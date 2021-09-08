The best Troy-Bilt lawn mower

Which Troy-Bilt lawn mowers are best?

A lawn full of weeds and overgrown grass can make your entire house appear rundown and unkempt. To keep your yard looking great, you need a reliable and efficient lawn mower, and Troy-Bilt makes a number of great models from which to choose.

There are several things to consider when selecting a lawn mower, especially the size of your property. Those with large yards should opt for a riding mower, while those with medium-sized properties are best served by a self-propelled mower such as the Troy-Bilt TB260 XP Space Saver Mower. If you have a small property, a push mower may suffice.

What to know before you buy a Troy-Bilt lawn mower

Troy-Bilt push lawn mowers

Troy-Bilt push mowers require the most physical effort from you but are the most affordable of lawn mowers. The motor only spins the blades beneath the mower deck. It doesn’t help move the mower forward. Instead, you have to move the mower forward, which can be physically exhausting if you use it on a large property.

Troy-Bilt self-propelled lawn mowers

Self-propelled lawn mowers look nearly identical to push mowers. The difference is that the motor is more powerful and both spins the blades and moves the mower forward. This means the mower is a little heavier and costs more than a push mower, but it reduces the effort you need to exert. Depending on the model, self-propelled mowers may be front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers

Riding lawn mowers are notably larger and more expensive than push or self-propelled mowers. While the latter two have cutting decks that top out at 28 inches in width, with the majority being between 21-24 inches, Troy-Bilt riding mowers have decks that range from 30-54 inches. This makes them the ideal choice for use on large properties.

Troy-Bilt riding mowers come in standard and zero-turn options. Standard riding mowers are the more affordable of the two and better to use on slopes, while zero-turn mowers are more expensive but easier to maneuver around obstacles and in tight spaces.

What to look for in quality Troy-Bilt lawn mowers

Deck size

The deck size of a mower determines how wide its cutting path is. Mowers with wider decks can get through large properties more quickly, but those with smaller decks are easier to maneuver in tight spaces. Choose a lawn mower that offers the right balance of these aspects for your specific needs. Troy-Bilt’s push and self-propelled mowers have decks that range from 18-28 inches wide. Their riding mowers come in options with decks ranging from 30-54 inches.

Discharge

Lawn mowers either discharge out the side or the rear. A rear discharge allows you to mow right up alongside a fence, wall or other obstacles with either side of the mower. On models with a side discharge, you can’t butt up against an obstacle on the side where the discharge chute is located. Some Troy-Bilt lawn mowers allow you to switch between side and rear discharge.

Cutting height adjustment

Not everyone likes their grass cut to the same length. In the spring and summer when grass is growing quickly, you may want to cut it very short, but leave it longer in the late fall when it grows slower. Depending on the model, Troy-Bilt lawn mowers offer between five and nine cutting height settings.

Washout port

A washout port makes it easier to clean grass and other debris off the mower blades and the underside of the deck. Attach a standard garden hose and let the water flow through for a little while as the blades spin.

Collection bag

If you don’t want to leave grass clippings on your yard as fertilizer and don’t want to deal with the hassle of raking them up by hand, opt for a model with a collection bag attachment. The bag itself may be included or you may have to buy it separately.

Mulching kit

Mulching kits cut grass and other lawn debris into finer pieces. This allows them to break down quicker into fertilizer. It also makes the clippings less noticeable when spread across your yard. As with the collection bag, a mulching kit may come with your mower or be something you have to purchase separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a Troy-Bilt lawn mower

Most Troy-Bilt push mowers cost between $250-$350. Self-propelled mowers cost between $300-$500, and riding mowers start at around $1500.

Troy-Bilt lawn mower FAQs

Does Troy-Bilt make any electric mowers?

A. Troy-Bilt makes one electric model, the Troy-Bilt TB510 but it may have been discontinued because it is not in stock at any stores or on the Troy-Bilt website. If you are searching for an electric mower, look at Greenworks. It makes some great models and BestReviews has a helpful guide where you can learn more about Greenworks lawn mowers.

What is the warranty on Troy-Bilt lawn mowers?

A. Most Troy-Bilt lawn mowers have at least a two-year warranty, but some models come with a three-year warranty. Many of its riding mowers also feature a lifetime warranty on the frame. Check the product specifications of any model you are considering to find out how long of a warranty it has.

What’s the best Troy-Bilt lawn mower to buy?

Top Troy-Bilt lawn mower

Troy-Bilt TB260 XP Space Saver Mower

What you need to know: Those without a lot of storage space will appreciate the TB260, which has a 21-inch cutting deck but is designed to store vertically so it doesn’t take up too much room in a garage or shed.

What you’ll love: The self-propelled design with single-speed front-wheel drive combined with the auto-choke feature make it easy to start and operate. For convenient maintenance, it features a deck washout port.

What you should consider: There seems to be poor quality control during the assembly process and some have received units with missing bolts.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot.

Top Troy-Bilt lawn mower for the money

Troy-Bilt TB160 Push Mower

What you need to know: The TB160 takes more effort than self-propelled models but comes at a lower price, making it ideal for those on a tight budget.

What you’ll love: It can be set for side or rear discharge and comes with a collection bag and mulching kit. It also features six cutting height settings that range from 1.25-3.75 inches.

What you should consider: It struggles on thick overgrown grass, which can make it hard to push.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot.

Worth checking out

Troy-Bilt Mustang Z46 Zero Turn Mower

What you need to know: If you have a large yard of one to two acres, the Mustang Z46 zero-turn mower is easy to maneuver around obstacles and can cut at speeds up to 7 mph.

What you’ll love: A cup holder, foam steering grips and well-padded seat ensure operator comfort, while the large 46-inch deck makes short work of large properties. It has nine cutting height settings, a large fuel tank and push-button blade engagement.

What you should consider: It has a bit of a learning curve for those who have never used a zero-turn mower.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot.

