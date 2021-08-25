Best mini claw machines

Claw machines are more difficult to win if you pack them full of plush toys. Filling them halfway will ensure your child wins often enough for it to be fun.

Which mini claw machine is best?

Nothing beats the satisfaction of winning a cool prize out of a claw machine. If your kid loves playing claw machines or wants to get better at them, buying a miniature machine for your home is a must.

For many people, having a claw machine of your own might seem unachievable, but you’d be surprised at how many miniature models are available. Still, not all mini claw machines are worth the money. If you’re in the market for a small claw machine, it’s essential that you know what types of models are available and which ones are truly worth your time.

What to know before you buy a mini claw machine

Are toys included?

Numerous mini arcade claw machines come with toys and prizes. Still, many of the included prizes aren’t high-quality toys, so you may prefer to fill the machine with prizes you pick yourself. If you buy a mini claw machine with its own toys but want to add new toys, make sure you get one that can be refilled easily. Although you want to be able to add toys yourself, if it’s too easy to open, many children will simply open the machine and take the toys out, so you may want to consider one that’s easy for you to open, but not your child.

Does it use tokens?

To simulate traditional claw machines, many models allow you to insert tokens before you play. Some mini claw machines use plastic tokens, whereas others use real tokens. Although both the plastic and standard tokens add extra excitement to the game, plastic tokens tend to get stuck in the machine more often. Many home claw machines give you the option to use tokens or play without them.

Are mini claw machines appropriate for all ages?

Mini arcade claw machines are appropriate for most ages, although many of them only accommodate small toys that could pose a choking hazard. If you’re buying a mini claw machine for a young child, you may want to consider buying one that’s designed for plush toys and stuffed animals.

What to look for in a quality, mini claw machine

Size

Although the idea of a mini claw machine is to be small, it’ll be challenging to use if it’s too tiny. An ideal mini claw machine should be around 12 to 13 inches tall. A claw machine with a base of about 8 to 10 inches will ensure it doesn’t topple over while in use. When purchasing a claw machine, make sure to check the dimensions in its product description, as it can be difficult to tell how tall the machine is by its picture alone.

Controls

There are several ways to control mini claw machines. Some machines use a single joystick to move the claw left, right, back and forth and allow you to move the claw up and down at the push of a button. Other mini claw machines have three joysticks; one that moves the claw back and forth, one that moves it left and right and one that moves it up and down. Single-joystick machines are the most similar to those in the arcade, whereas models with three joysticks are the most precise.

Lights and sound effects

The most exciting claw machines feature sound effects, lights and music. Many claw machines feature sounds and effects that help engage children and make their wins even more exciting. Some parents may find the music annoying, so it can be a good idea to get one with multiple songs and a volume control.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini claw machine

Depending on the style, brand and features you want, you can expect to pay between $35-$60.

Mini claw machine FAQ

How are mini claw machines powered?

A. There are a number of manually powered mini claw machines, but the majority of them are battery- or USB-powered. Many claw machines give you the option to use either batteries or a USB cable.

What types of prizes can you use?

A. You can fill claw machines with candy, small plastic toys or plush toys. You mustn’t try to use any prizes that are too large for your device or they could get stuck.

What’s the best mini claw machine to buy?

Top mini claw machine

GMAXT Claw Machine with Remote

What you need to know: This unique claw machine can be used as a standard claw machine or operated with a convenient remote.

What you’ll love: This coin-operated device includes 12 tokens. It plays music and has flashing lights. It can be powered with batteries or via a USB cable.

What you should consider: The plastic construction feels a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap mini claw machine

ForBEST Claw Machine Magical Claw Machine

What you need to know: This affordable claw machine features a variety of music and sound effects.

What you’ll love: It has a unique windmill design. It can be powered with batteries or a USB. Includes six dolls and 10 toys in capsules. Features colorful lights and a low-battery warning.

What you should consider: The chain that the claw hangs from occasionally gets tangled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GMAXT Claw Machine

What you need to know: This battery-powered claw machine can be used with toys, candy and more.

What you’ll love: Features multiple game modes, including a timed mode that simulates arcade claw machines. Has three different musical tracks. It can be used with or without coins.

What you should consider: There are some issues with the machine’s longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

