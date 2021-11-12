Best Pokémon action figure

Satoshi Tajiri, the game designer and creator of Pokémon, was inspired to make the game based on his childhood passion of collecting insects. After seeing two GameBoys linked, he wanted to capture the feeling of companionship from his hobby, and Pokémon was born.

Which Pokémon action figure is best?

Though we can’t quite have Pokémon in the real world, we can have Pokémon action figures, and that’s almost as good. These action figures have become so close to the fantasy counterparts that they almost feel like living creatures. With so many Pokémon to choose from, it can be both entertaining and challenging to find the best one.

The best Pokémon figure is the Pokémon Fire and Water Battle Pack – 4.5 Inch Flame Action Charizard and 2-Inch Squirtle Action Figures. This pack includes a static Squirtle figure and a Charizard that can shoot flames and move his wings.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon action figure

Battle action figures vs. static figures

Pokémon figures come in two types: static figures and battle action figures. Static figures stay still and are mainly for decorative or display purposes. Battle action figures are what The Pokémon Company refers to as figures with special attack capabilities. For example, a Blastoise may have projectile water that shoots out of his cannons. Charizard will have wings that flap and fire blasts that shoot out of his mouth.

Origin

The first Pokémon games were first released in 1996 for the original Game Boy handheld system, developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo. Creator Satoshi Tajiri based the game on his childhood experiences of collecting insects, wanting to recreate that same feeling of wonder, companionship and collection. Today, Pokémon has become one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time and continues to be a major brand.

Variations in detail

Pokémon figures come in different shapes and sizes, but they also come with varying levels of detail. Although Pokémon traditionally have simple designs anyway, there are some manufacturers that put in more detail than others. For example, some may have more intricate painting work or proportional figures than third-party manufacturers.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon action figure

Design

Each existing Pokémon has a unique art style that is distinctly Pokémon: a combination of cartoonish, anime eyes, colorful palettes and animal-inspired shapes. Countless brands have tried to imitate the Pokémon style, with varying degrees of success. If you’re looking to purchase specific Pokémon figures, it may be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the original Pokémon design. If it is an officially branded Pokémon figure, it will look like an accurate recreation of the Pokémon.

Articulation and attacks

Many Pokémon figures can be dynamically posed or have some projectile mechanism to shoot fire or water. Their wings, arms or legs may also move to simulate an attack. Static figures can be fun to collect or display on their own, but battle figures add another layer of fantasy — the ability to play and battle Pokémon against each other.

Sturdiness and build quality

If you are purchasing a Pokémon figure with the intention to display it on a shelf or cabinet, you may want to invest in a figure that is constructed with solid materials and has a stable design. This may include finding one with a stand or simply ensuring it won’t tip over while standing.

Paint work

The paint work of the Pokémon figures should be accurate and detailed enough that you don’t even pay attention to it. In fact, the accuracy of the paint work should be an indicator of the quality. Again, it’s worth looking at the color palette of the original Pokémon to make sure you are getting the right figure.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokémon action figure

Pokémon figures start at around $10 for simple figurines and can go for up to $70 depending on how rare the line of Pokémon figures is or if it is a set of various Pokémon.

Pokémon action FAQ

What is a battle figure?

A. A battle figure is how The Pokémon Company refers to certain figures with several points of articulation or the ability to attack, whether it’s shooting a projectile or throwing punches.

Who is the official Pokémon figure manufacturer?

A. Currently, the official manufacturer for Pokémon figures is Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation. It must be licensed by The Pokémon Company.

What’s the best Pokémon action figure to buy?

Top Pokémon action figure

Pokémon Fire and Water Battle Pack – 4.5 Inch Flame Action Charizard and 2-Inch Squirtle Action Figures

What you need to know: This double-pack features a Charizard that can shoot flames and a realistic Squirtle figure.

What you’ll love: Charizard can move his wings and shoot fire projectiles, making him ideal for mock Pokémon battles.

What you should consider: The Squirtle figure does not have any combat ability and is completely static.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon action figure for the money

Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu

What you need to know: Own a small Pikachu that reacts to your touch with lights and sounds.

What you’ll love: With a simple tap, Pikachu will respond, his ears and arms will move, and his tail and cheeks will light up.

What you should consider: This Pikachu uses three batteries that may be difficult to replace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon Gyarados 12-Inch Epic Battle Figure

What you need to know: Collect an epic 12-inch Gyarados figure with multiple points of articulation and detailed paint work.

What you’ll love: This Gyarados figure can be posed in several ways but also has a stand, making it an awesome display piece.

What you should consider: The joints are relatively loose and over time, will fail to hold its pose properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.