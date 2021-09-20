Best roulette wheel

The best bet in roulette, statistically speaking, is either red or black. There’s an equal chance of each possible result with each spin, so picking one of those maximizes your likelihood of winning.

Which roulette wheel is best?

Looking to play the Devil’s Game? There’s nothing actually satanic about roulette wheels, but they earned the nickname because the numbers on the wheel all add up to 666. The best roulette wheels are fair and fun, yielding any result as often as another.

For a high-quality roulette wheel that’s designed to ensure fairness and be unbiased to any one result, the top choice is the Brybelly Deluxe Wooden Roulette Wheel Set. With computer-calibrated bearings, it delivers a true spin every time.

What to know before you buy a roulette wheel

Wheel location

For a party or home game room, a roulette wheel shouldn’t take up too much space, but it can also serve as a focal point for guests. If you need a roulette wheel for an actual casino, be sure to purchase a wheel that’s fair and easy to use.

Types of games

There’s no legitimate strategy for roulette; it’s purely a chance-based game. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want a tabletop game that involves strategy, consider looking into poker and other options. Roulette is a convenient game for a large group because everyone can place bets and watch the wheel spin without the need to commit to a game that takes a long time.

Other games you have

If you already use a poker table or have the chips and other equipment for various games, a roulette wheel might be the final touch for your collection. If this is your first foray in games, consider the other items you’ll need to play. For players to make their bets in roulette, you’ll want a proper table felt to go with your roulette wheel. You’ll also need some type of poker chips or tokens, which can be used for many games.

What to look for in a quality roulette wheel

Calibration

A well-calibrated wheel that spins properly is about more than just looking nice. If a wheel is crooked or biased towards one number over another, the game becomes unfair for everyone. Historically, people have gotten in trouble for taking advantage of flawed roulette wheels, although there are other ways to cheat. While a properly calibrated wheel doesn’t automatically ensure a fair game, it’s a good start.

Materials

Materials usually come down to personal preference. The fanciest roulette wheels are made from very high-quality wood and metals. If you want your wheel to look good in addition to serving its primary function, you may need to invest in a more expensive piece. Beautiful gold-lining and solid wood don’t come cheap, but you don’t need the most expensive wheels to have fun.

Balls or pills

Some roulette wheels ship with the balls needed to play, while some don’t. If you already have your own or have a preferred type of pill material, you might not need to worry about it. If you need your roulette wheel to come with everything you need to get started, check that it comes with all the equipment you need to play the game.

How much you can expect to spend on a roulette wheel

You can find simple roulette wheel toys for under $20, while properly calibrated roulette wheels cost hundreds. For high-end collector items that are both functional and beautifully adorned, the prices can go into the thousands.

Roulette wheel FAQ

What’s the most anyone has ever won in a game of roulette?

A. The most money won in a single spin was $270,000 by Ashley Revell, who bet his entire life savings on red. In a single night at a roulette table, Philip Green won more than £2 million ($2,345,900) by playing. Since it’s a game of chance, such wins are pure luck.

What type of roulette should I play?

A. There are different table layouts and wheel designs including American, European, French and triple zero. The main differences are the number of zeroes present on the wheel and the order of the numbers. The fundamental principle of the game remains the same, of course. It doesn’t really matter how you play, just pick your favorite number or color and give the wheel a spin.

What’s the best roulette wheel to buy?

Top roulette wheel

Brybelly Deluxe Wooden Roulette Wheel Set

What you need to know: This high-quality mahogany wood roulette wheel features casino-grade precision bearings for an unbiased and fair game.

What you’ll love: The hand-crafted wheel is professional-grade with bearings that are computer-calibrated for a true casino experience. The deflectors and improved spin ensure fair results. The layout is American-style with double-zero. The wheel comes with two ceramic pills for play. The mahogany wood wheel can be purchased in two different sizes and both are designed with felt lining to prevent damaging the table.

What you should consider: The wheel is very expensive, and a few customers reported missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top roulette wheel for the money

Game Night Shot Glass Roulette Drinking Game Set

What you need to know: This very affordable roulette wheel also comes with shot glasses for a roulette-themed drinking game.

What you’ll love: The wheel is fairly compact, under a foot in diameter. It includes 16 numbered shot glasses and built-in holders for the glasses. The wheel comes with two metal balls and if users play the drinking game variation, traditional roulette felt or table is unnecessary. It’s hard to beat the price.

What you should consider: It’s a simple and poor-quality wheel intended for novelty and not a serious game. Some customers reported it arriving with missing or damaged components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Trademark Poker Deluxe Wooden Roulette Wheel

What you need to know: This durable wooden roulette wheel is a particularly large set piece for your game room.

What you’ll love: It measures 19.5 inches in diameter. The cast metal wheel in the center is 9 inches in diameter on its own. The piece is durable and made to hold up to extensive play. It’s intended for use by casino rental companies.

What you should consider: A few customers received incorrect products or a flawed and damaged wheel. It does not include balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

