Bowser as well. Each one maintains their own signature look tailored for the LEGO world. There are also classic items and power-ups to keep an eye out for, such as the mystery block, action block, green pipes and more.

Customizability

Similar to other LEGO sets, builders have the total freedom to remove, add or combine sets to build their ultimate course. Each set creates an interesting variation that can help or hamper Mario’s goal of collecting coins. Just remember that you need the Mario Starter Course before purchasing anything else.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mario LEGO set

The cheapest Mario LEGO sets cost only about $8 but have limited features and pieces. The most expensive Mario LEGO set can run about $250, which is a replica of the SNES with Mario jumping on the television.

Mario LEGO set FAQ

Do you need the Starter Course to buy the expansion packs?

A. While you don’t need to buy the Starter Course to buy or enjoy the expansion packs, it won’t be nearly as fun. The Starter Course comes with the electronic Mario figure you can use to collect coins or beat enemies in other expansions.

How hard is it to put these sets together?

A. Similar to other LEGO sets, it comes with pictographic instructions, as well as an app you can use to help you put together the kits. Children as young as 8 years old should not have any trouble putting it together.

What’s the best Mario LEGO set to buy?

Top Mario LEGO set

LEGO Super Mario Adventures With Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit

What you need to know: Whether you only need to buy one Mario LEGO set or are planning on collecting them all, this is the best one to get.

What you’ll love: Mario isn’t your standard LEGO figurine; he’s a little bigger and has a built-in LCD screen and speaker, allowing the plumber to react much like his video game counterpart.

What you should consider: This is just the starter set, after all. If you’re looking for other characters, power-ups, obstacles or enemies, you’ll have to pick up the expansions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mario LEGO set for the money

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set 71369

What you need to know: This expansion is the one to get. It has the iconic castle from the final level of Super Mario, as well as Bowser, the game’s biggest villain.

What you’ll love: You’ll enjoy having Mario run, balance and jump his way across the course to defeat Bowser.

What you should consider: You will need to pick up the Starter Course to fully enjoy this expansion set; otherwise, it’s just the course and Bowser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Super Mario Adventures With Luigi Starter Course 71387 Building Kit

What you need to know: Similar to the Mario Starter Course, except this one comes with his brother Luigi.

What you’ll love: This Starter Course features different elements, such as a start pipe, a spinning seesaw and Pink Yoshi and Bone Goomba figures.

What you should consider: You’ll want to collect the Mario Starter Course and the expansions to truly build upon the experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

