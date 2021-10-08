Best card game for two people

Have a fun night in with another person by creating your own two-person game night, complete with your favorite two-player games, some snacks and a cozy blanket.

Which card game for two people is best?

Card games are a go-to activity for enjoying time with family and friends, but what if it’s just you and one other person? No problem. Get cozy and break out any card game for two people for a fun and competitive activity ideal for unwinding.

For the best two-person card game night, look for games with easy-to-learn rules and fast pacing to keep you glued to the game. If you’re craving rounds and rounds of excitement, Exploding Kittens is a great card game for two.

What to know before you buy a card game

Playing time

How much time can you commit to playing card games? Some games, like Phase 10, are large time investments. Others, such as Uno, can take only a few minutes per round. It’s a good idea to keep multiple two-player card games of varying complexity on hand so you can piece together a game night of the perfect length.

Game type

There are many different types of card games to appeal to different players.

Speed games : Games such as Slamwich and Spit are all about moving very quickly, and are highly appealing to those who love fast-paced competition and a bit of an adrenaline rush.

: Games such as Slamwich and Spit are all about moving very quickly, and are highly appealing to those who love fast-paced competition and a bit of an adrenaline rush. Strategy games : Strategy games are fun for people who enjoy critical thinking and using their intellect to achieve a goal. Far from simply an intellectual exercise, however, strategy games can create a tense atmosphere with high competition in the air.

: Strategy games are fun for people who enjoy critical thinking and using their intellect to achieve a goal. Far from simply an intellectual exercise, however, strategy games can create a tense atmosphere with high competition in the air. Cooperative games : If you’re playing with just one other person, you’ll love the bonding that comes from playing a cooperative game, in which you work with, rather than against, your partner to achieve a common goal.

: If you’re playing with just one other person, you’ll love the bonding that comes from playing a cooperative game, in which you work with, rather than against, your partner to achieve a common goal. Trivia games: Trivia games test your knowledge of popular culture, history, science, sports, music and other categories.

Two-person games that can be played with an ordinary deck of cards

If all you have is a basic deck of cards, there are plenty of games you can play that are suitable for all skill levels and ages. The most popular card games for two that can be played with an ordinary deck are rummy, spit, double solitaire, spades, blackjack and poker.

If you have a deck of cards alongside a pegboard, cribbage is a fun and challenging game two people can play for hours together.

How much you can expect to spend on a card game for two people

Card games tend to be fairly affordable, with basic decks costing as little as $5. Midrange card games tend to cost $10-$30, and these tend to be new and trendy games. Some larger card games, such as poker or trivia, can cost up to $100.

Card game for two people FAQ

Is a two-person game night a good date idea?

A. Game night with your special someone is a cute and affordable way to spend date night. To add to the mood, try lighting some candles and drinking your favorite beverage. Many card games can be adapted into drinking card games for two people, which adds to the fun. Put on music and get cozy on a big blanket for an unforgettable night.

Can you play Uno with only two people?

A. Uno is an easy card game for two people to play. While it may go on for a bit longer, the rules remain the same. You’ll need to tweak the rules for a couple of the special cards, such as the draw two and reverse cards. Just like in ordinary gameplay, the first person to run out of cards is the winner.

What’s the best card game for two people to buy?

Top card game for two people

Exploding Kittens

What you need to know: This acclaimed game is playable with 2-10 players, so you can use it for both a two-person game night and larger gatherings.

What you’ll love: This game claims to be learnable in just two minutes, and beginners will find that they’re quickly engaged and interested in this fast-paced game. The object of the game is to not (metaphorically) explode. That’s a lot of pressure, and it makes this game irresistibly suspenseful.

What you should consider: This is largely a game of chance, although there is some strategy to avoid exploding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top card game for the money

Codenames: Duet — The Two Player Word Deduction Game

What you need to know: A fun and fan-favorite game in an easy two learn two-player format with cooperative (rather than competitive) rules.

What you’ll love: If you love tricky puzzles and getting creative with words, this game will keep you and one other player occupied for multiple rounds. It’s challenging enough to engage all levels of players but also easy to play with kids.

What you should consider: Players accustomed to the rules of the original game may find this cooperative game’s rules a bit disorienting at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quiddler

What you need to know: A fun and educational game ideal for players in grade 2 and up, it’s also loved by adults.

What you’ll love: This game is full of engaging fun for all levels of readers and spellers. Because of the competitive nature of this game, even those who don’t typically consider themselves word-game lovers will be drawn in. It includes tricky bonuses for things like having the most words or the longest word.

What you should consider: Some users have said this game can become a little old after a few rounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

