Godzilla’s original name was Gojira, which was based on a large man who worked at the studio in Japan where the first-ever film was being produced.

Which Godzilla action figures are best?

Godzilla, the King of Monsters, is a sea-dwelling creature, known as a kaiju, was created in Japan and has since been terrorizing cities and small towns across the globe. Godzilla made its name through its frightening scream, massive presence and ability to destroy anything in its path. Aside from its time on the big screen, Godzilla’s best represented in real life by way of action figures.

The best Godzilla action figure is the Classic Godzilla from the 2003 film “Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.” This version comes without the flare of more “Americanized” versions, featuring a classic monster design.

What to know before you buy a Godzilla action figure

Godzilla history

Godzilla was created in 1954 by three Japanese filmmakers at Toho Studios. The creature first appeared in the original Godzilla film that same year and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. As their story goes, Godzilla is a prehistoric monster that lives in the deepest bowels of the ocean. But it wasn’t until humans began using nuclear bombs that he was awakened. Over the years, Godzilla has been both a terrorizing monster and a defender of mankind.

Kaiju

Kaiju is the Japanese word for monster. Kaiju are to Japan what Swamp Thing, Werewolf, Frankenstein and Bigfoot are to Americans. Nowadays, kaiju is mainly refers to giant monsters, like Godzilla and his counterparts such as Mothra, Rodan, King Kong and others. If you’re shopping for Godzilla action figures, you will likely come across the word kaiju in reference to the King of Monsters or other figures that may come with it.

Godzilla’s abilities

Godzilla’s abilities are important to its overall story. The ability its best known for is its atomic breath. This is in reference to the nuclear power that was embedded within its body after the bomb was dropped. The atomic breath comes when Godzilla opens its mouth and lets out a vicious scream that unleashes a beam of nuclear energy. The nuclear explosion also caused it to have nearly impenetrable skin and strong regenerative properties. Along with its tough skin comes a shield that Godzilla can cover itself in using an electromagnetic pulse from within its nuclear body.

What to look for in a quality Godzilla action figure

Godzilla’s enemies

Whether you’re looking to create a shelf display featuring Godzilla or you want to play out an epic battle, you’re going to need more than one kaiju. Luckily, Godzilla has faced many foes in its many years in the spotlight. Looking back on past Godzilla films, you’ll notice the titles often refer to Godzilla and his newest enemy. Mothra is one of the most famous kaijus that Gozilla has faced. This creature is an enormous moth that has the ability to communicate, and even control, both humans and monsters alike. King Ghidorah is a three-headed dragon and the main foe of Godzilla.

Godzilla films

Godzilla is a creature made for film. While there have certainly been iterations of it in comic books, anime and cartoons, it was originally created for the big screen and remains the king of cinema today. Most action figures are based on the designs from their respective films. “Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.” is a popular film in Japan and its action figure mimics the original creature design from the 1950s. A more modern version, like that from the 2019 “Godzilla: King of Monsters” film released in America, shows Godzilla with a more brightly colored, futuristic look.

MonsterVerse

MonsterVerse is a creation of Legendary Entertainment. This wing of Warner Bros. Studios is responsible for all the Godzilla and King Kong films in the United States. In these films, Godzilla acts as a protector of Earth, vowing to destroy all the fellow kaiju or titans that try to destroy it. These versions of the monster appear more modern-looking. The action figures will appear as Godzilla does in recent movies like 2014’s “Godzilla” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston as well as 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” starring Alexander Skarsgard.

How much you can expect to spend on a Godzilla action figure

Godzilla action figures cost between $17-$58.

Godzilla action figure FAQ

Are there Mechagodzilla action figures?

A. Yes, Mechagodzilla does appear in several action figures. This high-caliber mechanized Godzilla is featured with head-to-toe titanium metal-like skin and claws for hands.

Do Godzilla action figures make sounds?

A. There are some Godzilla action figures that are battery-powered and can produce sounds, which can include his infamous scream. Keep in mind, some toys do not come with batteries included.

What’s the best Godzilla action figure to buy?

Top Godzilla action figure

Classic Godzilla Action Figure

What you need to know: From the classic 2003 “Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.,” this Godzilla action figure is one of the most realistic looking kaiju ever.

What you’ll love: This Godzilla is not only 6 inches tall, but it spans 12 inches from front to back with its long tail. It has 30 points of articulation, so you can recreate all your favorite scenes from the film. Godzilla looks fierce and is ready to take on Tokyo.

What you should consider: This action figure is not battery-operated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Godzilla action figure for the money

Godzilla Toys Set

What you need to know: You’re not going to find a better bargain than this set of 10 Godzilla action figures, featuring fellow kaiju.

What you’ll love: Ghidorah, Mechagodzilla, Mothra Imago and more all come with this set. Godzilla is only the king of the monsters because he dominates his fellow kaiju. Each kaiju is crucial to the Godzilla story, and these action figures will let you build an elaborate story.

What you should consider: Each figure is just above 2 inches tall and 6 inches long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Godzilla 2019 Movie Monster Series

What you need to know: This Godzilla action figure was modeled after the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

What you’ll love: This Godzilla has bright pink dorsal plates on his back and white tipped toes and fingers. Its arms, legs and tail all rotate 360 degrees for maximum articulation. This figure stands 6 inches tall, with a 12 inch span from head to tail.

What you should consider: The body of this figure is made with hard plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.