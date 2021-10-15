Splatter screens aren’t just for protecting your kitchen and yourself from splatters. They can also be used as strainers or colanders if you don’t have one available or yours is dirty.

Which splatter screen is best?

Everybody hates cleaning up a big, splattery mess caused by zealously bubbling sauce or aggressively popping oil, not to mention getting some of that splatter on yourself. Luckily, splatter screens are available in as wide a variety of sizes and materials as there are pans in your kitchen you wish to cover.

The best splatter screen is the RSVP International Endurance Double-Fine Mesh 18/8 Stainless Steel Splatter Screen. This oversized, 15-inch splatter screen covers just about any pan or pot you could possibly have.

What to know before you buy a splatter screen

Styles of splatter screen

There are two main styles of splatter screens: flat disk and collar.

Flat disk: Most splatter screens are round, flat disks that rest on top of your cookware to prevent splatters from escaping. They typically have handles to allow you to place and remove them at will depending on your dish’s needs.

Collar: Much less common is the collar style. This is effectively a ring that’s placed around the pan’s walls to add height to said walls. These splatter screens can be very effective if your dish requires constant attention, but they aren’t as variable as flat disks due to needing to precisely match the size of your cookware.

Splatter screen materials

The actual screen which contains the splatter is typically made of either silicone, pierced metal or mesh.

Silicone and pierced metal: Silicone and pierced metal are very similar. When in the disk type of splatter screen, both materials use small holes to allow for steam to pass through while catching splatters. They do both tend to retain more steam and moisture than mesh splatter screens, which can be beneficial or harmful depending on the dish. They can be both be safely washed in a dishwasher

Mesh: This type of screen is best when cooking liquid meals as the mesh allows for steam and moisture to escape while still trapping the large splatters. The mesh can clog fairly easily, and while they are dishwasher-safe, dishwashing can lead to rust, so hand washing is preferred.

Size

Some splatter screens can fit many sizes of pots and pans, while others come in packs of different sizes.

What to look for in a quality splatter screen

Handle

For flat disk splatter screens, the handle is a top priority. The material of the handle can burn you if it’s metal, and possibly melt if it’s plastic. The best type of handle material will either be insulated or made of silicone. A handle that folds can also be useful for easier storage.

Feet

You’re going to have to take off that splatter screen eventually, whether to tend to your dish or to transfer it to a plate. Splatter screens with feet can be incredibly useful in either situation by letting you rest the splatter screen without allowing the grease and splatters in the screen to touch the counter directly, causing the mess you were trying to avoid.

How much you can expect to spend on a splatter screen

Even the most expensive splatter screens are very affordable. You can find yourself spending around $20 for a high-quality splatter screen, with the cheapest options costing less than $10. There are also plenty of excellent options available in the middle of those price ranges.

Splatter screen FAQ

Is silicone or metal better for a splatter screen?

A. Both are fairly equal, thanks to having a particular set of pros and cons. Silicon can contain a little more splatter and is easier to clean, but it also leads to dishes being a little more steamed than fried. In other words, silicone is a good choice for sauces and vegetables, while metal is better for meats and the like. Just don’t get aluminum, as it tends to discolor very easily.

How can I avoid my splatter screen from becoming warped?

A. Firstly, make sure you’re purchasing a higher quality splatter screen. Other than that, you simply need to avoid using your splatter screen around temperatures it isn’t designed to handle. You can find these maximums for your splatter screen with its owner’s manual or in the item description before purchasing. Generally speaking, most splatter screens should not be used around temperatures exceeding 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

What are the best splatter screens to buy?

Top splatter screen

RSVP International Endurance Double-Fine Mesh 18/8 Stainless Steel Splatter Screen

What you need to know: This is an oversized, 15-inch splatter screen to cover almost any pan in your kitchen.

What you’ll love: This splatter screen is made of dishwasher-safe 18/8 stainless steel. Plus, it works perfectly with cast iron skillets.

What you should consider: High heat can cause the handle to warp away from the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top splatter screen for the money

BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

What you need to know: The thick mesh of this splatter screen works perfectly.

What you’ll love: Three different size options let you pick the splatter screen you need. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: High heats can cause the handle to warp a bit and even higher heats can even melt the plastic handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen with Folding Handle

What you need to know: This is a fully stainless steel screen that avoids the chance of burning, which mesh screens are prone to doing.

What you’ll love: Concentric rings allow this splatter screen to fit perfectly with many sizes of pans, and it’s fully dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The concentric design tends to make it not lie flat, and some splatter can get through the larger holes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s and Sur La Table

