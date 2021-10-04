Best bachelorette party game

Written games generally are more mellow, while gambling, card and drinking games can get more rowdy. Consider who’s coming to the party and what kind of activities you think they’d enjoy before choosing your bachelorette party games.

Which bachelorette party game is best?

The bachelorette party is a chance to unwind with the bridal party, enjoy some drinks and celebrate the bride-to-be in whatever style suits her. Bachelorette party games offer additional activities to keep the festivities going and help ensure every guest feels included. Premade games such as scratch-off cards, word games and drinking games provide hours of customizable entertainment. If you’re planning a bachelorette party and looking for an all-around fun and chic bachelorette party game, the Kate Aspen Geometric Floral Bridal Shower Card Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bachelorette party game

Number of guests

An essential part of planning bachelorette party games should be confirming a headcount. Even if every guest doesn’t want to play each game you picked out, you should plan to include everyone so nobody feels left out. If only a certain number of items come with certain games, you may want to consider buying multiple versions of the game so you have enough to go around.

Game style

Consider different game styles that may suit different personalities. Written games generally are more mellow, while gambling, card and drinking games can get rowdier. You may want to think about how simple or complex the game is, depending on if you’ll be drinking, as a night of alcohol can change people’s attention spans and cognitive reasoning. Consider who’s coming to the party and what kind of activities you think they’d enjoy.

Maturity level

Although bachelorette parties are known for some inappropriate jokes and games, make sure you know who is on the guest list and whether this is a 21-and-up party or not. Some bridal parties include younger siblings, family members or even kids. Regardless, there are plenty of fun games guests can enjoy while sharing the night with younger loved ones.

What to look for in a quality bachelorette party game

Durability

If you want your game to last through the night, look for a game made with durable materials. Glossy paper, cardstock and cardboard offer more structure than plain paper goods. Plastic and metal also hold up well against a wild party.

Game variety

Consider adding more than one type of game to the party experience. If you want to please a diverse group of guests, look for a party pack that includes multiple games in one package. This lets the group decide what games to play.

Reusability

Some bachelorette party games are designed to be reused while others are meant to be single use and disposable. If you want games you can enjoy at future parties, search for games that either have a lot of items so you’ll have some leftover, or games that are preprinted with evergreen designs. Keep in mind that some content may only be appropriate for bachelorette parties, while more mild content could be suitable for bridal showers, anniversary parties or other less-raucous events.

How much you can expect to spend on a bachelorette party game

Most bachelorette party games cost between $10-$20. You can find more elaborate games for $25 or more, depending on how many games and accessories are included.

Bachelorette party game FAQ

Can you reuse your bachelorette party game for another event?

A. That depends on the type of game and whether or not the game pieces are reusable. If your party game includes anything customizable, like handwritten notes or scratch-off pads, it’s likely those are only good as a single-use game. However, if you have reusable game pieces or leftovers from a single-use game, you can reuse the game for another party.

How many games should you bring to a bachelorette party?

A. The number of games you want to play is up to whomever plans the party. If you want to have multiple games to choose from, consider buying bachelorette party games that come with multiple games. That way, the party can choose which games to play when and switch it up when they’re ready to move on. No matter what game you decide to bring, make sure it can accommodate every guest.

What’s the best bachelorette party game to buy?

Top bachelorette party game

Kate Aspen Geometric Floral Bridal Shower Card Set

What you need to know: This is an inclusive and fun set of card games that works for either a bridal shower or bachelorette party.

What you’ll love: The cards are made of thick cardstock, which makes them easy to preserve in a keepsake album. The set of 150 cards has five different games, including a word scramble, bride or groom questions, wedding wishes, bridal bingo and Mad Libs.

What you should consider: There is no warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bachelorette party game for the money

Printed Party Bachelorette Dare Card Party Game

What you need to know: This scratch-off card set is an affordable option that’s compact and easy to play.

What you’ll love: Scratch-off cards reveal 20 unique dares for the bridal party to enjoy. Before distributing the game, you can select which cards to use for a comfortable and inclusive experience. Cards are decorated with a bright-pink background and silver accents. You can easily travel with the game in your purse.

What you should consider: The scratch-off cards are single use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ARTAGIA Bachelorette Party Games

What you need to know: This game is ready to play out of the box and will quickly ramp up your bachelorette party.

What you’ll love: The box includes three sets of games, including conversation starters, dares and drinking games. There are 150 cards from which to choose. Instructions are clear and you don’t need any other accessories to get started. Cards are organized by game type and are durable so you can save this boxed set for many parties to come.

What you should consider: Some customers are put off by some of the dares.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.